NY coffee ends at 22-mth trough; sugar down, cocoa up

May 31 (Reuters) - Arabica coffee futures closed at a 22-month low on Thursday, marking their sixth straight monthly fall as investor worries about Spanish banks' debts pressured global markets. Raw sugar futures also finished lower in narrow dealings, closing down for the third straight month, while U.S. cocoa finished up on July/September spreading but ended May with its biggest monthly fall in six months. 2:08 PM SETTLE NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT CHNG CHNG VOL Sugar JUL 19.42 -0.06 -0.3% 19.38 19.68 39,452 Sugar OCT 19.78 -0.05 -0.3% 19.73 19.99 23,027 Cocoa JUL 2083 13 0.6% 2,070 2,110 13,869 Cocoa SEP 2088 7 0.3% 2,080 2,115 10,641 Coffee JUL 160.65 -3.75 -2.3% 160.15 165.45 16,064 Coffee SEP 162.95 -3.85 -2.3% 162.50 167.60 9,560 TOTAL MARKET VOLUME CURRENT 30D AVG 250D AVG ICE SUGAR 81,000 101,179 92,723 ICE COCOA 30,652 19,249 20,410 ICE COFFEE 30,908 20,381 20,953 RAW SUGAR * Most-active July inched down 0.06 cent to finish at 19.42 cents per lb. * The spot contract finished the month down 8.3 percent, falling for the third straight month. * Market adrift in narrow band. * Support came from purported report of consumer demand from Muslim countries booking orders before the holy fasting month of Ramadan -- brokers. * Reports of Muslim offtake offset by abundant supplies of the sweetener from the harvest in top producer Brazil, Indian exports and sales by major exporter Thailand. * Analyst Jack Scoville of The Price Group said investors remain nervous about shaky global economy. * "There isn't a good reason to buy this thing. People have their hands in their pockets," Scoville said. * Open interest in the raw sugar market stood at 761,228 lots as of May 30, its highest level since the middle of March 2010, according to ICE Futures U.S. data. ARABICA COFFEE * July arabica futures closed 3.75 cents lower, or 2.3 percent, at $1.6065 per lb, the lowest settlement since July 2010 for the spot position. * The spot contract closed the month down 9.7 percent, its sixth straight monthly move lower. * Market felt continued pressure from the weak macroeconomic picture with disappointing U.S. data and worries over the euro zone causing investors to shun riskier assets -- traders. * A lack of buying interest allowed the market to fall easily -- traders. * World coffee exports in April fell to 8.77 million 60-kg bags, down 11.7 percent from the same month last year, the International Coffee Organization said. * ICE certified arabica stocks rose by 6,997 bags to 1,547,438 bags, with 35,741 bags pending grading -- ICE data. COCOA * July cocoa settled up $13 at $2,083 a tonne. * The spot contract closed the month down 8 percent, its biggest monthly drop in six months. * Short-covering and early position rolling out of July into September helped lift the market -- traders. * July closed at a $5 discount to the September contract , down from $11 on Wednesday. * Month-end buying helped lift the market despite weak sterling against the U.S. dollar -- traders. * Cocoa farmers in top producer Ivory Coast are calling for an immediate end to a 20-year-old tax break given to local grinders, saying the subsidy is wasted on wealthy international exporters and should be used instead to support growers. (Reporting by Marcy Nicholson and Rene Pastor in New York; Editing by Dale Hudson)