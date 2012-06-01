NY coffee, sugar end near 2-yr lows, cocoa 5-mth low

June 1 (Reuters) - Arabica coffee futures fell on Friday, closing at the lowest level in 22 months, while raw sugar slid to close at a 21-month low, as broadbased selling hit commodities on concerns about a global financial slump following a weak U.S. jobs report. U.S. cocoa futures closed at a five-month low. 1:59 PM SETTLE NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT CHNG CHNG VOL Sugar JUL 19.09 -0.33 -1.7% 18.95 19.50 57,707 Sugar OCT 19.46 -0.32 -1.6% 19.34 19.82 36,054 Cocoa JUL 2063 -20 -1.0% 2,026 2,086 12,979 Cocoa SEP 2067 -21 -1.0% 2,035 2,090 9,260 Coffee JUL 157.5 -3.15 -2.0% 156.50 161.25 14,015 Coffee SEP 159.85 -3.1 -1.9% 158.80 163.50 9,360 TOTAL MARKET VOLUME CURRENT 30D AVG 250D AVG ICE SUGAR 134,438 98,813 92,459 ICE COCOA 27,065 19,626 20,441 ICE COFFEE 29,327 20,629 21,005 RAW SUGAR * Most-active July dropped 0.33 cent, or 1.7 percent, to close at 19.09 cents per lb, the spot contract's lowest settlement since August 2010. * For the week, the raw sugar market fell 2.7 percent. * Raw sugar futures weaker in line with other financial markets due to the poor global economic outlook - brokers. * Sterling Smith, vice-president of commodity research in Citibank's Institutional Client Group in Chicago, said fears over the euro zone debt crisis and long holiday weekend in the United Kingdom pressured the softs complex, including sugar. * Once the key July contract slipped under support at 19.75 and then 19.70 cents, automatic sell orders deflated the contract to under 19 cents, dealers said. * Any potential consumer interest is strictly on a hand-to-mouth basis - brokers. * Buyers taking advantage of dips, with Muslims picking up cargoes ahead of the holy fasting month of Ramadan next month. ARABICA COFFEE * July arabica futures fell 3.15 cents, or 2 percent, to settle at $1.5750 per lb, the lowest settlement since July 2010 for the spot position. * For the week, the spot contract dropped 6.1 percent, its biggest weekly fall since early March. * Heavy investor selling across commodity and stock markets pressured arabica futures, after a weak U.S. jobs report increased fear of a global slump - traders. * Brazilian agriculture consultancy Safras & Mercado estimates the world's top coffee producer will harvest 54.9 million 60-kg bags of beans in the 2012/13 crop, which endured overly dry weather through its development. * Selling by Brazilian exporters and producers also weighed on the market - traders. COCOA * July cocoa down $20 at $2,063 a tonne, the weakest settlement for the spot contract since Jan. 6. * July sank 2.7 percent earlier to $2,026. * The spot contract finished the week down 2.2 percent, falling for the third straight week. * Market fell along with the weak commodity complex, which dropped broadly on heavy selling on macro economic concerns - traders. * Additional selling was triggered after the July contract fell through technical support at $2,050 per tonne - traders. For related news and prices, click on the codes in brackets: Sugar futures/spreads Sugar cash prices Coffee futures/spreads Coffee cash prices Cocoa futures/spreads Cocoa cash prices RELATED NEWS AND OTHER TOPICS All sugar news All coffee news All cocoa news All softs news All commodities news Softs diary Weather news Foreign exchange rates SPEED GUIDES (Reporting by Marcy Nicholson and Rene Pastor in New York; Editing by Dale Hudson and David Gregorio)