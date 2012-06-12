FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
NY coffee at 2-year low, cocoa jumps and sugar off
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom gives fund managers a headache
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom gives fund managers a headache
U.S. mail carriers emerge as heroes in Puerto Rico recovery
Puerto Rico
U.S. mail carriers emerge as heroes in Puerto Rico recovery
'I can't take this any more:' Thousands more flee Myanmar
Rohingya refugee crisis
'I can't take this any more:' Thousands more flee Myanmar
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Non-Cyclical Consumer Goods
June 12, 2012 / 6:09 PM / 5 years ago

NY coffee at 2-year low, cocoa jumps and sugar off

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

June 12 (Reuters) - Arabica coffee futures slipped Tuesday
to their lowest level in two years, raw sugar declined and cocoa
futures charged higher as players fretted over the impact of the
euro zone debt crisis on the softs complex.	
    	
 2:03 PM      SETTLE    NET     PCT      LOW    HIGH  CURRENT
                       CHNG    CHNG                       VOL
 Sugar JUL     20.36  -0.11   -0.5%    20.14   20.62   56,545
 Sugar OCT     19.98  -0.17   -0.8%    19.75   20.18   49,639
 Cocoa JUL      2249     52    2.4%    2,185   2,282   12,645
 Cocoa SEP      2231     53    2.4%    2,170   2,255   19,603
 Coffee JUL    154.2   -0.9   -0.6%   153.30  155.50   19,592
 Coffee SEP   155.35  -1.35   -0.9%   154.80  156.70   20,668
 
 TOTAL MARKET              VOLUME          
                CURRENT   30D AVG  250D AVG
 ICE SUGAR      129,080   113,650    88,516
 ICE COCOA       42,066    23,774    19,013
 ICE COFFEE      48,392    24,502    19,769
                                                             
     	
    	
    RAW SUGAR
    * July sugar  fell 0.11 cent to conclude at 
20.36 cents per lb. 	
    * "Sugar continues to wobble," said Sterling Smith, vice
president of commodity research at Citibank's Institutional
Client Group in Chicago. 	
    * Market players continued to fret over euro zone debt
crisis and its impact on commodity prices.	
    * Most investors nervous about upcoming Greek elections on
Sunday and whether euro zone debt crisis will worsen.	
    * Players watching progress of annual monsoon in India, the
world's No. 2 producer of sugar. 	
    	
    ARABICA COFFEE
    * September arabica futures dropped 1.35 cents to
conclude at $1.5535 per lb.	
    * Session low of $1.548 lowest for second position since
mid-June 2010 - Thomson Reuters data.	
    * Market slips on speculative sales as fears regarding euro
zone debt crisis keeps most players sidelined - traders. 	
    * Open interest as of June 11 stood at 153,344 lots, the
lowest for the market since May 30, ICE exchange data showed.	
    * Coffee pressured by large crop in leading producer Brazil
and increased availability of beans from Indonesia.  	
    	
    COCOA
    * July cocoa increased $53 or by 2.43 percent to
finish at $2,231 per tonne.	
    * Market moved between $2,170 and $2,255. 	
    * Brokers feel resistance in September cocoa around $2,310.	
    * Open interest at 176,249 lots as of June 11, down for the
4th straight session -- ICE Futures U.S. exchange data.	
    * Talk of canker in Nigeria, No. 4 producer of beans, seen
nudging market higher.	
     	
        	
For related news and prices, click on the codes in brackets:  	
Sugar futures/spreads   Sugar cash prices  	
Coffee futures/spreads  Coffee cash prices 	
Cocoa futures/spreads   Cocoa cash prices    	
       	
RELATED NEWS AND OTHER TOPICS   	
All sugar news            All coffee news         	
All cocoa news            All softs news           	
All commodities news        Softs diary       	
Weather news             Foreign exchange rates    	
SPEED GUIDES  	
	
 (Reporting by Rene Pastor; Editing by Maureen Bavdek)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.