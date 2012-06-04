NY coffee and cocoa finish firm, sugar ends lower

June 4 (Reuters) - Raw sugar and arabica coffee futures touched near two-year lows on Monday but the soft commodity complex finished mixed in thin business becalmed by a holiday in England amid lingering worries over flagging global economies. 1:52 PM SETTLE NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT CHNG CHNG VOL Sugar JUL 18.9 -0.14 -0.7% 18.86 19.13 45,000 Sugar OCT 19.29 -0.13 -0.7% 19.24 19.51 34,064 Cocoa JUL 2094 23 1.1% 2,026 2,100 14,440 Cocoa SEP 2098 21 1.0% 2,031 2,103 13,706 Coffee JUL 158.45 0.5 0.3% 154.65 158.95 11,644 Coffee SEP 160.8 0.45 0.3% 157.00 161.20 7,272 TOTAL MARKET VOLUME CURRENT 30D AVG 250D AVG ICE SUGAR 118,814 113,650 88,516 ICE COCOA 32,609 23,774 19,013 ICE COFFEE 23,474 24,502 19,769 RAW SUGAR * July sugar dropped 0.19 cent, or 1.0 percent, to close at 18.90 cents per lb, the spot contract's lowest settlement since August 2010. * Nick Gentile, head of trading at commodity fund Atlantic Capital Advisors, said sugar is trying to consolidate but remains weak. * Market hits new low of 18.86 cents, lowest in almost 2 years, but recovers barely. * Open interest in the market at 777,788 lots as of June 1, highest since Feb. 22, 1010 - ICE Futures U.S. data. * Volume traded on Friday, June 1, of 147,580 lots loftiest since May 23, ICE data said. ARABICA COFFEE * July arabica futures increased 0.95 cent to conclude at $1.5845 per lb. * Contract falls to day's low at $1.5465, lowest for intra-day since mid-2010, exchange data. * Light short-covering offsets pressure from origin sales. * Trade keeping tabs on euro zone debt crisis. * Open interest in the market as of June 1 stood at 157,522 lots, the highest since April 13, ICE exchange data showed. COCOA * July cocoa rose $31 or by 1.5 percent to finish at $2,094 per tonne. * Light short-covering gives market a boost - brokers. * Market recovers aftger dropping to lowest since Jan. 6 last week. * Bean values still under pressure from macro economic concerns - traders. * Top grower Ivory Coast sells 620,000 to 640,000 tonnes of 2012/13 cocoa crop by May 20 as part of auctions introduced earlier this year. For related news and prices, click on the codes in brackets: Sugar futures/spreads Sugar cash prices Coffee futures/spreads Coffee cash prices Cocoa futures/spreads Cocoa cash prices RELATED NEWS AND OTHER TOPICS All sugar news All coffee news All cocoa news All softs news All commodities news Softs diary Weather news Foreign exchange rates SPEED GUIDES (Reporting by Rene Pastor; Editing by David Gregorio)