#Non-Cyclical Consumer Goods
May 11, 2012 / 6:16 PM / in 5 years

NY sugar, coffee and cocoa end down in light trade

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

May 11 (Reuters) - Raw sugar settled weaker Friday,
finishing the week lower for the seventh straight time. Arabica
coffee likewise closed down, with its premium over robusta beans
shrinking to its narrowest  since June 2010.	
    U.S. cocoa settled lower on a weaker sterling. Volumes were
light across the board.	
    	
 2:00 PM      SETTLE    NET     PCT      LOW    HIGH  CURRENT
                       CHNG    CHNG                       VOL
 Sugar JUL     20.22  -0.23   -1.1%    20.19   20.58   35,188
 Sugar OCT     20.62  -0.21   -1.0%    20.58   20.92   17,541
 Cocoa MAY      2372    -18   -0.8%    2,272   2,274       14
 Cocoa JUL      2319    -19   -0.8%    2,291   2,330    6,502
 Coffee MAY   176.55  -1.95   -1.1%   179.00  179.25        8
 Coffee JUL   177.15   -1.5   -0.8%   175.60  179.15    8,077
 
 TOTAL MARKET              VOLUME          
                CURRENT   30D AVG  250D AVG
 ICE SUGAR       70,802   119,018    92,969
 ICE COCOA       12,675    26,402    20,205
 ICE COFFEE      12,917    27,309    20,732
                                                             
    RAW SUGAR
    * Most-active July  eased 0.23 cent to close at
20.22 cents per lb.	
    * For the five sessions, the market lost 2.8 percent,
marking the seventh straight down week.	
    * Cash interest lifted prices off session lows - brokers.	
    * "There's some buying down there," said Jack Scoville of
The Price Group, referring to consumer interest near 20 cents,
basis July.	
    * Sugar still struggling from large supplies of sugar
flowing out of Brazil's center-south crop.	
    	
    ARABICA COFFEE
    * July arabicas futures dropped 1.50 cents, or 0.8
percent, to settle at $1.7715 per lb. 	
    * July contract finished the week up 1.5 percent.	
    * Market consolidated after falling to a 19-month low
earlier this week - traders.	
    * "Coffee has had a couple percentage point rallies over the
last couple days so this just a very minor pullback, it's
probably a little bit of profit taking coming in." - Spencer
Patton, founder and chief investment officer of Steel Vine
Investment in Chicago.	
    * LIFFE robusta futures rallied to the highest level in
nearly eight months, bringing the arabica premium over robusta
to around 80 cents per lb, the lowest level since June 2010.	
    * Brazil's 2012/13 coffee harvest now starting will reach
55.3 million 60-kg bags, giant German coffee trader Neumann
Kaffee Gruppe (NKG) said in a report seen by Reuters.  
 	
    	
    COCOA
    * July cocoa settled down $19 at $2,319 per tonne.	
    * On the week, July closed up 1.3 percent.	
    * July found strong support at the 100-day moving average
$2,291, the session low.	
    * Market pressured by the weak sterling and lower commodity
complex - traders.	
    * Cocoa farmers in Ivory Coast's south and southwestern
regions expect a drop in output this year due to a lack of
maintenance on plantations and poor weather, though quality is
improving as the mid-crop harvest gains momentum.
 	
            	
        	
For related news and prices, click on the codes in brackets:  	
Sugar futures/spreads   Sugar cash prices  	
Coffee futures/spreads  Coffee cash prices 	
Cocoa futures/spreads   Cocoa cash prices    	
       	
RELATED NEWS AND OTHER TOPICS   	
All sugar news            All coffee news         	
All cocoa news            All softs news           	
All commodities news        Softs diary       	
Weather news             Foreign exchange rates    	
SPEED GUIDES  	
	
 (Reporting by Marcy Nicholson and Rene Pastor in New York)

