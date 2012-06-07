FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
NY sugar's rally stalls; cocoa rises for fourth day
Sections
Featured
Kim Jong Un's summer spot: Where fun meets guns
North Korea Revealed
Kim Jong Un's summer spot: Where fun meets guns
Supreme Court declines to review computer hacking cases
Cyber Risk
Supreme Court declines to review computer hacking cases
Fire crews fighting deadly blazes welcome cool fog
California
Fire crews fighting deadly blazes welcome cool fog
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Non-Cyclical Consumer Goods
June 7, 2012 / 7:26 PM / in 5 years

NY sugar's rally stalls; cocoa rises for fourth day

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

June 7 (Reuters) - Sugar's two-day rally stalled on Thursday
as investors locked in profits after deepening concerns about a
global surplus and lackluster demand more than offset a
short-term squeeze in supply due to rains in Brazil.	
    Cocoa raced higher for a fourth day in a technical
correction after prices hit five-month lows late last week.	
    	
 3:04 PM      SETTLE    NET     PCT      LOW    HIGH  CURRENT
                       CHNG    CHNG                       VOL
 Sugar JUL     19.76  -0.14   -0.7%    19.67   20.43  104,453
 Sugar OCT     19.75  -0.23   -1.2%    19.65   20.29   79,640
 Cocoa JUL      2226     23    1.0%    2,190   2,250   16,369
 Cocoa SEP      2208     16    0.7%    2,179   2,229   15,300
 Coffee JUL   156.65   0.75    0.5%   154.25  158.10   14,420
 Coffee SEP    158.4    0.4    0.3%   156.10  160.00   11,435
 
 TOTAL MARKET              VOLUME          
                CURRENT   30D AVG  250D AVG
 ICE SUGAR      241,850   113,650    88,516
 ICE COCOA       36,567    23,774    19,013
 ICE COFFEE      31,981    24,502    19,769
                                                              
 	
    RAW SUGAR
    * Raw sugar futures for July  fell 0.7 percent
to 19.76 cents a lb on volume of 104,453, trading in a range of
19.67 to 20.43. October slipped 1.15 percent to 19.75
cents a lb. 	
    * Unseasonably heavy rains in Brazil have raised concerns
about delays in harvesting, triggering a flurry of
short-covering, but the longer-term issues of sluggish demand
and expectations of a global surplus returned to weigh on prices
during the afternoon in New York.	
    	
    * "Near term, there is little to prevent global prices from
falling as low as 17 cents a lb before the end of the 2011/12
marketing year in September," Morgan Stanley analysts said.	
    * Some traders also locked in short-term profits on
purchases made when prices fell to August 2010 lows around 18
cents on Monday.	
    * July prices were at a premium to October for the first
time in over a month as producers sold forward, traders said.
The backwardation reflected concerns about nearby tightness too.	
    * Open interest in the July contract dropped by 8 percent to
270,506 lots over the first three days of the week, showing the
extent of the race to cover shorts, traders said. 	
    	
    ARABICA COFFEE	
    * Arabica coffee futures for July rose 0.48 percent
to $1.5665 a lb on volume of 14,420 lots, trading in a range of
$1.5425 to $1.5810. September rose 0.25 percent to $1.584
a lb.	
    * The July contract's intraday low was its weakest level
since June 2010.	
    * The market is close to the cost of production, which is
around $1.50 per lb, traders said.	
         	
    COCOA    
    * Cocoa futures for July rose 1.04 percent to $2,226
a tonne on volume of 16,369 lots, trading in a range of $2,190
to $2,250. September inched 0.73 percent higher to $2,208
a tonne.	
    * This marked the July contract's fourth day of gains, which
traders attributed to short-covering after prices hit five-month
lows late last week.	
    * Renewed buying looked timed with a weak relative strength
index (RSI) on Friday when the 14-day RSI readings were at 33,
close to the 30 level that is considered a signal of oversold
conditions for traders using technical indicators.	
    * Cocoa also got a lift from news that Ivory Coast had sold
more of its 2012/2013 harvest than expected. 	
        	
For related news and prices, click on the codes in brackets:  	
Sugar futures/spreads   Sugar cash prices  	
Coffee futures/spreads  Coffee cash prices 	
Cocoa futures/spreads   Cocoa cash prices    	
       	
RELATED NEWS AND OTHER TOPICS   	
All sugar news            All coffee news         	
All cocoa news            All softs news           	
All commodities news        Softs diary       	
Weather news             Foreign exchange rates    	
SPEED GUIDES  	
	
 (Reporting by Josephine Mason in New York; Editing by Dale
Hudson)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.