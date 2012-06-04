FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
NY coffee and cocoa finish firm, sugar ends lower
#Non-Cyclical Consumer Goods
June 4, 2012 / 5:56 PM / 5 years ago

NY coffee and cocoa finish firm, sugar ends lower

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

June 4 (Reuters) - Raw sugar and arabica coffee futures
touched near two-year lows on Monday but the soft commodity
complex finished mixed in thin business becalmed by a holiday in
England amid lingering worries over flagging global economies. 	
	
 1:52 PM      SETTLE    NET     PCT      LOW    HIGH  CURRENT
                       CHNG    CHNG                       VOL
 Sugar JUL      18.9  -0.14   -0.7%    18.86   19.13   45,000
 Sugar OCT     19.29  -0.13   -0.7%    19.24   19.51   34,064
 Cocoa JUL      2094     23    1.1%    2,026   2,100   14,440
 Cocoa SEP      2098     21    1.0%    2,031   2,103   13,706
 Coffee JUL   158.45    0.5    0.3%   154.65  158.95   11,644
 Coffee SEP    160.8   0.45    0.3%   157.00  161.20    7,272
 
 TOTAL MARKET              VOLUME          
                CURRENT   30D AVG  250D AVG
 ICE SUGAR      118,814   113,650    88,516
 ICE COCOA       32,609    23,774    19,013
 ICE COFFEE      23,474    24,502    19,769
                                                             
 	
    RAW SUGAR
    * July sugar  dropped 0.19 cent, or 1.0
percent, to close at 18.90 cents per lb, the spot contract's
lowest settlement since August 2010.	
    * Nick Gentile, head of trading at commodity fund Atlantic
Capital Advisors, said sugar is trying to consolidate but
remains weak.	
    * Market hits new low of 18.86 cents, lowest in almost 2
years, but recovers barely.	
    * Open interest in the market at 777,788 lots as of June 1,
highest since Feb. 22, 1010 - ICE Futures U.S. data.	
    * Volume traded on Friday, June 1, of 147,580 lots loftiest
since May 23, ICE data said.	
    	
    ARABICA COFFEE
    * July arabica futures increased 0.95 cent to
conclude at $1.5845 per lb.	
    * Contract falls to day's low at $1.5465, lowest for
intra-day since mid-2010, exchange data.	
    * Light short-covering offsets pressure from origin sales.	
    * Trade keeping tabs on euro zone debt crisis.	
    * Open interest in the market as of June 1 stood at 157,522
lots, the highest since April 13, ICE exchange data showed.	
    	
    COCOA
    * July cocoa rose $31 or by 1.5 percent to finish at
$2,094 per tonne. 	
    * Light short-covering gives market a boost - brokers.
    * Market recovers aftger dropping to lowest since Jan. 6
last week. 	
    * Bean values still under pressure from macro economic
concerns - traders.	
    * Top grower Ivory Coast sells 620,000 to 640,000 tonnes of
2012/13 cocoa crop by May 20 as part of auctions introduced
earlier this year. 	
     	
        	
 (Reporting by Rene Pastor; Editing by David Gregorio)

