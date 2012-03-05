FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Credit Markets
March 5, 2012 / 7:05 PM / 6 years ago

NY cocoa ends at 3-week low, sugar and coffee down

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

March 5 (Reuters) - U.S. cocoa futures closed down and at a 3-week low Monday on technical selling, with raw sugar pressured by the prospect of large supplies from top producer Brazil and exports from No. 2 grower India. Arabica coffee slipped in quiet dealings.

SUGAR

* May futures declined 0.28 cent to finish at 24.68 cents per lb.

* Market weighed by prospect of additional exports from India - brokers.

* India can export another 1.0 million tonnes of sugar on top of 2.0 million tonnes permitted so far in the season beginning in October.

* Country Hedging Inc. Sterling Smith said large crop in Brazil also weighing on values and discounts longer-term impact of delay in center-south cane harvest.

* Brokers looking for further signs of activity in cash market.

COFFEE

* Key May arabica coffee fell 0.10 cent to finish at $2.017 per lb.

* Market tone lethartic - brokers.

* Ley May contract runs into trade support once it dips below psychological $2 a lb level.

* Asian dealers said coffee buyers will start looking for other supplies if farmers in top robusta producer Vietnam keep holding stocks.

* Firmer dollar pressured market, although euro recoverd from two-week low.

COCOA

* May cocoa futures dropped $51, or more than 2 percent, to close at $2,283 a tonne.

* It was the lowest close for the second-position contract in over three weeks, according to Thomson Reuters data.

* Smith said cocoa broke down when May fell below support at $2,300.

* Automatic computer sell orders hit market under $2,300 - brokers.

* Slowdown in supplies out of West Africa may provide support for bean values. (Reporting by Rene Pastor)

