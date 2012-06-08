FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
NY sugar resumes rally; cocoa, coffee fall
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
The Basque: Spain's effective, expensive antidote to secession
World
The Basque: Spain's effective, expensive antidote to secession
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
Commentary
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Non-Cyclical Consumer Goods
June 8, 2012 / 8:16 PM / 5 years ago

NY sugar resumes rally; cocoa, coffee fall

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

June 8 (Reuters) - Sugar futures resumed their
short-covering rally on Friday, after a brief pause due to
profit taking a day earlier, as concerns about the impact of
rains on harvesting and shipments from Brazil, the world's
largest producer mounted.	
    Tracking the broader weak commodities markets, cocoa and
coffee remained under pressure on weak demand and oversupply.   	
    	
 3:50 PM      SETTLE    NET     PCT      LOW    HIGH  CURRENT
                       CHNG    CHNG                       VOL
 Sugar JUL     19.98   0.22    1.1%    19.60   20.04   66,311
 Sugar OCT     19.94   0.19    1.0%    19.58   20.00   58,198
 Cocoa JUL      2200    -26   -1.2%    2,173   2,235   16,565
 Cocoa SEP      2185    -23   -1.0%    2,161   2,218   17,104
 Coffee JUL    155.6  -1.05   -0.7%   154.60  157.70   12,279
 Coffee SEP    157.4     -1   -0.6%   156.40  159.40   10,170
 
 TOTAL MARKET              VOLUME          
                CURRENT   30D AVG  250D AVG
 ICE SUGAR      162,845   113,650    88,516
 ICE COCOA       38,996    23,774    19,013
 ICE COFFEE      28,694    24,502    19,769
                                                              
   	
    RAW SUGAR
    * Raw sugar futures for July  rose 0.98 percent
to settle at $19.98 a lb on lower volume of 66,311, trading in a
range of 19.60 to 20.04. October settled at 19.94 cents
up from 19.75.     	
    * The sweetener rose by 4.5-percent on the week, breaking a
two-week losing streak.	
    * The lineup of ships waiting to load sugar in Brazil jumped
to 67 from 51 a week earlier as crushing of the main 2012/13
center-south cane crop expands, Williams shipping agents said in
a report. 	
    * In a tug of war between a supply squeeze in the short term
and a long-term oversupply, the former won. Traders warned
though there was little beyond the Brazil factor to support
prices.	
    * "My general impression is that, aside from concerns over 
Brazil harvest delays, I can't see any reason why the market
should stage a significant recovery," said Stefan Uhlenbrock,
soft commodities analyst with Germany-based F.O. Licht.	
    * The U.S. Climate Prediction Center warned on Thursday
there is a 50 percent chance the feared El Nino weather pattern
which can trigger droughts in Southeast Asia and Australia and
floods in South America may strike later this year.
   	
    * New York July sugar will seek support at 19.46 cents per
lb, and rise from this level towards 20.43 cents, according to
technical analysis. 	
    * Kingsman SA on Friday lifted its global sugar surplus
forecast by 63 percent to 9.3 million tonnes in the 2012/13 crop
year, saying high prices earlier in the year had spurred
planting. 	
    	
    ARABICA COFFEE	
    * Arabica coffee futures for July fell 0.67 percent
to $1.556 a lb on volume of 12,279 lots, trading in a range of
$1.546 to $1.577. September eased 0.63 percent to $1.574
a lb.	
    * Signals will be mixed for New York July coffee 
until it gets out of a range of $1.5425-$1.5935 per lb,
according to technical analysis. 	
         	
    COCOA    
    * Cocoa futures for July settled 1.16 percent lower
at $2,200 a tonne on volume of 16,565 lots, trading in a range
of $2,173 to $2,235. September inched 1.04 percent lower
to $2,185 a tonne.	
    * The market turned lower on profit taking ending a four-day
winning streak after prices hit two-week highs a day earlier.
Those gains went a little way to recovering from five-month lows
a week ago.	
    * "Chocolate demand is OK, but the sentiment around the
economic environment is not supportive," said a European trader.
"A lot of chocolate is consumed in Europe, and economically
Europe is not doing well."	
    * Cocoa could drop to $2,164 per tonne after it
failed to break resistance at $2,227, according to technical
analysis. 	
        	
For related news and prices, click on the codes in brackets:  	
Sugar futures/spreads   Sugar cash prices  	
Coffee futures/spreads  Coffee cash prices 	
Cocoa futures/spreads   Cocoa cash prices    	
       	
RELATED NEWS AND OTHER TOPICS   	
All sugar news            All coffee news         	
All cocoa news            All softs news           	
All commodities news        Softs diary       	
Weather news             Foreign exchange rates    	
SPEED GUIDES  	
	
 (Reporting by Josephine Mason in New York)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.