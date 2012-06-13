FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
NY coffee drops to 2-year low, sugar also ends lower
#Non-Cyclical Consumer Goods
June 13, 2012

NY coffee drops to 2-year low, sugar also ends lower

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

June 13 (Reuters) - Arabica coffee futures closed at their
lowest level in two years on Wednesday after a choppy session,
weighed down by uncertainty ahead of the Greek election this
coming weekend.	
    Raw sugar futures also closed lower while U.S. cocoa changed
direction and ended firmer on near-term supply concerns.	
    	
	
 1:59 PM      SETTLE    NET    PCT      LOW    HIGH   CURRENT
                        CHNG   CHNG                       VOL
 Sugar JUL     19.92   -0.44   -2.2%    19.81  20.26   60,672
 Sugar OCT     19.68    -0.3   -1.5%    19.42  19.86   58,976
 Cocoa JUL      2257      8     0.4%    2,232  2,279    6,470
 Cocoa SEP      2259     28     1.3%    2,217  2,266   13,038
 Coffee JUL    152.5   -1.7    -1.1%   151.85  155.15   15,604
 Coffee SEP    154.2   -1.15   -0.7%   153.70  156.40   17,670
 
 TOTAL MARKET              VOLUME
                 CURRENT   30D AVG   250D AVG
 ICE SUGAR      156,744   108,002    92,961
 ICE COCOA       28,190    25,084    20,768
 ICE COFFEE      38,377    23,793    21,196
 
    RAW SUGAR
    * July sugar  finished down 0.44 cent, or 2.2
percent, at 19.92 cents a lb. 	
    * Market weighed down by expectations for large Brazilian
crop - traders.	
    * "We've got a decent crop production number, and that I'm
sure is pressuring it." - Sterling Smith, an analyst for
Citibank in Chicago.	
    * Wet weather slowed the harvest and exports in top grower
Brazil, lifting the spot contract's premium over the second
position to a six-week high of 0.38 cent on Tuesday. 	
    * The premium narrowed to close at 0.24 cent Wednesday.	
        	
    ARABICA COFFEE
    * September arabica futures closed down 1.15 cents,
or 0.7 percent, at $1.5420 per lb, the lowest settlement for the
second position since mid-June 2010. 	
    * September plumbed a session low of $1.5370.	
    * Coffee traded on both sides of unchanged in choppy
dealings.	
    * Pressure and uncertainty as the eurozone debt crisis
remained in focus ahead of the Greek election this weekend -
traders.	
    * Volume was heavy for the second straight session, with
roughly 38,377 lots trading - preliminary Thomson Reuters data.	
    * Total volume on Tuesday reached 53,607 lots, the highest
since April 13 - ICE data.	
    	
    COCOA
    * July cocoa rose $28, or 1.3 percent, to settle at
$2,259 a tonne.	
    * Prices remained rangebound.	
    * September contract appeared to be headed toward the
100-day moving average at $2,292 per tonne.	
    * Futures buoyed by recent violence in top grower Ivory
Coast and mid-crop supply worries in West Africa - traders.	
    * Tuesday's intraday rise above the 60-day moving average at
$2,243 provided technical support - traders.	
     	
        	
 (Reporting by Marcy Nicholson in New York)

