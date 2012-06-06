NY sugar adds 4.4 pct on Brazil supply fear, cocoa up

June 6 (Reuters) - Sugar futures finished more than 4 percent higher on Wednesday as heavy rain in Brazil spurred supply worries, while cocoa hit two-week peaks after news of better-than-expected new-crop forward sales out of Ivory Coast, the world's largest producer. 3:56 PM SETTLE NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT CHNG CHNG VOL Sugar JUL 19.9 0.84 4.4% 19.12 20.08 92,416 Sugar OCT 19.98 0.61 3.2% 19.40 20.13 59,518 Cocoa JUL 2203 40 1.9% 2,133 2,220 23,273 Cocoa SEP 2192 26 1.2% 2,131 2,203 20,714 Coffee JUL 155.9 -0.3 -0.2% 155.50 158.90 11,783 Coffee SEP 158 -0.45 -0.3% 157.60 160.90 9,790 TOTAL MARKET VOLUME CURRENT 30D AVG 250D AVG ICE SUGAR 203,247 97,156 91,906 ICE COCOA 52,088 21,197 20,435 ICE COFFEE 26,729 21,488 20,957 RAW SUGAR * Raw sugar futures for July rose 0.84 cent to 19.9 cents a lb on volume of 92,416 lots, trading in a range of 19.12 to 20.08. October gained 0.61 cent to 19.98 cents a lb. * "There's no shortage of sugar per se, but there may be a shortage of sugar to load onto ships waiting," a New York-based broker said. * Most brokers focused on the spread between the July and October contracts, which dropped 74 percent from Tuesday to 8 cents per lb, indicating a scramble for immediately available material. * A weak relative strength index also appeared to encourage buying. ARABICA COFFEE * Arabica coffee futures for July fell 0.30 cent to $1.5590 a lb on volume of 11,783 lots, trading in a range of $1.5550 to $1.5890. September dropped 0.45 cent to $1.5800 a lb. * Coffee and other softs prices received a boost as growing hopes about Europe spurred buying across financial markets and as the dollar weakened. COCOA * Cocoa futures for July rose $40 to $2,203 a tonne on volume of 23,273 lots, trading in a range of $2,133 to $2,220. September added $26 at $2,192 a tonne. * Cocoa got a lift from news that Ivory Coast had sold more of its 2012/2013 harvest than expected.. For related news and prices, click on the codes in brackets: Sugar futures/spreads Sugar cash prices Coffee futures/spreads Coffee cash prices Cocoa futures/spreads Cocoa cash prices RELATED NEWS AND OTHER TOPICS All sugar news All coffee news All cocoa news All softs news All commodities news Softs diary Weather news Foreign exchange rates SPEED GUIDES (Reporting by Frank Tang in New York; Editing by Dale Hudson)