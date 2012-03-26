NY sugar tumbles, cocoa and coffee end firm

March 26 (Reuters) - Raw sugar futures sank and closed down more than 3 percent on Monday on heavy investor selling, while arabica coffee closed up a shade after a choppy session. U.S. cocoa futures finished higher, getting a lift from the strong pound against the dollar and concerns about the midcrop in top grower Ivory Coast. 2:00 PM SETTLE NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT CHNG CHNG VOL Sugar MAY 24.78 -0.85 -3.3% 24.70 25.66 56,094 Sugar JUL 23.81 -0.69 -2.8% 23.74 24.54 34,014 Cocoa MAY 2331 24 1.0% 2,290 2,344 8,841 Cocoa JUL 2358 26 1.1% 2,318 2,371 3,523 Coffee MAY 178.8 0.05 0.0% 177.70 180.40 11,255 Coffee JUL 181.4 -0.15 -0.1% 180.50 183.05 7,104 TOTAL MARKET VOLUME CURRENT 30D AVG 250D AVG ICE SUGAR 119,292 113,510 89,874 ICE COCOA 14,705 21,599 19,380 ICE COFFEE 21,496 23,717 20,000 RAW SUGAR * May raw sugar futures on ICE dropped 0.85 cent, or 3.3 percent, to close at 24.78 cents per lb. * Market down on investor selling - brokers. * Sugar pressured by news India would allow 1.0 million tonnes of extra sugar exports. * Market open interest at 752,952 lots as of March 23, first drop after rising 8 straight sessions - exchange data. * Further pressure expected on sugar with the upcoming cane harvest of Brazil's prime center-south region due to begin next month - dealers. ARABICA COFFEE * May arabicas inched up 0.05 cent to end at $1.7880 per lb. * Market was choppy as it consolidated after tumbling to a 17-month low late last week - traders. * Short-covering helped lift the market earlier, but the market turned down a shade as it faded - traders. * The key May contract remained technically oversold on the 14-day relative strength index. * The speculative net short position in arabica coffee rose another 1,529 contracts to 20,544 contracts by March 20, Commodity Futures Trading Commission data showed Friday, the highest since the data was first available in 2006. * "(Speculators) are making money right now so they don't have to cover. The market's going their way." - Drew Geraghty, commodity broker at ICAP North America in New Jersey. COCOA * May cocoa contract rose $24, or 1 percent, to settle at $2,331 per tonne. * Concern about dwindling supplies in top grower Ivory Coast helped lift the market, although it remained range bound and volume was light - traders. * Flowers and pods on cocoa trees in some of Ivory Coast's main growing areas are drying up and dying after two weeks without rain - farmers. * The strong sterling against the U.S. dollar also gave the market a lift - traders. * Firm Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB index also gave some spillover support. * The speculative net short position in cocoa futures and options rose by 1,990 lots to 21,336 lots in the week ended March 20 - CFTC. (Reporting by Marcy Nicholson and Rene Pastor; Editing by Bob Burgdorfer)