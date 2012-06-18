FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
NY coffee and cocoa settle weak, sugar mixed
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom gives fund managers a headache
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom gives fund managers a headache
U.S. mail carriers emerge as heroes in Puerto Rico recovery
Puerto Rico
U.S. mail carriers emerge as heroes in Puerto Rico recovery
'I can't take this any more:' Thousands more flee Myanmar
Rohingya refugee crisis
'I can't take this any more:' Thousands more flee Myanmar
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Non-Cyclical Consumer Goods
June 18, 2012 / 6:16 PM / 5 years ago

NY coffee and cocoa settle weak, sugar mixed

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

June 18 (Reuters) - Arabica coffee futures closed weak on
Monday, paring losses after hitting a two-year low on continued
pressure from the Brazilian harvest, while U.S. cocoa saw its
biggest one-day tumble in a month as the weak sterling weighed
on the market.
    Raw sugar futures closed mixed on July/October position
rolling.

 1:59 PM      SETTLE    NET     PCT      LOW    HIGH  CURRENT
                       CHNG    CHNG                       VOL
 Sugar JUL     20.86   0.02    0.1%    20.70   21.03   41,511
 Sugar OCT     19.99  -0.02   -0.1%    19.75   20.14   59,804
 Cocoa JUL      2174    -45   -2.0%    2,163   2,240      250
 Cocoa SEP      2189    -58   -2.6%    2,175   2,266   14,812
 Coffee JUL   149.55   -0.5   -0.3%   148.20  150.90    6,790
 Coffee SEP    151.5   -0.5   -0.3%   150.10  152.75   12,225
 
 TOTAL MARKET              VOLUME          
                CURRENT   30D AVG  250D AVG
 ICE SUGAR      155,297   113,135    93,043
 ICE COCOA       22,641    26,015    21,025
 ICE COFFEE      25,590    26,262    21,383
                                                             
    RAW SUGAR
    * Spot July raw sugar futures inched up 0.02 cent to
finish at 20.86 cents a lb.
    * Most-active October closed down 0.02 cent at 19.99
cents per lb.
    * Market mostly lower in spread trade as players moved
positions out of spot July - brokers.
    * July due to expire on Friday next week and investors
seeking to unwind positions.
    * "It's almost all spreads," said The Price Group analyst
Jack Scoville.
    * Open interest in July stands at 153,758 lots as of June
15, ICE Futures U.S. data. There are 10 sessions left before
July contract expires.
        
    ARABICA COFFEE
    * September arabica futures fell 0.50 cent, or 0.3
percent, to settle at $1.5150 per lb.
    * The most-active September contract pared its losses after
hitting a two-year low at $1.5010 per lb.
    * Market pressured by general pessimistic macro-economic
sentiment and investor concern about the euro zone debt crisis
resumed - traders.
    * Continued selling by producers and exporters in top grower
Brazil, where the currency is weak and the harvest for what is
widely expected to be a bumper crop weighs on the market -
traders.
    * ICE certified arabica stocks climbed by 2,425 bags to
1,573,148 bags on June 15, with a heavy 43,378 bags pending
grading - ICE data.
    
    COCOA
    * September cocoa futures dropped $58, or 2.6
percent, to settle at $2,189 per tonne. 
    * Market turned lower, marking its biggest one-day
percentage fall in a month, on pressure from the weak sterling
 versus the U.S. dollar - traders.
    * "Until we can get through $2,271 (basis September), that's
resistance, the short-term traders are going to play the short
side." - Nick Gentile, chief of trading in commodity fund
Atlantic Capital Advisors in New Jersey.
    * There were delivery notices for 241 lots on June 15, with
221 lots coming from No. 3 producer Indonesia, one session
before first notice day for the July contract - ICE data.
    * Cocoa arrivals at ports in Ivory Coast are slightly
lagging last year's levels, with the quality of beans and
prospects of a slow start to next year's crop also hanging over
the sector in the world's top grower - exporters' estimates.
 
     
        
For related news and prices, click on the codes in brackets:  
Sugar futures/spreads   Sugar cash prices  
Coffee futures/spreads  Coffee cash prices 
Cocoa futures/spreads   Cocoa cash prices    
       
RELATED NEWS AND OTHER TOPICS   
All sugar news            All coffee news         
All cocoa news            All softs news           
All commodities news        Softs diary       
Weather news             Foreign exchange rates    
SPEED GUIDES  

 (Reporting by Marcy Nicholson and Rene Pastor in New York)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.