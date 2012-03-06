FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Sugar, coffee down on dollar, outside markets; cocoa flat
March 6, 2012 / 7:52 PM / 6 years ago

Sugar, coffee down on dollar, outside markets; cocoa flat

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

March 6 (Reuters) - Raw sugar and arabica coffee
futures finished easier Tuesday as both came under pressure from
the dollar and the weak tone of other financial markets, while
cocoa closed flat as it stabilized after the previous day's
decline.
    RAW SUGAR
    * May contract fell 0.63 cent or by 2.5 percent to
close at 24.05 cents per lb.
    * Strength of dollar and technical sales pressures sweetener
- brokers.
    * Market pressured by upcoming large center-south cane
harvest in top producer Brazil.
    * Sugar also looking at prospect of more exports by India.
    ARABICA COFFEE
    * May arabica futures dropped 8.65 cents to close at
$1.9305 per lb.
    * Large Brazilian coffee harvest keeps market on defensive.
    * Bean values also come under pressure from firm greenback
and weak outside markets.	
    COCOA
    * May cocoa contract ends flat at $2,283 per tonne.
    * Market stabilizing after closing in previous session at
lowest in 3 weeks.
    * Slowing bean arrivals at ports in top grower/exporter
Ivory Coast providing support to market.	
	
 (Reporting by Rene Pastor;editing by Sofina Mirza-Reid)

