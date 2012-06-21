FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
NY coffee vaults 4.2 pct; sugar, cocoa close lower
#Non-Cyclical Consumer Goods
June 21, 2012 / 6:11 PM / in 5 years

NY coffee vaults 4.2 pct; sugar, cocoa close lower

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

June 21 (Reuters) - Arabica coffee futures soared to close
up 4.2 percent on Thursday, going against the session's weak
trend in commodities, lifted by heavy short-covering by
investors on first notice day for the spot contract.
    Raw sugar and U.S. cocoa futures finished weak as the dollar
rallied, stocks on major markets fell and crude oil priced
dropped more than 3 percent.

 2:00 PM      SETTLE    NET     PCT      LOW    HIGH  CURRENT
                       CHNG    CHNG                       VOL
 Sugar JUL     21.39  -0.35   -1.6%    21.00   21.81   23,763
 Sugar OCT     20.79  -0.18   -0.9%    20.39   21.14   61,506
 Cocoa JUL      2130    -37   -1.7%    2,141   2,200       31
 Cocoa SEP      2147    -22   -1.0%    2,137   2,209    9,113
 Coffee JUL   157.75      7    4.6%   150.00  158.15      818
 Coffee SEP    158.8    6.4    4.2%   151.40  159.35   16,424
 
 TOTAL MARKET              VOLUME          
                CURRENT   30D AVG  250D AVG
 ICE SUGAR      114,567   124,909    93,830
 ICE COCOA       15,855    26,582    21,113
 ICE COFFEE      23,476    27,886    21,474
                                                             
    RAW SUGAR
    * Spot July raw sugar futures dropped 0.35 cent, or
1.6 percent, to finish at 21.39 cents a lb.
    * Most-active September fell 0.18 cent, or 0.9
percent, to end at 20.79 cents per lb.
    * Market choppy and pressured late in the session on
investor selling and automatic sell orders - brokers.
    * Excessive rains in top producer Brazil helping to support
the market - Nick Gentile, chief trader of Atlantic Capital
Advisors.
    * Investors seem to be taking a breather - dealers.
    * Market players trying to decide if further macro turmoil
in the works for sugar and other soft commodities.
        
    ARABICA COFFEE
    * September arabica futures soared 6.40 cents, or 4.2
percent, to settle at $1.5880 per lb, an inside session.
    * The move caused the arabica premium over LIFFE robusta to
jump to nearly 65 cents per lb, from about 57 cents the previous
session.
    * The market bucked the weak trend in the commodity complex
as producers waited for the market to climb to $1.60 per lb,
basis September - traders.
    * Heavy short-covering by investors lifted the market, after
having rolled their positions from July to September, the
more expensive contract that was closer to their automatic stop
orders - dealers.
    * It has been a volatile week for arabica futures which
soared on Tuesday and tumbled on Wednesday - traders.
    * It is first notice day for the July contract. There
were 564 delivery notices issued on June 20 - ICE data.
    * Spreads narrowed sharply, with July/September closing at
1.05 cents versus 1.65 cents on Wedneday.
    * ICE certified arabica stocks climbed by 5,020 bags to
1,589,057 bags on June 20, with 52,943 bags pending grading -
ICE data.
        
    COCOA
    * September cocoa futures eased $22, or 1 percent, to
finish at $2,147 per tonne, the lowest settlement since June 4. 
    * The market fell along with the commodity complex.
    * Additional pressure came from the weak sterling 
against the U.S. dollar - traders.
    * The Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB index fell 1.4
percent to a 2-1/2-week low.
    * A total of 298 delivery notices have been issued this
month for the delivery on July 6, as of June 20 - ICE.
     
        
 (Reporting by Marcy Nicholson and Rene Pastor in New York;
Editing by Marguerita Choy)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
