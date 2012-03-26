FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
NY sugar tumbles, cocoa and coffee end firm
#Non-Cyclical Consumer Goods
March 26, 2012

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

March 26 (Reuters) - Raw sugar futures sank and closed down
more than 3 percent on Monday on heavy investor selling, while
arabica coffee closed up a shade after a choppy session.	
    U.S. cocoa futures finished higher, getting a lift from the
strong pound against the dollar and concerns about the midcrop
in top grower Ivory Coast.	
 	
 2:00 PM      SETTLE    NET      PCT      LOW    HIGH   CURRENT
                        CHNG    CHNG                       VOL
 Sugar MAY     24.78   -0.85   -3.3%    24.70    25.66   56,094
 Sugar JUL     23.81   -0.69   -2.8%    23.74    24.54   34,014
 Cocoa MAY      2331      24    1.0%    2,290    2,344    8,841
 Cocoa JUL      2358      26    1.1%    2,318    2,371    3,523
 Coffee MAY    178.8    0.05    0.0%   177.70   180.40   11,255
 Coffee JUL    181.4   -0.15   -0.1%   180.50   183.05    7,104
 
 TOTAL MARKET              VOLUME
                 CURRENT   30D AVG   250D AVG
 ICE SUGAR      119,292   113,510     89,874
 ICE COCOA       14,705    21,599     19,380
 ICE COFFEE      21,496    23,717     20,000
 
    	
    RAW SUGAR  
    * May raw sugar futures on ICE dropped 0.85 cent, or
3.3 percent, to close at 24.78 cents per lb. 	
    * Market down on investor selling - brokers.	
    * Sugar pressured by news India would allow 1.0 million
tonnes of extra sugar exports. 	
    * Market open interest at 752,952 lots as of March 23, first
drop after rising 8 straight sessions - exchange data.	
    * Further pressure expected on sugar with the upcoming cane
harvest of Brazil's prime center-south region due to begin next
month - dealers.	
    
    ARABICA COFFEE
    * May arabicas inched up 0.05 cent to end at $1.7880
per lb.	
    * Market was choppy as it consolidated after tumbling to a
17-month low late last week - traders.	
    * Short-covering helped lift the market earlier, but the
market turned down a shade as it faded - traders.	
    * The key May contract remained technically oversold on the
14-day relative strength index.	
    * The speculative net short position in arabica coffee rose
another 1,529 contracts to 20,544 contracts by March 20,
Commodity Futures Trading Commission data showed Friday, the
highest since the data was first available in 2006.
 	
    * "(Speculators) are making money right now so they don't
have to cover. The market's going their way." - Drew Geraghty,
commodity broker at ICAP North America in New Jersey.	
    	
    COCOA
    * May cocoa contract rose $24, or 1 percent, to
settle at $2,331 per tonne.	
    * Concern about dwindling supplies in top grower Ivory Coast
helped lift the market, although it remained range bound and
volume was light - traders.	
    * Flowers and pods on cocoa trees in some of Ivory Coast's
main growing areas are drying up and dying after two weeks
without rain - farmers. 	
    * The strong sterling against the U.S. dollar also
gave the market a lift - traders.	
    * Firm Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB index also gave
some spillover support.	
    * The speculative net short position in cocoa futures and
options rose by 1,990 lots to 21,336 lots in the week ended
March 20 - CFTC.  	
	
 (Reporting by Marcy Nicholson and Rene Pastor; Editing by Bob
Burgdorfer)

