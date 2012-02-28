FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
NY sugar slips off 4-month peak, cocoa changes course
#Non-Cyclical Consumer Goods
February 28, 2012 / 7:11 PM / 6 years ago

NY sugar slips off 4-month peak, cocoa changes course

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Feb 28 (Reuters) - Raw sugar closed lower Tuesday,
falling from the previous session's four-month high as investors
sold and dealers eyed the March contract's coming expiration on
Wednesday.	
    U.S. cocoa changed direction and settled lower while arabica
coffee finished higher after a choppy session. 	
	
 2:00 PM      SETTLE    NET     PCT      LOW    HIGH  CURRENT
                       CHNG    CHNG                       VOL
 Sugar MAR     26.09  -0.41   -1.6%    26.04   26.60    9,554
 Sugar MAY     25.33  -0.22   -0.9%    25.23   25.67   53,452
 Cocoa MAR      2414      1    0.0%    2,458   2,476       10
 Cocoa MAY      2370    -30   -1.3%    2,346   2,454   11,485
 Coffee MAR   206.15    1.7    0.8%   202.35  206.25       86
 Coffee MAY   206.25   1.65    0.8%   202.15  207.35   11,909
 
 TOTAL MARKET              VOLUME          
                CURRENT   30D AVG  250D AVG
 ICE SUGAR      119,465   111,844    87,248
 ICE COCOA       15,820    24,374    19,004
 ICE COFFEE      15,952    24,552    19,668
                                                              
    SUGAR	
    * March raw sugar futures dropped 0.41 cent, or 1.6
percent, to end at 26.09 cents per lb.	
    * May fell 0.22 cent to settle at 25.33 cents per lb.	
    * Market weaker on investor sales - brokers.	
    * Trade braces for March contract expiration on Wednesday.	
    * Deliveries seen under 1.0 million tonnes.	
    * Open interest in March contract at 28,877 lots as of
Monday - ICE Futures U.S. data.	
    	
    COFFEE	
    * Key May arabica coffee settled 1.65 cents higher at
$2.0625 per lb.	
    * March/May spread narrowed to close at a discount of 0.xx
cent per lb, from 0.15 cent on Monday.	
    * Market continued to trade sideways, well within a range
that it has held for more than a week after tumbling to a
15-month low at $1.9780 on Feb. 16.	
    * Dealings were choppy as the market lacked firm direction,
with some pressure from the large upcoming crop in top grower
Brazil - traders.	
    * Arabic futures once again turned higher late in the
session o late-day buying - traders.	
    * ICE certified arabica rose 3,470 bags to 1,570,830 bags by
Feb. 27, with 32,495 bags pending grading - ICE data.	
                                  	
    COCOA	
    * May cocoa futures dropped $30, or 1.3 percent, to
close at $2,370 a tonne.	
    * March closed at a $44 premium to May, widening
significantly from $13 on Monday.	
    * Market was firm for most of the session, buoyed in
sympathy with the then-strong Liffe cocoa, which climbed on
options-related dealings ahead of the Liffe March options expiry
Wednesday - traders.	
    * New York cocoa futures turned lower on the heels of the
cocoa market in London.	
    * Cocoa farmgate prices in Ivory Coast's main growing
regions rose last week as exporters competed for scarce supplies
at the end of the main crop and international markets climbed -
farmers, buyers. 	
	
 (Reporting by Marcy Nicholson and Rene Pastor)

