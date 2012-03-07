FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Arabicas hit 16-month low, sugar and cocoa lower
#Non-Cyclical Consumer Goods
March 7, 2012 / 7:11 PM / 6 years ago

Arabicas hit 16-month low, sugar and cocoa lower

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

March 7 (Reuters) - Arabica coffee futures sank on
Wednesday to their lowest level in 16 months due to technical
and possible producer sales, with raw sugar and cocoa futures
quietly lower. 	
	
 2:04 PM      SETTLE    NET     PCT      LOW    HIGH  CURRENT
                       CHNG    CHNG                       VOL
 Sugar MAR     23.92   0.52    2.1%    24.60   25.69   31,202
 Sugar JUL     23.07   0.45    1.9%    23.90   24.95    6,707
 
 Cocoa MAY      2277     -7   -0.3%    2,655   2,719    2,124
 
 Coffee MAY    188.6   -9.9   -4.2%   227.25  239.15    3,029
 
 TOTAL MARKET              VOLUME          
                CURRENT   30D AVG  250D AVG
 ICE SUGAR       44,825    99,869   101,930
 ICE COCOA        9,443    14,670    17,358
 ICE COFFEE      14,981    17,058    19,362
                                                             
 	
    	
    RAW SUGAR
    * May contract fell 0.13 cent to close at 23.92 cents
per lb.
    * Market stumbles to lowest level in 2 weeks at session low
of 23.82 cents. 	
    * But trade and possible consumer buying quickly pares
losses in sweetener. 
    * Sugar on defensive due to prospect of more exports by
India.	
    * Large Brazilian center-south cane crop keeping market on
defensive - traders.
    ARABICA COFFEE
    * May arabica futures dropped 4.45 cents to close at
$1.886 per lb.
    * Session low of $1.862 is lowest for the second position
contract since mid-October 2010, Thomson Reuters data.	
    * Fall below psychological $2/lb market sparks technical
liquidation, stop-loss sale orders - brokers.
    * Some brokers suspect Brazilian producer selling adds to
market pressure.	
    * "Brazil has been sitting on a lot of coffee," said James
Cordier, chief trader at brokerage Optionsellers.com in Florida.	
    COCOA
    * May cocoa contract slips $6 to end at $2,277 per
tonne.	
    * Volume of around 9,000 lots more than 50 percent under the
30-day norm, Thomson Reuters data.
    * Market took note of news that Sucden plans to rapidly grow
its global cocoa operations. 
    * Slowing bean arrivals at ports in top grower/exporter
Ivory Coast providing support to bean values.	
	
 (Reporting by Rene Pastor; Editing by David Gregorio)

