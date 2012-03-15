NY cocoa ends down 4 pct, sugar soars 4.3 pct

March 15 (Reuters) - U.S. cocoa futures closed down 4 percent at a one-month low on Thursday, after a bearish crop report weighed heavily on the market. Raw sugar futures soared, closing up more than 4 percent after climbing through key technical levels. Arabica coffee moved quietly higher. 2:00 PM SETTLE NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT CHNG CHNG VOL Sugar MAY 25.5 1.06 4.3% 24.34 25.58 76,007 Sugar JUL 24.32 0.84 3.6% 23.38 24.40 47,610 Cocoa MAR 2254 -86 -3.7% 2,269 2,331 2 Cocoa MAY 2221 -93 -4.0% 2,177 2,310 22,314 Coffee MAR 184.45 1.7 0.9% 184.25 184.25 2 Coffee MAY 185.3 1.7 0.9% 182.55 185.80 8,937 TOTAL MARKET VOLUME CURRENT 30D AVG 250D AVG ICE SUGAR 167,918 113,331 88,366 ICE COCOA 40,252 23,673 19,066 ICE COFFEE 12,789 25,098 19,802 RAW SUGAR * May raw sugar futures surged 1.06 cents, or 4.3 percent, to close at 25.50 cents a lb. * Market soared on investor buying, spurred by technical short-covering - brokers. * Once May raced past the 50-day and 100-day moving averages at 24.44 and 24.39 cents, automatic buy orders kicked in. * Country Hedging Inc analyst Sterling Smith said higher grains prices boosted sugar. * The spot sugar contract has been trading in a range between 23.50 and 26.50 cents. * "It's going to take some hard news to drive it further up," said Smith. ARABICA COFFEE * May arabicas rose 1.70 cents, or 0.9 percent, to finish at $1.8530 per lb. * Market felt a lift from the weak U.S. dollar - traders. * Arabica futures were rangebound after falling to a 17-month low on Monday. * Arabica futures prices were seen holding between $1.80 and $2 a pound through September - president of Illycaffe, Andrea Illy. * ICE certified arabica stocks inched up by 300 bags to 1,557,634 bags, with a light 7,670 bags pending grading - ICE data. COCOA * May cocoa contract tumbled to close down $93, or 4 percent, at $2,221 a tonne, the lowest settlement since Feb. 13. * May fell 5.9 percent to a session low at $2,177 per tonne. * Total volume was heavy at around 40,000 lots, the highest in five weeks - Thomson Reuters preliminary data. * A bearish report by a closely followed, independent analyst, forecasting a large global cocoa surplus in 2011/12, put heavy pressure on the market - traders. * The drop triggered heavy sell-stops - traders. (Reporting by Marcy Nicholson and Rene Pastor; Editing by Alden Bentley)