#Non-Cyclical Consumer Goods
August 27, 2012 / 8:36 PM / 5 years ago

NY cocoa, coffee rally on short covering; sugar down

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

Aug 27 (Reuters) - Cocoa and coffee prices jumped in New
York on Monday as shorts raced to cover their positions, with
renewed violence in the Ivory Coast, the world's No. 1 cocoa
grower, spurring gains of more than 4 percent.
    Moves were exaggerated to the upside on cocoa and coffee due
to the absence of London, where markets were closed for the UK
bank holiday.    
    
 3:56 PM      SETTLE    NET     PCT      LOW    HIGH  CURRENT
                       CHNG    CHNG                       VOL
 Sugar OCT     19.56   0.01    0.1%    19.52   19.97   33,958
 Sugar MAR     20.25  -0.01   -0.1%    20.20   20.64   25,098
 Cocoa SEP      2518     81    3.3%    2,518   2,542       19
 Cocoa DEC      2473     75    3.1%    2,400   2,498    9,535
 Coffee SEP   167.05      4    2.5%   165.00  167.45      115
 Coffee DEC   167.35   3.85    2.4%   164.50  167.70    9,046
 
 TOTAL MARKET              VOLUME          
                CURRENT   30D AVG  250D AVG
 ICE SUGAR       72,652   113,650    88,516
 ICE COCOA       11,470    23,774    19,013
 ICE COFFEE      12,477    24,502    19,769
                                                             
 
    RAW SUGAR
    * Benchmark October sugar futures on ICE slipped into
negative territory as a tentative recovery from 2-1/2 month lows
ran out of steam.
    * Prices settled at 19.56 cents per lb, down 0.2 or 0.1
percent, falling for a third straight session.
    * The market remained on the brink of bear territory after
an 18.5 percent drop in prices since mid-July.
    * Unica data showing harvesting in Brazil, the world's No. 1
grower, has caught up much of the ground lost during the heavy
rains in May and June continued to weigh on sentiment.
    * Technically the market remained weak, with its Relative
Strength Index (RSI) below 30, an area often indicating a market
is oversold.
    * The speculative net long almost disappeared, dropping by
30,122 contracts to just 1,418 in the week to Aug. 21, according
to the latest CFTC data. 
        
    ARABICA COFFEE
    * Benchmark December arabica futures rose 2.73
percent to $1.6735 per lb, its biggest one-day gain since end
July and breaching a 14-day moving average around $1.6553.
    * Signs of weakening demand persist, with exchange stocks
hitting fresh two-year highs of 1.92 million bags and physical
differentials remaining under pressure. 
    * Surging robusta exports from Vietnam in August will
reinforce concerns that arabica demand is falling as roasters
switch to the lower-priced bean. 
    * The market would be prone to short-covering after a surge
in speculative shorts in the Commodity Futures Trading
Commission data - traders.
    * Speculators raised their net short position in coffee by
41 percent to 24,584 lots, almost hitting levels last seen in
2008 when the market was in the throes of the global economic
crisis. 
    * December coffee will test support at $1.6035 per lb as a
downtrend from the July 20 high of $1.9355 could have resumed.
 
        
    COCOA
    * Benchmark ICE December cocoa futures settled up
$76, or 3.1 percent, at $2,473 per tonne, piercing short- and
long-term moving averages on the way up.
    * Apart from a brief flirt to $2,501 per tonne on Aug. 13,
cocoa has not been above $2,500 per tonne, a level considered
critical for the market to continue higher, since last November.
    * Short-covering was triggered by news that at least four
people were killed in an exchange of fire between soldiers and
unidentified gunmen at an army checkpoint in southern Ivory
Coast, the world's largest cocoa producer. 
    * Any more negative news about weather or violence in West
Africa could trigger a rally above $2,500 per tonne - Hector
Galvan, senior market strategist for RJO Futures.
    * A break through $2,500 per tonne would give market chance
to test $2,780 per tonne, levels not seen since November last
year - Galvan.
    * Speculators trimmed their net long in cocoa by 1,251 lots
to just under 5,000 in the week to Aug. 21. 
     * Lindt's chief executive downplayed the impact of a
potential drop in output from Ghana, the company's main source
of beans, where heavy rains have raised concerns that output
will fall, saying the gourmet chocolate maker would source beans
in Indonesia instead 
    * A delay in government distribution of agricultural
chemicals in Ivory Coast has hampered cocoa farmers' ability to
fight off an outbreak of disease ahead of the new crop season.
 

 (Reporting by Josephine Mason; editing by Jim Marshall)

