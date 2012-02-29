FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
NY sugar, coffee and cocoa follow commods lower
#Non-Cyclical Consumer Goods
February 29, 2012 / 7:36 PM / 6 years ago

NY sugar, coffee and cocoa follow commods lower

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

Feb 29 (Reuters) - Raw sugar futures closed lower on
Wednesday, feeling pressure from month-end liquidation as the
spot contract went off the board, but closing February with
their biggest monthly jump in eight months.	
    Arabica coffee and U.S. cocoa also ended the day lower.	
	
 2:10 PM      SETTLE    NET     PCT      LOW    HIGH  CURRENT
                       CHNG    CHNG                       VOL
 Sugar MAR     25.66  -0.43   -1.7%    25.34   26.09    2,854
 Sugar MAY     25.01  -0.32   -1.3%    24.62   25.42   62,761
 Cocoa MAR      2383    -31   -1.3%    2,355   2,410       13
 Cocoa MAY      2334    -36   -1.5%    2,301   2,385   13,661
 Coffee MAR   203.15     -3   -1.5%   201.55  205.80       46
 Coffee MAY   203.25     -3   -1.5%   201.50  206.25   11,908
 
 TOTAL MARKET              VOLUME          
                CURRENT   30D AVG  250D AVG
 ICE SUGAR      130,145   114,040    87,640
 ICE COCOA       20,016    24,293    19,010
 ICE COFFEE      16,384    24,127    19,688
                                                             
    SUGAR	
    * March raw sugar futures fell 0.43 cent, or 1.7
percent, to close at 25.66 cents per lb.	
    * On the month, the spot market is up 8.54 percent, its
biggest monthly jump since June 2011.	
    * May fell 0.32 cent to finish at 25.01 cents per lb.	
    * Market stumbles on investor liquidation and month-end
liquidation - brokers.	
    * "You got a stronger dollar and it's the end of the month,"
a broker said.	
    * Deliveries in expiring March raw sugar contract seen
between 300,000 to 500,000 tonnes.	
    	
    COFFEE	
    * Key May arabica coffee closed down 3 cents, or 1.5
percent, at $2.0325 per lb.	
    * The May contract tumbled in February, closing the month
down 5.4 percent. It hit a 15-month low at $2.1970 per lb on
Feb. 16.	
    * March/May spread narrowed to close at a discount of 0.1
cent per lb, narrowing slightly from 0.15 cent on Tuesday.	
    * Market pressured by broadbased selling that pressured the
commodity complex - traders.  	
    * World coffee exports totalled 7.99 million 60-kg bags in
January, running behind the previous year - International Coffee
Organization. 	
    * ICE certified arabica inched up 310 bags to 1,571,140 bags
by Feb. 28, with 34,980 bags pending grading - ICE data.	
                                  	
    COCOA	
    * May cocoa futures eased $36, or 1.5 percent, to
settle at $2,334 a tonne.	
    * May closed the month little changed, up 0.4 percent	
    * March closed at a $49 premium to May, widening from
$44 on Tuesday.	
    * Market dropped along with the commodity complex on
risk-off selling and on pressure from the firm U.S. dollar -
traders.	
    * The expiry of the Liffe March options also contributed to
the lower session - traders.	
    * World 2011/12 cocoa output is expected to fall 71,000
tonnes short of grindings - International Cocoa Organization.
 	
    * IntercontinentalExchange said its efforts to curb
erratic high frequency trades (HFT) that cause massive
volatility in commodity markets have cut excessive out-of-market
orders in the first full year since implementing a new policy.  
 	
	
 (Reporting by Marcy Nicholson and Rene Pastor; Editing by
Marguerita Choy)

