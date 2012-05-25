FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Non-Cyclical Consumer Goods
May 25, 2012 / 6:14 PM / 5 years ago

NY coffee, cocoa and sugar inch to firmer settlements

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

May 25 (Reuters) - Arabica coffee and cocoa futures on ICE
closed up a shade after seesaw dealings on Friday. After
tumbling earlier this week, they ended the week with the biggest
losses since mid-March.	
    Raw sugar likewise finished firmer in thin trading before
the U.S. Memorial Day holiday weekend.	
    The markets will be closed Monday and will reopen Tuesday. 	
	
 1:59 PM      SETTLE    NET     PCT      LOW    HIGH  CURRENT
                       CHNG    CHNG                       VOL
 Sugar JUL     19.62   0.04    0.2%    19.51   19.85   30,460
 Sugar OCT     20.06   0.03    0.2%    19.96   20.25   18,409
 Cocoa JUL      2110      5    0.2%    2,092   2,133    8,979
 Cocoa SEP      2126      6    0.3%    2,110   2,147    4,447
 Coffee JUL    167.8    0.9    0.5%   165.45  168.55   11,467
 Coffee SEP   170.25   1.05    0.6%   167.95  170.80    6,529
 
 TOTAL MARKET              VOLUME          
                CURRENT   30D AVG  250D AVG
 ICE SUGAR       63,956   107,667    92,899
 ICE COCOA       18,164    20,483    20,359
 ICE COFFEE      22,390    23,095    20,938
                                                             
    RAW SUGAR
    * Most-active July  closed 0.04 cent higher at
19.62 cents per lb.	
    * For the week, the market lost 4.2 percent, the biggest
weekly drop since April 22.	
    * It was the first weekly close under 20 cents since Aug.
29, 2010, Thomson Reuters data showed.	
    * U.S. Memorial Day holiday on Monday left most trading
desks short-staffed on Friday.	
    * "We're kind of closed down for the weekend," said Sterling
Smith, vice-president of commodity research at Citibank's
Institutional Client Group in Chicago.	
    * Market still facing pressure from harvest in top producer
Brazil.	
    * Cash buying gave the market a firmer finish.	
 	
    ARABICA COFFEE
    * July arabicas futures ended up 0.90 cent at $1.6780
per lb. 	
    * July closed the week down 5.6 percent, the lowest weekly
move since mid-March.	
    * Arabica futures consolidated after a volatile week, during
with the market tumbled to a 21-month low at $1.6510 per lb,
basis July, when investors fled riskier assets on euro zone deb 
worries - traders.	
    * Short-covering helped lift the choppy market - traders.	
    * Total open interest rose by 457 lots to 152,287 lots on
May 24 the highest since April 13 - ICE data.	
    * ICE certified arabica stocks jumped by 6,670 bags to
1,537,017 bags on May 24, with a lofty 40,483 bags pending
grading, up from 32,784 bags the day before - ICE data.	
            	
    COCOA
    * July cocoa inched up $5 to settle at $2,110 per
tonne. 	
    * July closed the week down 7.2 percent, the spot contract's
biggest weekly drop since mid-March.
    * Market consolidated after closing at a six-week low the
past two sessions - traders.	
    * Some short-covering ahead of the holiday weekend helped
nudge the market higher - traders.	
    * Open interest inched down 873 lots to 189,028 lots on May
24, easing from the previous session's 6-1/2-month high at
189,901 lots - ICE data.	
    * A robust growth forecast for the West African Economic and
Monetary Union will likely be dampened by new political turmoil
in the region despite a post-war revival in Ivory Coast - top
International Monetary Fund official said Thursday.
 	
     	
        	
 (Reporting by Marcy Nicholson and Rene Pastor in New York)

