#Non-Cyclical Consumer Goods
March 13, 2012 / 6:06 PM / 6 years ago

NY coffee and sugar climb, cocoa closes lower

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

March 13 (Reuters) - Arabica coffee futures inched up
to a firm settlement on Tuesday, taking a breather after closing
at a 17-month low in the previous session.	
    Raw sugar extended its gains while U.S. cocoa closed lower
on good crop conditions in top grower Ivory Coast and after No.
2 grower Ghana increased its production forecast.   	
    The opening times for ICE coffee and cocoa futures, and the
settlement window for cocoa are delayed through March 23, due to
the start of Daylight Savings Time in the United States. For
detailed information: r.reuters.com/wus96s.	
    	
 2:00 PM      SETTLE    NET     PCT      LOW    HIGH  CURRENT
                       CHNG    CHNG                       VOL
 Sugar MAY     24.13   0.36    1.5%    23.54   24.19   33,212
 Sugar JUL     23.21   0.33    1.4%    22.65   23.25   19,671
 Cocoa MAR      2392    -23   -1.0%    2,377   2,441       43
 Cocoa MAY      2372    -11   -0.5%    2,336   2,395   10,030
 Coffee MAR   185.35   2.75    1.5%   183.00  184.00       19
 Coffee MAY   186.15    1.3    0.7%   183.35  186.60   10,098
 
 TOTAL MARKET              VOLUME          
                CURRENT   30D AVG  250D AVG
 ICE SUGAR       68,027   113,452    88,726
 ICE COCOA       20,738    23,928    19,100
 ICE COFFEE      16,503    24,539    19,802
                                                             
    RAW SUGAR
    * May raw sugar futures rose 0.36 cent, or 1.5
percent, to end at 24.13 cents a lb.	
    * Market touch higher due to trade/consumer buying and
investor buying - brokers. 	
    * May contract probed support at 23.50 cents by hitting
session low of 23.54 cents. 	
    * Market looking at the start of the cane harvest in
Brazil's premier center-south region, the top sugar growing area
in the world. 	
    * A lack of leads should keep the sugar market pinned in a 
band over the next few days, said traders.	
    
    ARABICA COFFEE
    * May arabicas climbed 1.3 cents, or by 0.7 percent,
to settle at $1.8615 a lb. 	
    * Market consolidated after sinking to a 17-month low on
Monday - traders.	
    * ICE certified arabica stocks dropped a heavy 17,697 bags
to 1,560,099 bags by March 12, with a light 13,969 bags pending
grading - ICE data.	
    * Kenya postponed its weekly coffee auction by two weeks
citing a dispute over the illegal sale of bean samples - auction
officials, traders. 	
    	
    COCOA
    * May cocoa contract closed down $11 at $2,372 a
tonne.	
    * Market felt pressure from a higher production forecast in
No. 2 grower Ghana - traders.	
    * Ghana's cocoa production this season will rival last
year's record 1 million-tonne crop due to improved weather and
farming techniques - Ghana's cocoa regulator. 	
    * Cocoa futures pared earlier losses and climbed above the
100-day moving average around $2,369 per tonne for the fourth
straight day as the sterling rose against the U.S.
dollar.	
    * A lack of hedging in Ghana also prevented deeper losses -
traders.	
    * "The premium in Ghana verses Ivory Coast is very high at
the moment at the farmer level." - veteran cocoa dealer.	
	
 (Reporting by Marcy Nicholson and Rene Pastor)

