NY coffee and cocoa tumble, raw ends down slightly
#Non-Cyclical Consumer Goods
March 28, 2012 / 6:15 PM / 6 years ago

NY coffee and cocoa tumble, raw ends down slightly

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

March 28 (Reuters) - Arabica coffee futures closed down
nearly 3 percent on Wednesday, as the market consolidated after
the previous session's heavy short-covering dried up, while U.S.
cocoa finished down 2.6 percent.	
    Raw sugar futures finished down a shade after a choppy
session.	
    	
 2:02 PM      SETTLE    NET     PCT      LOW    HIGH  CURRENT
                       CHNG    CHNG                       VOL
 Sugar MAY     24.26  -0.04   -0.2%    24.11   24.56   39,688
 Sugar JUL     23.41  -0.07   -0.3%    23.25   23.67   26,016
 Cocoa MAY      2295    -61   -2.6%    2,285   2,375   13,058
 Cocoa JUL      2321    -61   -2.6%    2,310   2,399    4,855
 Coffee MAY      182  -5.35   -2.9%   181.25  187.85   14,087
 Coffee JUL    184.7  -5.15   -2.7%   184.00  190.25    6,154
 
 TOTAL MARKET              VOLUME          
                CURRENT   30D AVG  250D AVG
 ICE SUGAR       87,212   111,842    90,256
 ICE COCOA       20,971    20,272    19,358
 ICE COFFEE      23,527    22,971    20,021
                                                              
    RAW SUGAR  
    * May raw sugar futures on ICE inched down 0.04 cent
to finish at 24.26 cents per lb. 	
    * Market pinned in range, staying near low end of 23.50 to
26.50 cents band in key May contract, brokers said.	
    * Cash business slow -- the brokers said.	
    * "They (the specs) tried to take it down early, but it ran
into some support," said The Price Group analyst Jack Scoville.	
    * Market players content to wait for start of cane harvest
in center-south region of Brazil, the world's top sugar growing
area. 	
    
    ARABICA COFFEE
    * May arabicas dropped 5.35 cents, or 2.9 percent, to
settle at $1.8200 per lb.	
    * Market consolidated lower after rallying to close up
nearly 5 percent on Tuesday - traders.	
    * The move lower indicated that the short-covering had dried
up - traders.	
    * Total open interest on March 27 fell to 154,900 lots, down
from 158,025 lots - ICE data.	
    * The drop in open interest confirms heavy short-covering on
Tuesday - traders.	
    * Total volume on Tuesday soared to 41,846 lots, the highest
since Feb. 13 - exchange data.	
    	
    COCOA
    * May cocoa contract closed down $61,or 2.6 percent,
at $2,295 a tonne.	
    * Market extended its losses after falling well below the
100-day moving average at $2,326 per tonne.	
    * Sharply lower pound against the U.S. dollar weighed
on the market - traders.	
    * The amount of cocoa stored at ICE Futures U.S. licensed
warehouses exceeded 5.3 million bags on March 27, the highest on
the exchange's records that date back to 1986 - ICE data.
 	
    * U.S. cocoa futures tumbled despite the poor quality of
tiny volumes leaving the bush in top grower Ivory Coast -
farmers, buyers. 	
    	
	
 (Reporting by Marcy Nicholson and Rene Pastor; Editing by Bob
Burgdorfer)

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.