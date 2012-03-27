FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
NY coffee vaults, cocoa ends firm, sugar dips
Sections
Featured
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
Politics
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
North Korea Revealed
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
Breakingviews
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Non-Cyclical Consumer Goods
March 27, 2012 / 6:20 PM / 6 years ago

NY coffee vaults, cocoa ends firm, sugar dips

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

March 27 (Reuters) - Arabica coffee futures closed up nearly
5 percent on Tuesday, posting their biggest one-day surge in
five months, as funds covered short positions in heavy volume.	
    Raw sugar futures closed lower while U.S. cocoa inched up.	
    	
 2:00  PM      SETTLE    NET      PCT      LOW    HIGH   CURRENT
                         CHNG    CHNG                       VOL
 Sugar MAY      24.3   -0.48   -1.9%    24.26    24.96   55,911
 Sugar JUL     23.48   -0.33   -1.4%    23.42    23.94   38,751
 Cocoa MAY      2356      25    1.1%    2,321    2,384   12,020
 Cocoa JUL      2382      24    1.0%    2,347    2,408    6,236
 Coffee MAY   187.35    8.55    4.8%   178.80   187.65   22,054
 Coffee JUL   189.85    8.45    4.7%   181.05   190.05   10,782
 
 TOTAL MARKET              VOLUME
                CURRENT   30D AVG   250D AVG
 ICE SUGAR      126,498   111,450    89,964
 ICE COCOA       23,314    20,942     19,427
 ICE COFFEE      39,973    23,343     20,020
 
    RAW SUGAR  
    * May raw sugar futures on ICE fell 0.48 cent, or 1.9
percent, to settle at 24.30 cents per lb. 	
    * Market down on small speculative sales - brokers.	
    * Cash dealings slow, with premiums in Asia hardly changed.
 	
    * "It's small spec sales," said Alex Oliveira, senior sugar
analyst at brokerage Newedge USA.	
    * May contract stalled at 25 cents, with contract pinned
between 23.50 and 26.50 cents, basis May.	
    
    ARABICA COFFEE
    * May arabicas surged 8.55 cents, or 4.8 percent, to
finish at $1.8735 per lb.	
    * Market soared on heavy short-covering, after the market
was technically oversold for more than two weeks spurring funds
to take cover - traders.	
    * The key May contract rose above technically oversold
levels on the 14-day relative strength index.	
    * The speculative net short position in arabica coffee rose
1,529 contracts to 20,544 contracts by March 20, Commodity
Futures Trading Commission data showed Friday, the highest since
the data was first available in 2006. 	
    * Total volume reached roughly 40,000 lots, the highest
since Feb. 14 - preliminary Thomson Reuters data.	
    * Buy-stops were triggered around $1.82 and again above
$1.84, basis May - dealers.	
    	
    COCOA
    * May cocoa contract rose $25, or 1 percent, to
settle at $2,356 a tonne.	
    * Earlier strength in the sterling against the U.S.
dollar gave the market a lift - traders.	
    * The general positive sentiment in the marketplace also
helped lift the market - traders.	
    * Concern about smaller-than-expected supplies in top grower
Ivory Coast continued to underpin the market - traders.	
    * Flowers and pods on cocoa trees in some of Ivory Coast's
main growing areas are drying up and dying after two weeks
without rain, farmers said on Monday, signalling bad news for
the coming mid-crop season. 	
    	
	
For related news and prices, click on the codes in brackets:  	
Sugar futures/spreads   Sugar cash prices  	
Coffee futures/spreads  Coffee cash prices 	
Cocoa futures/spreads   Cocoa cash prices    	
       	
RELATED NEWS AND OTHER TOPICS   	
All sugar news            All coffee news         	
All cocoa news            All softs news           	
All commodities news        Softs diary       	
Weather news             Foreign exchange rates    	
SPEED GUIDES                                 
 	
	
 (Reporting by Marcy Nicholson and Rene Pastor)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.