NY coffee ends at 22-mth trough; sugar down, cocoa up
#Non-Cyclical Consumer Goods
May 31, 2012 / 6:26 PM / 5 years ago

NY coffee ends at 22-mth trough; sugar down, cocoa up

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

May 31 (Reuters) - Arabica coffee futures closed at a
22-month low on Thursday, marking their sixth straight monthly
fall as investor worries about Spanish banks' debts pressured
global markets.	
    Raw sugar futures also finished lower in narrow dealings,
closing down for the third straight month, while U.S. cocoa
finished up on July/September spreading but ended May with its
biggest monthly fall in six months.	
    	
 2:08 PM      SETTLE    NET     PCT      LOW    HIGH  CURRENT
                       CHNG    CHNG                       VOL
 Sugar JUL     19.42  -0.06   -0.3%    19.38   19.68   39,452
 Sugar OCT     19.78  -0.05   -0.3%    19.73   19.99   23,027
 Cocoa JUL      2083     13    0.6%    2,070   2,110   13,869
 Cocoa SEP      2088      7    0.3%    2,080   2,115   10,641
 Coffee JUL   160.65  -3.75   -2.3%   160.15  165.45   16,064
 Coffee SEP   162.95  -3.85   -2.3%   162.50  167.60    9,560
 
 TOTAL MARKET              VOLUME          
                CURRENT   30D AVG  250D AVG
 ICE SUGAR       81,000   101,179    92,723
 ICE COCOA       30,652    19,249    20,410
 ICE COFFEE      30,908    20,381    20,953
                                                             
    RAW SUGAR
    * Most-active July  inched down 0.06 cent to
finish at 19.42 cents per lb.	
    * The spot contract finished the month down 8.3 percent,
falling for the third straight month.	
    * Market adrift in narrow band.	
    * Support came from purported report of consumer demand from
Muslim countries booking orders before the holy fasting month of
Ramadan -- brokers.	
    * Reports of Muslim offtake offset by abundant supplies of
the sweetener from the harvest in top producer Brazil, Indian
exports and sales by major exporter Thailand.	
    * Analyst Jack Scoville of The Price Group said investors
remain nervous about shaky global economy.	
    * "There isn't a good reason to buy this thing. People have
their hands in their pockets," Scoville said. 	
    * Open interest in the raw sugar market stood at 761,228
lots as of May 30, its highest level since the middle of March
2010, according to ICE Futures U.S. data.	
 	
    ARABICA COFFEE
    * July arabica futures closed 3.75 cents lower, or
2.3 percent, at $1.6065 per lb, the lowest settlement since July
2010 for the spot position.	
    * The spot contract closed the month down 9.7
percent, its sixth straight monthly move lower.	
    * Market felt continued pressure from the weak macroeconomic
picture with disappointing U.S. data and worries over the euro
zone causing investors to shun riskier assets -- traders.	
    * A lack of buying interest allowed the market to fall
easily -- traders.	
    * World coffee exports in April fell to 8.77 million 60-kg
bags, down 11.7 percent from the same month last year, the
International Coffee Organization said. 	
    * ICE certified arabica stocks rose by 6,997 bags to
1,547,438 bags, with 35,741 bags pending grading -- ICE data.	
                	
    COCOA
    * July cocoa settled up $13 at $2,083 a tonne.
    * The spot contract closed the month down 8 percent,
its biggest monthly drop in six months.	
    * Short-covering and early position rolling out of July into
September helped lift the market -- traders.	
    * July closed at a $5 discount to the September contract
, down from $11 on Wednesday.	
    * Month-end buying helped lift the market despite weak
sterling against the U.S. dollar -- traders.	
    * Cocoa farmers in top producer Ivory Coast are calling for
an immediate end to a 20-year-old tax break given to local
grinders, saying the subsidy is wasted on wealthy international
exporters and should be used instead to support growers.  
 	
     	
        	
For related news and prices, click on the codes in brackets:  	
Sugar futures/spreads   Sugar cash prices  	
Coffee futures/spreads  Coffee cash prices 	
Cocoa futures/spreads   Cocoa cash prices    	
       	
RELATED NEWS AND OTHER TOPICS   	
All sugar news            All coffee news         	
All cocoa news            All softs news           	
All commodities news        Softs diary       	
Weather news             Foreign exchange rates    	
SPEED GUIDES  	
	
 (Reporting by Marcy Nicholson and Rene Pastor in New York;
Editing by Dale Hudson)

0 : 0
