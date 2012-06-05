FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
NY cocoa ends at 2-week high, sugar up, coffee down
Sections
Featured
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
SPAIN
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
U.S.
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Non-Cyclical Consumer Goods
June 5, 2012 / 6:11 PM / 5 years ago

NY cocoa ends at 2-week high, sugar up, coffee down

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

June 5 (Reuters) - Cocoa futures finished Tuesday at a
2-week high on fund buying while raw sugar firmed and arabica
coffee dropped against the backdrop of a holiday in England. A
weaker global economy haunted financial markets.	
	
 2:00 PM      SETTLE    NET     PCT      LOW    HIGH  CURRENT
                       CHNG    CHNG                       VOL
 Sugar JUL     19.06   0.16    0.9%    18.90   19.19   53,889
 Sugar OCT     19.37   0.08    0.4%    19.29   19.54   44,863
 Cocoa JUL      2163     69    3.3%    2,073   2,169   16,492
 Cocoa SEP      2166     68    3.2%    2,077   2,170   14,558
 Coffee JUL    156.2  -2.25   -1.4%   155.90  159.35   11,446
 Coffee SEP   158.45  -2.35   -1.5%   158.10  161.50    7,872
 
 TOTAL MARKET              VOLUME          
                CURRENT   30D AVG  250D AVG
 ICE SUGAR      131,499   113,650    88,516
 ICE COCOA       35,777    23,774    19,013
 ICE COFFEE      23,512    24,502    19,769
                                                             
 	
    	
    RAW SUGAR
    * July sugar  gained 0.16 cent to finish at
19.06 cents per lb. 	
    * On Monday, the contract ended at 18.90 cents, the spot
contract's lowest settlement since August 2010.	
    * "Sugar's finding a little bit of support at these low
levels," said Sterling Smith, vice-president of commodity
research at Citibank's Institutional Client Group in Chicago. 	
    * Buying by Muslim countries ahead of holy fasting month of
Ramadan next month was supportive for sweetener.	
    * The market was running into pressure from harvest in
Brazil and prospect of steady sugar exports from India.	
    * Players closely watching progress of annual monsoon in
India, the world's No. 2 producer of sugar. 	
    	
    ARABICA COFFEE
    * July arabica futures dropped 2.25 cents, or 1.4
percent, to end at $1.562 per lb.	
    * Market consolidated above Monday's session low of  $1.5465
which marked the cheapest price since mid-2010 - exchange data.	
    * Euro zone debt crisis kept arabicas on defensive.	
    * Open interest as of June 4 stood at 158,830 lots, the
highest since April 9, ICE exchange data showed.	
    	
    COCOA
    * July cocoa rose $69 or 3.3 percent to finish at
$2,163 per tonne.	
    * It was highest spot settlement since May 22 - Thomson
Reuters data.	
    * Market driven higher by investor buying - brokers.
    * Talk of canker in Nigeria, No. 4 producer of beans, seen
partly boosting market.	
    * "This could affect their production...tighten supplies a
little bit," said Smith. 	
     	
        	
For related news and prices, click on the codes in brackets:  	
Sugar futures/spreads   Sugar cash prices  	
Coffee futures/spreads  Coffee cash prices 	
Cocoa futures/spreads   Cocoa cash prices    	
       	
RELATED NEWS AND OTHER TOPICS   	
All sugar news            All coffee news         	
All cocoa news            All softs news           	
All commodities news        Softs diary       	
Weather news             Foreign exchange rates    	
SPEED GUIDES  	
	
 (Reporting by Rene Pastor; Editing by)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.