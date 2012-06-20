NY coffee and cocoa sink 4 pct, sugar ends higher

June 20 (Reuters) - Arabica coffee futures sank to close down 4 percent on Wednesday, as the weakness in the commodity complex pressured the market and spurred dealers to liquidate their long positions a day after the market rallied. U.S. cocoa futures also sank 4 percent, although dealings were thin, while raw sugar moved higher on speculative buying. There was a generally weaker trend in the larger commodity complex ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve announcement that was not released until the softs markets had closed. 2:10 PM SETTLE NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT CHNG CHNG VOL Sugar JUL 21.74 0.17 0.8% 21.18 21.80 33,483 Sugar OCT 20.97 0.18 0.9% 20.52 20.99 70,088 Cocoa JUL 2167 -63 -2.8% 2,156 2,228 155 Cocoa SEP 2169 -66 -3.0% 2,145 2,242 10,661 Coffee JUL 150.75 -5.85 -3.7% 150.00 159.15 7,459 Coffee SEP 152.4 -6.4 -4.0% 151.10 161.50 27,100 TOTAL MARKET VOLUME CURRENT 30D AVG 250D AVG ICE SUGAR 148,693 120,945 93,574 ICE COCOA 17,106 26,518 21,104 ICE COFFEE 42,256 26,787 21,351 RAW SUGAR * Spot July raw sugar futures settled up 0.17 cent, or 0.8 percent, at 21.74 cents a lb, its highest settlement since April 25. * Most-active October rose 0.18 cent, or 0.9 percent, to end at 20.97 cents per lb. * Market grinds higher on speculative buying - brokers. * Investors steadily liquidating positions in spot July before it goes off the board next week. * Rains in Brazil which have delayed the harvest and hindered loading in ports of Santos and Paranagua supporting sugar values. * "The ports are getting back up a little bit," said Sterling Smith, vice-president of commodity research at Citibank's Institutional Client Group. * Market closely watching July/October spread since it will be main driver in how much sugar is delivered against the tape here. ARABICA COFFEE * September arabica futures tumbled 6.40 cents, or 4 percent, to close at $1.5240 per lb. * The move caused the arabica premium over LIFFE robusta to fall to roughly 57 cents/lb, from about 63 cents/lb the previous session. * The market gave back Tuesday's sharp gains in heavy volume. * Long liquidation pressured arabica futures after the expectation for follow-through buying from Tuesday's rally failed to materialize - traders. * The move lower was commodity wide as investors awaited an announcement from the U.S. Federal Reserve, that was made after the market closed - traders. * ICE certified arabica stocks rose by 4,899 bags to 1,584,037 bags on June 19, with 46,981 bags pending grading - ICE data. COCOA * September cocoa futures sank $66, or 3 percent, to end at $2,169 per tonne. * U.S. cocoa futures tumbled in thin dealings, as some market participants holding long positions became nervous ahead of the Fed announcement and liquidated their positions - Nick Gentile, chief of trading in commodity fund Atlantic Capital Advisors in New Jersey. * The benchmark September contract sank $50 per tonne within 60 seconds at 11:03 p.m. EDT (1403 GMT), briefly dropping into technically oversold levels below 30 on a one-minute chart, on the 14-day relative strength index. * The move triggered sell-stops under $2,180, basis September, and resulted in 1,230 lots trading within 60 seconds. * A total of 277 delivery notices have been issued this month for the July contract - ICE. For related news and prices, click on the codes in brackets: Sugar futures/spreads Sugar cash prices Coffee futures/spreads Coffee cash prices Cocoa futures/spreads Cocoa cash prices RELATED NEWS AND OTHER TOPICS All sugar news All coffee news All cocoa news All softs news All commodities news Softs diary Weather news Foreign exchange rates SPEED GUIDES (Reporting by Marcy Nicholson and Rene Pastor in New York)