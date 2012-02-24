FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
NY sugar ends at 4-mth high, cocoa and coffee firm
February 24, 2012 / 7:16 PM / 6 years ago

NY sugar ends at 4-mth high, cocoa and coffee firm

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

Feb 24 (Reuters) - Raw sugar extended its gains on
Friday, and closed at the highest level in four months as
concern about nearby supplies continued to lift the market.	
    U.S. cocoa consolidated higher while arabica coffee also
ended firm.	
	
 2:00 PM      SETTLE    NET     PCT      LOW    HIGH  CURRENT
                       CHNG    CHNG                       VOL
 Sugar MAR     26.19   0.25    1.0%    25.79   26.28   14,514
 Sugar MAY     25.22   0.36    1.5%    24.72   25.27   51,205
 Cocoa MAR      2370     -1    0.0%    2,352   2,399       53
 Cocoa MAY      2357     13    0.6%    2,333   2,400    8,353
 Coffee MAR   203.25   1.25    0.6%   202.00  203.90      240
 Coffee MAY    203.6   1.55    0.8%   201.95  204.40    8,508
 
 TOTAL MARKET              VOLUME          
                CURRENT   30D AVG  250D AVG
 ICE SUGAR      124,894   108,925    87,270
 ICE COCOA       10,935    25,242    18,950
 ICE COFFEE      16,207    24,930    19,627
                                                                      
 	
    SUGAR	
    * March raw sugar futures ended up 0.25 cent, or 1
percent, at 26.19 cents per lb, the highest close since Oct. 27.	
    * May closed up 0.36 cent, or 1.5 percent, at 25.22
cents per lb, its highest settlement since Nov. 8.	
    * May closed the week up 6.1 percent, its biggest weekly
surge since mid-October.	
    * The premium of March to May closed at 0.97 cent,
narrowing from 1.08 cents on Thursday.	
    * Concerns about near-term supplies continued to help lift
the market - traders.	
    * Sugar futures closed higher for the seventh straight day
after rising above the 200-day moving average last week.	
    * Brazil's government plans to direct 65 billion reais ($38
billion) in subsidized credit toward the expansion of sugarcane
ethanol production through 2015 - Agriculture Ministry.  
 	
    	
    COFFEE	
    * Key May arabica coffee gained 1.55 cents to close
at $2.0360 per lb, an inside day.	
    * May closed the week up 0.6 percent.	
    * March/May spread narrowed to close at a discount of 0.35
cent per lb, from 0.5 cent on Thursday.	
    * Market climbed along with the commodity complex and felt a
lift from the weak U.S. dollar 	
    * China, traditionally a nation of tea drinkers, has
increased its coffee consumption by about 20 percent a year in
recent years, raising speculation about the country's potential
impact on global supplies. 	
    * Swiss foods giant Nestle said it will build a
major coffee processing plant in Germany with investment
totalling 220 million euros ($292.9 million). 	
                                  	
    COCOA	
    * May cocoa futures closed up $13 at $2,357 a tonne.	
    * May closed the week little changed, up 0.5 percent.	
    * March closed at a $13 premium to May, narrowing
from $27 on Thursday.	
    * Market consolidated after Thursday's steep drop.	
    * The GEPEX group of exporters that accounts for about 55
percent of Ivory Coast's cocoa exports has agreed to end its
boycott of auctions, three industry sources told Reuters on
Thursday.  	
	
 (Reporting by Marcy Nicholson; Editing by Bob Burgdorfer)

0 : 0
