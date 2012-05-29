FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
NY coffee ends at 21-mth low, sugar weak, cocoa flat
May 29, 2012
May 29, 2012 / 6:31 PM / 5 years ago

NY coffee ends at 21-mth low, sugar weak, cocoa flat

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

May 29 (Reuters) - Arabica coffee futures slid on Tuesday,
closing at a 21-month low after a late bout of selling by
investors as the euro sank against the U.S. dollar on concern
about Spain's banking system.	
    Raw sugar also finished easier, hovering above last week's
21-month lows after changing direction along with the commodity
complex. U.S. cocoa ended flat.	
    The markets were closed Monday for the U.S. Memorial Day
holiday. 	
	
 2:03 PM      SETTLE    NET     PCT      LOW    HIGH  CURRENT
                       CHNG    CHNG                       VOL
 Sugar JUL     19.53  -0.09   -0.5%    19.40   19.82   43,904
 Sugar OCT     19.92  -0.14   -0.7%    19.82   20.29   30,187
 Cocoa JUL      2110      0    0.0%    2,096   2,156   11,893
 Cocoa SEP      2122     -4   -0.2%    2,108   2,169    7,441
 Coffee JUL    165.4   -2.4   -1.4%   164.75  169.45   12,485
 Coffee SEP    167.9  -2.35   -1.4%   167.10  171.75    6,176
 
 TOTAL MARKET              VOLUME          
                CURRENT   30D AVG  250D AVG
 ICE SUGAR      103,581   106,065    92,905
 ICE COCOA       24,140    19,789    20,383
 ICE COFFEE      23,926    22,190    20,978
                                                              
    RAW SUGAR
    * Most-active July  dropped 0.09 cent to close
at 19.53 cents per lb.	
    * Market modestly up in early trade after holiday break, the
market being shut Monday for U.S. Memorial Day - brokers. 	
    * Failure to get past psychological 20-cents level prompted
some speculators to sell it late. Producers also sold. 	
    * The Price Group analyst Jack Scoville said sugar market
players waiting for leads from the cash market and the
macroeconomic front. 	
    * "We have to see what the blather is everywhere," he said.	
    * Cash buying picked up ahead of Muslim fasting month of
Ramadan, set to run from July 20 to Aug. 18.	
 	
    ARABICA COFFEE
    * July arabicas futures closed down 2.4 cents at
$1.6540 per lb, its lowest close since August 2010 for the spot
position.	
    * July extended its losses on heavy late-day selling after
settlement, to reach a 21-month intraday low at $1.6475 per lb.	
    * "We had a consistent seller throughout the day, all
speculative." - New York trader.	
    * The market was firm earlier but turned lower along with
the commodity complex as the U.S. dollar rallied.	
    * Commodity specialist Armajaro Asset Management (AAM) aims
to join the top tier of European hedge fund firms by
diversifying further into equities and doubling its portfolio of
funds over the next seven years, ahead of a possible flotation. 
 	
                	
    COCOA
    * July cocoa settled flat at $2,110 per tonne. 	
    * Market was firm earlier in the session on positive
chart-based indicators, after making four notable higher lows
since December 2011.	
    * "You start to see some users of cocoa start to gear up for
Halloween, Christmas. This is the time in which they're
purchasing cocoa so you could see some nice discounted pricing
here." - Spencer Patton, founder and chief investment officer of
Steel Vine Investment in Chicago.	
    * Cocoa futures turned lower along with the commodity
complex as the U.S. dollar rallied following Egan-Jones Ratings'
cut to Spain's credit ratings.	
    * Regular rains mixed with hot temperatures continued across
most of Ivory Coast's cocoa growing regions last week, improving
crop prospects, and heavier rains were expected in the weeks to
come - farmers, analysts. 	
    * Cocoa processors and chocolate makers are stockpiling
supplies of beans on fears the London market could face a
temporary supply crunch if top producer Ivory Coast's overhaul
of the sector delays exports later this year. 	
     	
        	
 (Reporting by Marcy Nicholson and Rene Pastor in New York;
Editing by David Gregorio)

