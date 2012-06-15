FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
NY sugar and coffee end up, cocoa down; Greek poll looms
June 15, 2012 / 6:21 PM / 5 years ago

NY sugar and coffee end up, cocoa down; Greek poll looms

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

June 15 (Reuters) - Raw sugar and arabica coffee futures
ended higher Friday while cocoa settled lower as players tweaked
their positions ahead of vital Greek elections that may spark
financial turmoil if Athens is put on a path to exit the euro.	
    For financial market impact, please click: 	
	
 2:10 PM      SETTLE    NET     PCT      LOW    HIGH  CURRENT
                       CHNG    CHNG                       VOL
 Sugar JUL     20.84   0.87    4.4%    19.98   20.87   62,377
 Sugar OCT     20.01    0.5    2.6%    19.51   20.07   60,929
 Cocoa JUL      2219     -6   -0.3%    2,203   2,250    2,237
 Cocoa SEP      2247    -16   -0.7%    2,240   2,271    9,916
 Coffee JUL   150.05   0.85    0.6%   149.25  151.20    7,160
 Coffee SEP      152   0.95    0.6%   151.00  153.15   10,407
 
 TOTAL MARKET              VOLUME          
                CURRENT   30D AVG  250D AVG
 ICE SUGAR      166,278   113,650    88,516
 ICE COCOA       16,642    23,774    19,013
 ICE COFFEE      21,367    24,502    19,769
                                                             
    	
    	
    RAW SUGAR
    * Spot July raw sugar futures gained 0.87 cent, or
4.36 percent, to settle at 20.84 cents a lb.	
    * The now-benchmark October raw sugar contract added
0.50 or by 2.56 percent to finish at 20.01 cents per lb.	
    * For the week, the spot contract was up 4.3 percent.	
    * The active second position October contract inched up 0.35
percent.	
    * "We're on Greek watch," Sterling Smith, vice-president for
commodity research at Citibank's Institutional Client Group,
said of the mood amongst soft market participants.	
    * Market focus turning to expiration of the July contract,
which goes off the board on June 29.	
    * Open interest in July stood at 182,628 lots as of June 14
- ICE Futures U.S. data.	
        	
    ARABICA COFFEE
    * September arabica futures added 0.95 cent to end at
$1.52 per lb.	
    * On Thursday, the contract settled at $1.5105, the lowest
settlement for the second position since mid-June 2010. 	
    * On the week, the market is down 3.43 percent.	
    * September holds above Thursday's session low at $1.5075
per lb.	
    * Modest short-covering lifts market - brokers.	
    * Most players looking to impact of Greek election on
Sunday, given macro factors have dominated trading in many
financial markets.	
    	
    COCOA
    * September cocoa futures fell $16 to end at $2,247
per tonne. 	
    * For the week, the market was up 2.8 percent.	
    * Market retreats after posting modest gains for most of the
week on speculative short-covering - traders.	
    * Analysts also waiting for results of Greek elections as
macro factors dominate dealings.	
    * Price differentials for Ghanian cocoa beans rose in
Europe's cash cocoa market this week. 	
     	
        	
 (Reporting by Rene Pastor; Editing by John Picinich)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
