FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
NY coffee and sugar vault, cocoa also closes firm
Sections
Featured
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
SPAIN
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
U.S.
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Non-Cyclical Consumer Goods
June 19, 2012 / 6:16 PM / 5 years ago

NY coffee and sugar vault, cocoa also closes firm

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

June 19 (Reuters) - Arabica coffee futures soared in heavy
volume to close up 4.8 percent on Tuesday, its biggest one-day
jump in eight months, as commodity-wide fund buying prompted
investors to cover short positions in arabica, and as the U.S.
dollar fell.
    Raw sugar also surged, closing up 3.4 percent at the highest
settlement in nearly two months, while U.S. cocoa moved up in an
inside session.
    The U.S. Federal Reserve began a two-day meeting to set
policies with investors, with analysts expecting further
stimulus, pressuring the dollar. 
    
 2:00 PM      SETTLE    NET     PCT      LOW    HIGH  CURRENT
                       CHNG    CHNG                       VOL
 Sugar JUL     21.57   0.71    3.4%    20.63   21.60   32,838
 Sugar OCT     20.79    0.8    4.0%    19.82   20.82   69,032
 Cocoa JUL      2230     56    2.6%    2,180   2,235      100
 Cocoa SEP      2235     46    2.1%    2,182   2,245    9,237
 Coffee JUL    156.6   7.05    4.7%   148.55  156.70    7,543
 Coffee SEP    158.8    7.3    4.8%   150.50  159.00   24,226
 
 TOTAL MARKET              VOLUME          
                CURRENT   30D AVG  250D AVG
 ICE SUGAR      144,994   117,711    93,368
 ICE COCOA       15,889    26,217    21,059
 ICE COFFEE      43,191    26,322    21,331
                                                              
    RAW SUGAR
    * Spot July raw sugar futures jumped 0.71 cent, or
3.4 percent, to close at 21.57 cents a lb, its highest
settlement since April 25.
    * Most-active October soared 0.80 cent, or 4 percent,
at 20.79 cents per lb.
    * Market jumps on investor buying caused mainly by weak
dollar -brokers.
    * "It's dollar (inspired)," Sterling Smith, vice-president
of commodity research at Citibank's Institutional Client Group,
said on sugar's advance. 
    * Wet weather disrupting harvest in top producer/exporter
Brazil.
    * Market also seeing unwinding of positions in spot July
before it goes off the board end of next week. 
        
    ARABICA COFFEE
    * September arabica futures vaulted 7.30 cent, or 4.8
percent, to end at $1.5880 per lb.
    * The move sharply lifted the arabica premium over LIFFE
robusta by more than 10 percent to roughly 63 cents/lb, from
about 57 cents/lb the previous session.
    * The market surged in heavy volume on short-covering by
funds - traders.
    * Speculators are holding their biggest net short position
in arabica futures and options since the U.S. Commodity Futures
Trading Commission first made the data available in 2006, as of
the week ending June 12.
    * The weak U.S. dollar against a basket of six major
currencies, also helped support the market - traders.
    * Initial strength came from broadbased buying on the
commodity complex as the U.S. Federal Reserve began a two-day
policy setting meeting to discuss whether it will unveil more
stimulus - traders.
    * ICE certified arabica stocks jumped by 5,990 bags to
1,579,138 bags on June 18, with a heavy 51,073 bags pending
grading - ICE data.
        
    COCOA
    * September cocoa futures jumped $46, or 2.1 percent,
to finish at $2,235 per tonne. 
    * September traded within a range of $2,182-$2,245, within
Monday's wider range of $2,175-$2,266.
    * Market rallied in light volume, on short-covering by funds
and support from the firm sterling against the U.S.
dollar - traders.
    * There were delivery notices for 36 lots on June 18, first
notice day for the July futures contract, with BNP
Paribas Prime Brokerage stopping 33 lots and Newedge USA
stopping 3 lots - ICE data.
    * A total of 277 delivery notices have been issued this
month for the July contract - ICE.
     
        
For related news and prices, click on the codes in brackets:  
Sugar futures/spreads   Sugar cash prices  
Coffee futures/spreads  Coffee cash prices 
Cocoa futures/spreads   Cocoa cash prices    
       
RELATED NEWS AND OTHER TOPICS   
All sugar news            All coffee news         
All cocoa news            All softs news           
All commodities news        Softs diary       
Weather news             Foreign exchange rates    
SPEED GUIDES  

 (Reporting by Marcy Nicholson and Rene Pastor in New York;
Editing by David Gregorio)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.