NY cocoa ends down 4 pct, sugar soars 4.3 pct
#Non-Cyclical Consumer Goods
March 15, 2012 / 6:21 PM / 6 years ago

NY cocoa ends down 4 pct, sugar soars 4.3 pct

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

March 15 (Reuters) - U.S. cocoa futures closed down 4
percent at a one-month low on Thursday, after a bearish crop
report weighed heavily on the market.	
    Raw sugar futures soared, closing up more than 4 percent
after climbing through key technical levels.	
    Arabica coffee moved quietly higher.	
    	
 2:00 PM      SETTLE    NET     PCT      LOW    HIGH  CURRENT
                       CHNG    CHNG                       VOL
 Sugar MAY      25.5   1.06    4.3%    24.34   25.58   76,007
 Sugar JUL     24.32   0.84    3.6%    23.38   24.40   47,610
 Cocoa MAR      2254    -86   -3.7%    2,269   2,331        2
 Cocoa MAY      2221    -93   -4.0%    2,177   2,310   22,314
 Coffee MAR   184.45    1.7    0.9%   184.25  184.25        2
 Coffee MAY    185.3    1.7    0.9%   182.55  185.80    8,937
 
 TOTAL MARKET              VOLUME          
                CURRENT   30D AVG  250D AVG
 ICE SUGAR      167,918   113,331    88,366
 ICE COCOA       40,252    23,673    19,066
 ICE COFFEE      12,789    25,098    19,802
                                                             
 	
    RAW SUGAR
    * May raw sugar futures surged 1.06 cents, or 4.3
percent, to close at 25.50 cents a lb.	
     * Market soared on investor buying, spurred by technical
short-covering - brokers. 	
    * Once May raced past the 50-day and 100-day moving averages
 at 24.44 and 24.39 cents, automatic buy orders kicked in.	
    * Country Hedging Inc analyst Sterling Smith said higher
grains prices boosted sugar.	
    * The spot sugar contract has been trading in a range
between 23.50 and 26.50 cents.	
    * "It's going to take some hard news to drive it further
up," said Smith. 	
    
    ARABICA COFFEE
    * May arabicas rose 1.70 cents, or 0.9 percent, to
finish at $1.8530 per lb.	
    * Market felt a lift from the weak U.S. dollar - traders.	
    * Arabica futures were rangebound after falling to a 
17-month low on Monday.	
    * Arabica futures prices were seen holding between $1.80 and
$2 a pound through September - president of Illycaffe, Andrea
Illy. 	
    * ICE certified arabica stocks inched up by 300 bags to
1,557,634 bags, with a light 7,670 bags pending grading - ICE
data.	
    	
    COCOA
    * May cocoa contract tumbled to close down $93, or 4
percent, at $2,221 a tonne, the lowest settlement since Feb. 13.	
    * May fell 5.9 percent to a session low at $2,177 per tonne.	
    * Total volume was heavy at around 40,000 lots, the highest
in five weeks - Thomson Reuters preliminary data.	
    * A bearish report by a closely followed, independent
analyst, forecasting a large global cocoa surplus in 2011/12,
put heavy pressure on the market - traders.	
    * The drop triggered heavy sell-stops - traders.	
	
 (Reporting by Marcy Nicholson and Rene Pastor; Editing by Alden
Bentley)

