NY coffee and cocoa sink; sugar nudges up

March 29 (Reuters) - Arabica coffee and U.S. cocoa futures closed down 3 percent on Thursday, on heavy broad-based selling, while raw sugar defied the day's lower trend in commodities and finished higher in relatively quiet dealings. 2:00 PM SETTLE NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT CHNG CHNG VOL Sugar MAY 24.6 0.34 1.4% 24.18 24.65 34,331 Sugar JUL 23.68 0.27 1.2% 23.34 23.74 24,665 Cocoa MAY 2223 -72 -3.1% 2,194 2,297 16,826 Cocoa JUL 2250 -71 -3.1% 2,220 2,322 8,967 Coffee MAY 176.45 -5.55 -3.1% 175.90 183.25 14,939 Coffee JUL 179.15 -5.55 -3.0% 178.60 185.90 7,444 TOTAL MARKET VOLUME CURRENT 30D AVG 250D AVG ICE SUGAR 76,270 112,343 90,404 ICE COCOA 32,082 20,009 19,332 ICE COFFEE 29,408 22,650 20,111 RAW SUGAR * May raw sugar futures on ICE climbed 0.34 cent,or 1.4 percent, to end at 24.60 cents per lb. * Market subdued as a lack of news kept the market range-bound - dealers. * Most action in sugar in spread trade, said Alex Oliveira, senior sugar analyst for brokerage Newedge USA in New York. * Cash business quiet - brokers. * Players moved out of the May contract since contract will go off the board at the end of April, they said. * Market also waiting for start of harvest in key center-south region of top producer Brazil. ARABICA COFFEE * May arabicas fell 5.55 cents, or 3 percent, to settle at $1.7645 per lb. * Market dropped on broad-based investor selling, as traders felt risk aversion after a higher-than-expected number of Americans filed for U.S. jobless claims - traders. * Benchmark May contract appeared to have found a bottom at the 17-month low reached late last week at $1.7445 per lb - trades. * Colombia's southern provinces have emerged as new coffee power-houses that may help the Andean nation recover from a three-year output slump with expansion of production areas at a time when traditional coffee regions face continued decline. COCOA * May cocoa contract closed down $72, or 3.1 percent, at $2,223 a tonne. * Heavy investor selling on broad-based commodity weakness pushed the market sharply lower - traders. * May extended its losses in late-day dealings, falling 4.4 percent to $2,194 per tonne, the lowest since March 16. * The move kept the premium of Liffe cocoa futures over ICE cocoa around 67 pounds per tonne, just below Wednesday's 3-1/2-month high around 68 pounds. * Total volume was heavy, exceeding 32,000 lots, up about 60 percent from the 30-day average - preliminary Thomson Reuters data. * The amount of cocoa stored at ICE Futures U.S. licensed warehouses exceeded 5.339 million bags on March 28, the highest since May 2007 - ICE data. For related news and prices, click on the codes in brackets: Sugar futures/spreads Sugar cash prices Coffee futures/spreads Coffee cash prices Cocoa futures/spreads Cocoa cash prices RELATED NEWS AND OTHER TOPICS All sugar news All coffee news All cocoa news All softs news All commodities news Softs diary Weather news Foreign exchange rates SPEED GUIDES (Reporting by Marcy Nicholson and Rene Pastor)