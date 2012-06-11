FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
NY sugar springs up, coffee sags, and cocoa shade off
June 11, 2012 / 6:36 PM / in 5 years

NY sugar springs up, coffee sags, and cocoa shade off

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

June 11 (Reuters) - Raw sugar futures climbed Monday on
speculative short-covering while arabica coffee was hit by late
investor sales as the softs complex pondered the impact of
Spain's bank bailout and the upcoming election in Greece this
weekend.	
    Cocoa finished slightly lower.	
	
 2:09 PM      SETTLE    NET     PCT      LOW    HIGH  CURRENT
                       CHNG    CHNG                       VOL
 Sugar JUL     20.47   0.49    2.5%    20.00   20.51   71,263
 Sugar OCT     20.15   0.21    1.1%    19.97   20.27   65,376
 Cocoa JUL      2197     -3   -0.1%    2,179   2,247   10,137
 Cocoa SEP      2178     -7   -0.3%    2,166   2,230   13,317
 Coffee JUL    155.1   -0.5   -0.3%   153.70  157.90   17,650
 Coffee SEP    156.7   -0.7   -0.4%   155.20  159.60   16,516
 
 TOTAL MARKET              VOLUME          
                CURRENT   30D AVG  250D AVG
 ICE SUGAR      166,925   113,650    88,516
 ICE COCOA       28,348    23,774    19,013
 ICE COFFEE      41,188    24,502    19,769
                                                             
    	
    RAW SUGAR
    * July sugar  gained 0.49 cent to finish at
20.47 cents per lb. 	
    * "A lot of markets are oscillating," said Sterling Smith,
vice president of commodity research at Citibank's Institutional
Client Group in Chicago. 	
    * Market boosted by speculative buying sparked by news of
Spanish bank bailout.	
    * But most investors nervous about upcoming Greek elections
on Sunday and whether euro zone debt crisis will worsen.	
    * Players watching progress of annual monsoon in India, the
world's No. 2 producer of sugar. 	
    	
    ARABICA COFFEE
    * September arabica futures dropped 0.70 cent to end
at $1.567 per lb.	
    * Market slips late as worries over euro zone debt crisis
keeps most players defensive and parked on the sidelines -
traders. 	
    * "No one wants to place bets on this market given the macro
environment," a dealer said.	
    * Open interest as of June 8 stood at 156,413 lots, the
lowest for the market since May 31, ICE exchange data showed.	
    * Large coffee crop in top producer Brazil keeps tone of
bean values negative. 	
    	
    COCOA
    * July cocoa slipped $3 to finish at $2,197 per
tonne.	
    * Market moved between $2,192 and $2,247. 	
    * Smith believes resistance in cocoa around $2,250.	
    * He pegged support near $2,100 per tonne.	
    * Market driven higher by investor buying - brokers.
    * Talk of canker in Nigeria, No. 4 producer of beans, seen
partly supportive for the market.	
     	
        	
For related news and prices, click on the codes in brackets:  	
Sugar futures/spreads   Sugar cash prices  	
Coffee futures/spreads  Coffee cash prices 	
Cocoa futures/spreads   Cocoa cash prices    	
       	
RELATED NEWS AND OTHER TOPICS   	
All sugar news            All coffee news         	
All cocoa news            All softs news           	
All commodities news        Softs diary       	
Weather news             Foreign exchange rates    	
SPEED GUIDES  	
	
 (Reporting by Rene Pastor; Editing by Maureen Bavdek)

