NY coffee and sugar close down, cocoa moves higher
Technology
U.S.
Energy and Environment
#Non-Cyclical Consumer Goods
March 16, 2012 / 6:16 PM / in 6 years

NY coffee and sugar close down, cocoa moves higher

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

March 16 (Reuters) - Arabica coffee futures closed
lower on Friday, but remained up from a recent 17-month low,
while raw sugar also finished lower on harvest pressure in
Brazil.	
    U.S. cocoa futures consolidated higher.	
	
 2:00 PM      SETTLE    NET    PCT      LOW    HIGH   CURRENT
                       CHNG    CHNG                      VOL
 Sugar MAY     25.41   -0.09   -0.4%    25.04  25.68   46,248
 Sugar JUL     24.27   -0.05   -0.2%    23.95  24.49   32,803
 Cocoa MAY      2256      35    1.6%    2,169  2,270   13,339
 Cocoa JUL      2280      35    1.6%    2,196  2,295    3,700
 Coffee MAR   181.35    -3.1   -1.7%     0.00   0.00       13
 Coffee MAY   182.35    -2.95  -1.6%   181.70  186.50   11,343
 
 TOTAL MARKET              VOLUME
                 CURRENT   30D AVG   250D AVG
 ICE SUGAR      117,219   112,897     88,431
 ICE COCOA       22,085    23,810     19,114
 ICE COFFEE      22,412    24,809     19,812
 
    RAW SUGAR
    * May raw sugar futures eased 0.09 cent, or 0.4
percent, to finish at 25.41 cents a lb.	
    * For the week, the market is up a steep 7.4 percent.	
    * Friday's market declined on producer sales - brokers.	
    * Investor exposure in sugar stood at 726,263 lots as of
March 15 - highest level in 2 weeks, ICE Futures U.S. data.	
    * Alex Oliveira, senior sugar analyst at brokerage Newedge
USA, said sugar futures may move up next week but the move is
"not supported" fundamentally.	
    * Harvest pressure from center-south Brazil cane harvest
seen increasing.	
    * Sugar output from Brazil's 2012/13 center-south cane crop
was forecast at 33.88 million tonnes, up 9 percent from 31.2
million tonnes in the current crop, analysts Datagro said in
their first estimate of the upcoming harvest. 	
    
    ARABICA COFFEE
    * May arabicas closed down 2.95 cents, or 1.6
percent, at $1.8235 per lb.	
    * On the week, May closed down 2.1 percent.	
    * Market flirted with Monday's 17-month low following a week
of sideways dealings but was unable to garner enough selling to
break below $1.81.	
    * "Coffee is technically weak so people have been running
away from it. It looks to me as if it's risk off." - one New
York dealer.	
    * U.S.-based brokerage INTL FCStone Inc said on
Thursday it will buy TRX Futures Ltd from Neumann Gruppe,
increasing its presence in coffee and cocoa futures and adding
to its growing list of recent purchases. 	
    * ICE certified arabica stocks dropped by 5,320 bags to
1,552,314 bags, with a light 3,274 bags pending grading - ICE
data.	
    	
    COCOA
    * May cocoa contract rose $35, or 1.6 percent, to end
at $2,256 per tonne.	
    * May closed the week down 6.4 percent, its biggest drop in
five weeks.	
    * Market reversed higher, consolidating after Thursday's
volatile move lower, following a forecast for a
larger-than-expected global surplus in 2011/12.	
    * A total of 26,120 tonnes of cocoa were delivered against
the March contract on Liffe - exchange data.
 	
    * The acrid smell of rubber is the smell of money, say the
farmers of the Ivory Coast, the world's top cocoa producer, who
are felling their aging cocoa trees to plant the hot new crop.  
 	
	
 (Reporting by Marcy Nicholson and Rene Pastor; Editing by Bob
Burgdorfer)

