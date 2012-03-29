FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
NY coffee and cocoa sink; sugar nudges up
March 29, 2012 / 6:15 PM / 6 years ago

NY coffee and cocoa sink; sugar nudges up

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

March 29 (Reuters) - Arabica coffee and U.S. cocoa futures
closed down 3 percent on Thursday, on heavy broad-based selling,
while raw sugar defied the day's lower trend in commodities and
finished higher in relatively quiet dealings.	
    	
 2:00 PM      SETTLE    NET      PCT      LOW    HIGH   CURRENT
                        CHNG    CHNG                       VOL
 Sugar MAY      24.6    0.34    1.4%    24.18    24.65   34,331
 Sugar JUL     23.68    0.27    1.2%    23.34    23.74   24,665
 Cocoa MAY      2223     -72   -3.1%    2,194    2,297   16,826
 Cocoa JUL      2250     -71   -3.1%    2,220    2,322    8,967
 Coffee MAY   176.45   -5.55   -3.1%   175.90   183.25   14,939
 Coffee JUL   179.15   -5.55   -3.0%   178.60   185.90    7,444
 
 TOTAL MARKET              VOLUME
                CURRENT   30D AVG   250D AVG
 ICE SUGAR       76,270   112,343   90,404
 ICE COCOA       32,082    20,009   19,332
 ICE COFFEE      29,408    22,650   20,111
 
    RAW SUGAR  
    * May raw sugar futures on ICE climbed 0.34 cent,or
1.4 percent, to end at 24.60 cents per lb. 	
    * Market subdued as a lack of news kept the market
range-bound - dealers. 	
    * Most action in sugar in spread trade, said Alex Oliveira,
senior sugar analyst for brokerage Newedge USA in New York.	
    * Cash business quiet - brokers.	
    * Players moved out of the May contract since contract will
go off the board at the end of April, they said.	
    * Market also waiting for start of harvest in key
center-south region of top producer Brazil.     	
    
    ARABICA COFFEE
    * May arabicas fell 5.55 cents, or 3 percent, to
settle at $1.7645 per lb.	
    * Market dropped on broad-based investor selling, as traders
felt risk aversion after a higher-than-expected number of
Americans filed for U.S. jobless claims - traders.	
    * Benchmark May contract appeared to have found a bottom at
the 17-month low reached late last week at $1.7445 per lb -
trades.	
    * Colombia's southern provinces have emerged as new coffee
power-houses that may help the Andean nation recover from a
three-year output slump with expansion of production areas at a
time when traditional coffee regions face continued decline.  
 	
    	
    COCOA
    * May cocoa contract closed down $72, or 3.1 percent,
at $2,223 a tonne.	
    * Heavy investor selling on broad-based commodity weakness
pushed the market sharply lower - traders.	
    * May extended its losses in late-day dealings, falling 4.4
percent to $2,194 per tonne, the lowest since March 16.	
    * The move kept the premium of Liffe cocoa futures over ICE
cocoa around 67 pounds per tonne, just below Wednesday's
3-1/2-month high around 68 pounds.	
    * Total volume was heavy, exceeding 32,000 lots, up about 60
percent from the 30-day average - preliminary Thomson Reuters
data.	
    * The amount of cocoa stored at ICE Futures U.S. licensed
warehouses exceeded 5.339 million bags on March 28, the highest
since May 2007 - ICE data.	
    	
	
 (Reporting by Marcy Nicholson and Rene Pastor)

