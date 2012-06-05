NY cocoa ends at 2-week high, sugar up, coffee down

June 5 (Reuters) - Cocoa futures finished Tuesday at a 2-week high on fund buying while raw sugar firmed and arabica coffee dropped against the backdrop of a holiday in England. A weaker global economy haunted financial markets. 2:00 PM SETTLE NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT CHNG CHNG VOL Sugar JUL 19.06 0.16 0.9% 18.90 19.19 53,889 Sugar OCT 19.37 0.08 0.4% 19.29 19.54 44,863 Cocoa JUL 2163 69 3.3% 2,073 2,169 16,492 Cocoa SEP 2166 68 3.2% 2,077 2,170 14,558 Coffee JUL 156.2 -2.25 -1.4% 155.90 159.35 11,446 Coffee SEP 158.45 -2.35 -1.5% 158.10 161.50 7,872 TOTAL MARKET VOLUME CURRENT 30D AVG 250D AVG ICE SUGAR 131,499 113,650 88,516 ICE COCOA 35,777 23,774 19,013 ICE COFFEE 23,512 24,502 19,769 RAW SUGAR * July sugar gained 0.16 cent to finish at 19.06 cents per lb. * On Monday, the contract ended at 18.90 cents, the spot contract's lowest settlement since August 2010. * "Sugar's finding a little bit of support at these low levels," said Sterling Smith, vice-president of commodity research at Citibank's Institutional Client Group in Chicago. * Buying by Muslim countries ahead of holy fasting month of Ramadan next month was supportive for sweetener. * The market was running into pressure from harvest in Brazil and prospect of steady sugar exports from India. * Players closely watching progress of annual monsoon in India, the world's No. 2 producer of sugar. ARABICA COFFEE * July arabica futures dropped 2.25 cents, or 1.4 percent, to end at $1.562 per lb. * Market consolidated above Monday's session low of $1.5465 which marked the cheapest price since mid-2010 - exchange data. * Euro zone debt crisis kept arabicas on defensive. * Open interest as of June 4 stood at 158,830 lots, the highest since April 9, ICE exchange data showed. COCOA * July cocoa rose $69 or 3.3 percent to finish at $2,163 per tonne. * It was highest spot settlement since May 22 - Thomson Reuters data. * Market driven higher by investor buying - brokers. * Talk of canker in Nigeria, No. 4 producer of beans, seen partly boosting market. * "This could affect their production...tighten supplies a little bit," said Smith. For related news and prices, click on the codes in brackets: Sugar futures/spreads Sugar cash prices Coffee futures/spreads Coffee cash prices Cocoa futures/spreads Cocoa cash prices RELATED NEWS AND OTHER TOPICS All sugar news All coffee news All cocoa news All softs news All commodities news Softs diary Weather news Foreign exchange rates SPEED GUIDES (Reporting by Rene Pastor; Editing by)