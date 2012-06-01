FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
NY coffee, sugar end near 2-yr lows, cocoa 5-mth low
June 1, 2012

NY coffee, sugar end near 2-yr lows, cocoa 5-mth low

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

June 1 (Reuters) - Arabica coffee futures fell on Friday,
closing at the lowest level in 22 months, while raw sugar slid
to close at a 21-month low, as broadbased selling hit
commodities on concerns about a global financial slump following
a weak U.S. jobs report.	
    U.S. cocoa futures closed at a five-month low.	
    	
 1:59 PM      SETTLE    NET      PCT      LOW    HIGH   CURRENT
                        CHNG    CHNG                       VOL
 Sugar JUL     19.09   -0.33   -1.7%    18.95    19.50   57,707
 Sugar OCT     19.46   -0.32   -1.6%    19.34    19.82   36,054
 Cocoa JUL      2063     -20   -1.0%    2,026    2,086   12,979
 Cocoa SEP      2067     -21   -1.0%    2,035    2,090    9,260
 Coffee JUL    157.5   -3.15   -2.0%   156.50   161.25   14,015
 Coffee SEP   159.85    -3.1   -1.9%   158.80   163.50    9,360
 
 TOTAL MARKET              VOLUME
                 CURRENT   30D AVG   250D AVG
 ICE SUGAR      134,438    98,813     92,459
 ICE COCOA       27,065    19,626     20,441
 ICE COFFEE      29,327    20,629     21,005
    RAW SUGAR
    * Most-active July  dropped 0.33 cent, or 1.7
percent, to close at 19.09 cents per lb, the spot contract's
lowest settlement since August 2010.	
    * For the week, the raw sugar market fell 2.7 percent. 	
    * Raw sugar futures weaker in line with other financial
markets due to the poor global economic outlook - brokers.	
    * Sterling Smith, vice-president of commodity research in
Citibank's Institutional Client Group in Chicago, said fears
over the euro zone debt crisis and long holiday weekend in the
United Kingdom pressured the softs complex, including sugar.	
    * Once the key July contract slipped under support at 19.75
and then 19.70 cents, automatic sell orders deflated the
contract to under 19 cents, dealers said.	
    * Any potential consumer interest is strictly on a
hand-to-mouth basis - brokers.	
    * Buyers taking advantage of dips, with Muslims picking up
cargoes ahead of the holy fasting month of Ramadan next month.	
 	
    ARABICA COFFEE
    * July arabica futures fell 3.15 cents, or 2 percent,
to settle at $1.5750 per lb, the lowest settlement since July
2010 for the spot position.	
    * For the week, the spot contract dropped 6.1 percent, its
biggest weekly fall since early March.	
    * Heavy investor selling across commodity and stock markets
pressured arabica futures, after a weak U.S. jobs report
increased fear of a global slump - traders.	
    * Brazilian agriculture consultancy Safras & Mercado
estimates the world's top coffee producer will harvest 54.9
million 60-kg bags of beans in the 2012/13 crop, which endured
overly dry weather through its development. 	
    * Selling by Brazilian exporters and producers also weighed
on the market - traders. 	
                	
    COCOA
    * July cocoa down $20 at $2,063 a tonne, the weakest
settlement for the spot contract since Jan. 6.	
    * July sank 2.7 percent earlier to $2,026.
    * The spot contract finished the week down 2.2
percent, falling for the third straight week.	
    * Market fell along with the weak commodity complex, which
dropped broadly on heavy selling on macro economic concerns -
traders.	
    * Additional selling was triggered after the July contract
fell through technical support at $2,050 per tonne - traders.	
     	
        	
 (Reporting by Marcy Nicholson and Rene Pastor in New York;
Editing by Dale Hudson and David Gregorio)

