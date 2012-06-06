FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
NY sugar adds 4.4 pct on Brazil supply fear, cocoa up
#Non-Cyclical Consumer Goods
June 6, 2012 / 8:41 PM / 5 years ago

NY sugar adds 4.4 pct on Brazil supply fear, cocoa up

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

June 6 (Reuters) - Sugar futures finished more than 4
percent higher on Wednesday as heavy rain in Brazil spurred
supply worries, while cocoa hit two-week peaks after news of
better-than-expected new-crop forward sales out of Ivory Coast,
the world's largest producer.	
	
 3:56 PM      SETTLE    NET     PCT      LOW    HIGH  CURRENT
                       CHNG    CHNG                       VOL
 Sugar JUL      19.9   0.84    4.4%    19.12   20.08   92,416
 Sugar OCT     19.98   0.61    3.2%    19.40   20.13   59,518
 Cocoa JUL      2203     40    1.9%    2,133   2,220   23,273
 Cocoa SEP      2192     26    1.2%    2,131   2,203   20,714
 Coffee JUL    155.9   -0.3   -0.2%   155.50  158.90   11,783
 Coffee SEP      158  -0.45   -0.3%   157.60  160.90    9,790
 
 TOTAL MARKET              VOLUME          
                CURRENT   30D AVG  250D AVG
 ICE SUGAR      203,247    97,156    91,906
 ICE COCOA       52,088    21,197    20,435
 ICE COFFEE      26,729    21,488    20,957
                                                              
 	
    RAW SUGAR
    * Raw sugar futures for July  rose 0.84 cent to
19.9 cents a lb on volume of 92,416 lots, trading in a range of
19.12 to 20.08. October gained 0.61 cent to 19.98 cents a
lb. 	
    * "There's no shortage of sugar per se, but there may be a
shortage of sugar to load onto ships waiting," a New York-based
broker said.	
    * Most brokers focused on the spread between the July and
October contracts, which dropped 74 percent from Tuesday to 8
cents per lb, indicating a scramble for immediately available
material. 	
    * A weak relative strength index also appeared to encourage
buying.	
    	
    ARABICA COFFEE	
    * Arabica coffee futures for July fell 0.30 cent to
$1.5590 a lb on volume of 11,783 lots, trading in a range of
$1.5550 to $1.5890. September dropped 0.45 cent to
$1.5800 a lb.	
    * Coffee and other softs prices received a boost as growing
hopes about Europe spurred buying across financial markets and
as the dollar weakened.	
         	
    COCOA    
    * Cocoa futures for July rose $40 to $2,203 a tonne
on volume of 23,273 lots, trading in a range of $2,133 to
$2,220. September added $26 at $2,192 a tonne.	
    * Cocoa got a lift from news that Ivory Coast had sold more
of its 2012/2013 harvest than expected..	
        	
 (Reporting by Frank Tang in New York; Editing by Dale Hudson)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
