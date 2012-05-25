NY coffee, cocoa and sugar inch to firmer settlements

May 25 (Reuters) - Arabica coffee and cocoa futures on ICE closed up a shade after seesaw dealings on Friday. After tumbling earlier this week, they ended the week with the biggest losses since mid-March. Raw sugar likewise finished firmer in thin trading before the U.S. Memorial Day holiday weekend. The markets will be closed Monday and will reopen Tuesday. 1:59 PM SETTLE NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT CHNG CHNG VOL Sugar JUL 19.62 0.04 0.2% 19.51 19.85 30,460 Sugar OCT 20.06 0.03 0.2% 19.96 20.25 18,409 Cocoa JUL 2110 5 0.2% 2,092 2,133 8,979 Cocoa SEP 2126 6 0.3% 2,110 2,147 4,447 Coffee JUL 167.8 0.9 0.5% 165.45 168.55 11,467 Coffee SEP 170.25 1.05 0.6% 167.95 170.80 6,529 TOTAL MARKET VOLUME CURRENT 30D AVG 250D AVG ICE SUGAR 63,956 107,667 92,899 ICE COCOA 18,164 20,483 20,359 ICE COFFEE 22,390 23,095 20,938 RAW SUGAR * Most-active July closed 0.04 cent higher at 19.62 cents per lb. * For the week, the market lost 4.2 percent, the biggest weekly drop since April 22. * It was the first weekly close under 20 cents since Aug. 29, 2010, Thomson Reuters data showed. * U.S. Memorial Day holiday on Monday left most trading desks short-staffed on Friday. * "We're kind of closed down for the weekend," said Sterling Smith, vice-president of commodity research at Citibank's Institutional Client Group in Chicago. * Market still facing pressure from harvest in top producer Brazil. * Cash buying gave the market a firmer finish. ARABICA COFFEE * July arabicas futures ended up 0.90 cent at $1.6780 per lb. * July closed the week down 5.6 percent, the lowest weekly move since mid-March. * Arabica futures consolidated after a volatile week, during with the market tumbled to a 21-month low at $1.6510 per lb, basis July, when investors fled riskier assets on euro zone deb worries - traders. * Short-covering helped lift the choppy market - traders. * Total open interest rose by 457 lots to 152,287 lots on May 24 the highest since April 13 - ICE data. * ICE certified arabica stocks jumped by 6,670 bags to 1,537,017 bags on May 24, with a lofty 40,483 bags pending grading, up from 32,784 bags the day before - ICE data. COCOA * July cocoa inched up $5 to settle at $2,110 per tonne. * July closed the week down 7.2 percent, the spot contract's biggest weekly drop since mid-March. * Market consolidated after closing at a six-week low the past two sessions - traders. * Some short-covering ahead of the holiday weekend helped nudge the market higher - traders. * Open interest inched down 873 lots to 189,028 lots on May 24, easing from the previous session's 6-1/2-month high at 189,901 lots - ICE data. * A robust growth forecast for the West African Economic and Monetary Union will likely be dampened by new political turmoil in the region despite a post-war revival in Ivory Coast - top International Monetary Fund official said Thursday. For related news and prices, click on the codes in brackets: Sugar futures/spreads Sugar cash prices Coffee futures/spreads Coffee cash prices Cocoa futures/spreads Cocoa cash prices RELATED NEWS AND OTHER TOPICS All sugar news All coffee news All cocoa news All softs news All commodities news Softs diary Weather news Foreign exchange rates SPEED GUIDES (Reporting by Marcy Nicholson and Rene Pastor in New York)