FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
NY coffee and cocoa sink 4 pct, sugar ends higher
Sections
Featured
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
North Korea
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
U.S. mail carriers emerge as heroes in Puerto Rico recovery
Puerto Rico
U.S. mail carriers emerge as heroes in Puerto Rico recovery
'I can't take this any more:' Thousands more flee Myanmar
Rohingya refugee crisis
'I can't take this any more:' Thousands more flee Myanmar
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Non-Cyclical Consumer Goods
June 20, 2012 / 6:41 PM / 5 years ago

NY coffee and cocoa sink 4 pct, sugar ends higher

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

June 20 (Reuters) - Arabica coffee futures sank to close
down 4 percent on Wednesday, as the weakness in the commodity
complex pressured the market and spurred dealers to liquidate
their long positions a day after the market rallied.
    U.S. cocoa futures also sank 4 percent, although dealings
were thin, while raw sugar moved higher on speculative buying.
    There was a generally weaker trend in the larger commodity
complex ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve announcement that was
not released until the softs markets had closed. 

 2:10 PM      SETTLE    NET     PCT      LOW    HIGH  CURRENT
                       CHNG    CHNG                       VOL
 Sugar JUL     21.74   0.17    0.8%    21.18   21.80   33,483
 Sugar OCT     20.97   0.18    0.9%    20.52   20.99   70,088
 Cocoa JUL      2167    -63   -2.8%    2,156   2,228      155
 Cocoa SEP      2169    -66   -3.0%    2,145   2,242   10,661
 Coffee JUL   150.75  -5.85   -3.7%   150.00  159.15    7,459
 Coffee SEP    152.4   -6.4   -4.0%   151.10  161.50   27,100
 
 TOTAL MARKET              VOLUME          
                CURRENT   30D AVG  250D AVG
 ICE SUGAR      148,693   120,945    93,574
 ICE COCOA       17,106    26,518    21,104
 ICE COFFEE      42,256    26,787    21,351
                                                              
    RAW SUGAR
    * Spot July raw sugar futures settled up 0.17 cent,
or 0.8 percent, at 21.74 cents a lb, its highest settlement
since April 25.
    * Most-active October rose 0.18 cent, or 0.9 percent,
to end at 20.97 cents per lb.
    * Market grinds higher on speculative buying - brokers.
    * Investors steadily liquidating positions in spot July
before it goes off the board next week.
    * Rains in Brazil which have delayed the harvest and
hindered loading in ports of Santos and Paranagua supporting
sugar values.
    * "The ports are getting back up a little bit," said
Sterling Smith, vice-president of commodity research at
Citibank's Institutional Client Group.
    * Market closely watching July/October spread since it will
be main driver in how much sugar is delivered against the tape
here.
        
    ARABICA COFFEE
    * September arabica futures tumbled 6.40 cents, or 4
percent, to close at $1.5240 per lb.
    * The move caused the arabica premium over LIFFE robusta to
fall to roughly 57 cents/lb, from about 63 cents/lb the previous
session.
    * The market gave back Tuesday's sharp gains in heavy
volume.
    * Long liquidation pressured arabica futures after the
expectation for follow-through buying from Tuesday's rally
failed to materialize - traders.
    * The move lower was commodity wide as investors awaited an
announcement from the U.S. Federal Reserve, that was made after
the market closed - traders.
    * ICE certified arabica stocks rose by 4,899 bags to
1,584,037 bags on June 19, with 46,981 bags pending grading -
ICE data.
        
    COCOA
    * September cocoa futures sank $66, or 3 percent, to
end at $2,169 per tonne. 
    * U.S. cocoa futures tumbled in thin dealings, as some
market participants holding long positions became nervous ahead
of the Fed announcement and liquidated their positions - Nick
Gentile, chief of trading in commodity fund Atlantic Capital
Advisors in New Jersey.
    * The benchmark September contract sank $50 per tonne within
60 seconds at 11:03 p.m. EDT (1403 GMT), briefly dropping into
technically oversold levels below 30 on a one-minute chart, on
the 14-day relative strength index.
    * The move triggered sell-stops under $2,180, basis
September, and resulted in 1,230 lots trading within 60 seconds.
    * A total of 277 delivery notices have been issued this
month for the July contract - ICE.
     
        
For related news and prices, click on the codes in brackets:  
Sugar futures/spreads   Sugar cash prices  
Coffee futures/spreads  Coffee cash prices 
Cocoa futures/spreads   Cocoa cash prices    
       
RELATED NEWS AND OTHER TOPICS   
All sugar news            All coffee news         
All cocoa news            All softs news           
All commodities news        Softs diary       
Weather news             Foreign exchange rates    
SPEED GUIDES  

 (Reporting by Marcy Nicholson and Rene Pastor in New York)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.