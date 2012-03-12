FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
NY coffee ends at 17-mth low, sugar turns higher
#Non-Cyclical Consumer Goods
March 12, 2012 / 6:15 PM / in 6 years

NY coffee ends at 17-mth low, sugar turns higher

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

March 12 (Reuters) - Arabica coffee futures fell
further on Monday, closing at the lowest level since October
2010 on chart-based liquidation and origin selling, while raw
sugar closed higher after hitting a one-month low.	
    U.S. cocoa futures settled lower.	
    The opening times for ICE coffee and cocoa futures, and the
settlement window for cocoa are delayed through March 23, due to
the start of Daylight Savings Time in the United States. For
detailed information: r.reuters.com/wus96s    	
 	
 2:00 PM      SETTLE    NET     PCT      LOW    HIGH   CURRENT
                       CHNG    CHNG                       VOL
 Sugar MAY     23.77    0.11    0.5%    23.26    23.90   46,658
 Sugar JUL     22.88    0.1     0.4%    22.45    23.02   30,414
 Cocoa MAR      2415    -25    -1.0%    2,424    2,424        2
 Cocoa MAY      2383    -27    -1.1%    2,360    2,426    8,128
 Coffee MAR    182.6     -3    -1.6%   181.80   184.35        9
 Coffee MAY    184.85   -1.35  -0.7%   181.05   185.75   14,732
 
 TOTAL MARKET              VOLUME
                 CURRENT   30D AVG   250D AVG
 ICE SUGAR       97,685   113,215    88,616
 ICE COCOA       13,786    23,874    19,078
 ICE COFFEE      24,820    24,626    19,802
 
    RAW SUGAR
    * May raw sugar futures inched up 0.11 cent, or 0.5
percent, to close at 23.77 cents a lb, after falling to a
one-month low at 23.26 cents.	
    * Trade and possible consumer buying pares early market
losses - brokers.	
    * Market coming under pressure from oncoming large
center-south crop in top producer Brazil.	
    * Sugar "got down to a support area and bounced off" - said
The Price Group analyst Jack Scoville.	
    * Raws may hover around the 23 cent area in the days ahead -
dealers.
    ARABICA COFFEE
    * May arabicas fell 3 cents, or by 1.6 percent, to
finish at $1.8260 a lb, the lowest close for the second position
since October 2010. 	
    * Market extended its losses, after marking its weakest week
in nearly six months.	
    * Long liquidation continued to pressure the market, after
falling below the 61.8 percent Fibonacci retracement level last
week - traders.	
    * Heavy origin selling also weighed on the market - traders.	
    * A heavy burst of bearish option action in Green Mountain
Coffee Roasters Inc in the hours before Starbucks
announced plans to launch a single-cup coffee and espresso
brewer has raised eyebrows among some option market
participants. 	
    * Vietnam exported 202,000 tonnes, or 3.37 million bags, of
coffee last month, up 40.3 percent from a year earlier, Vietnam
Customs said, revising up an earlier government estimate of
180,000 tonnes. 	
    COCOA
    * May cocoa contract dropped $27, or 1.1 percent, to
settle at $2,383 per tonne. 	
    * Market consolidated, giving back Friday's gains.	
    * Cocoa futures weakened by broadbased selling in commodity
complex - traders.	
    * Ample nearby supplies also lent to a bearish tone -
traders.	
    * Ivory Coast's 2011/12 mid crop output will fall slightly
below the average production over the past five years due to dry
weather, which is also likely to harm quality - international
exporters. 	
	
 (Reporting by Marcy Nicholson and Rene Pastor; Editing by David
Gregorio)

