NY sugar ends at 4-mth high; coffee, cocoa up also
#Non-Cyclical Consumer Goods
February 27, 2012 / 7:21 PM / 6 years ago

NY sugar ends at 4-mth high; coffee, cocoa up also

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Feb 27 (Reuters) - Raw sugar continued to climb on
Monday, settling at a four-month high, as investors and funds
bought the market ahead of the spot contract's expiry on
Wednesday.	
    The softs complex ignored the general weakness in larger
commodities such as U.S. crude oil futures as well as the firm
dollar, which typically pressures prices, as arabica coffee and
U.S. cocoa also settled firm.	
	
 2:12 PM      SETTLE    NET     PCT      LOW    HIGH  CURRENT
                       CHNG    CHNG                       VOL
 Sugar MAR      26.5   0.31    1.2%    26.19   26.78   15,424
 Sugar MAY     25.55   0.33    1.3%    25.22   25.81   65,071
 Cocoa MAR      2413     43    1.8%      000     000         
 Cocoa MAY      2400     43    1.8%    2,343   2,445    8,929
 Coffee MAR   204.45    1.2    0.6%   201.50  204.50       63
 Coffee MAY    204.6      1    0.5%   201.30  205.50    9,032
 
 TOTAL MARKET              VOLUME          
                CURRENT   30D AVG  250D AVG
 ICE SUGAR      152,105   110,718    87,220
 ICE COCOA       13,874    24,889    18,999
 ICE COFFEE      13,576    17,058    19,362
                                                              
    SUGAR	
    * March raw sugar futures rose 0.31 cent, or 1.2
percent, to finish at 26.50 cents per lb, the highest close
since Oct. 27.	
    * May went up 0.33 cent to end at 25.55 cents per lb.	
    * Market gains on combined investor and fund buying -
brokers.	
    * Brokers focused on expiring March contract.	
    * Deliveries against March expected to range from 500,000 to
1.0 million tonnes.	
    * Origins are likely to be Thailand, Brazil, the Philippines
and Central America.	
    	
    COFFEE	
    * Key May arabica coffee closed up 1 cent at $2.0460
per lb.	
    * March/May spread narrowed to close at a discount of 0.15
cent per lb, from 0.35 cent on Friday.	
    * Market continued to trade sideways, well within a range
that it has held for more than a week after tumbling to a
15-month low at $1.9780 on Feb. 16.	
    * Lack of new fundamentals kept the market lacking firm
direction - traders.	
    * ICE certified arabica inched down 283 bags to 1,567,360
bags by Feb. 14, with 38,466 bags pending grading - ICE data.	
                                  	
    COCOA	
    * May cocoa futures climbed $43, or 1.8 percent, to
settle at $2,400 a tonne.	
    * March closed at a $13 premium to May, unchanged
from Friday.	
    * May's settlement at the previous session's high viewed as
constructive - traders.	
    * Market continued to consolidate after falling sharply on
Thursday as the market looked for direction and awaited news
from the auction in top grower Ivory Coast after more exporters
agreed to end their boycott - traders.	
    * Abundant rain and hot weather last week in most of Ivory
Coast's cocoa growing regions improved prospects for the
April-September mid-crop, though harvesting is not likely to
pick up until May or June - farmers, analysts. 	
	
 (Reporting by Marcy Nicholson; Editing by Bob Burgdorfer)

