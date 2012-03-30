FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Non-Cyclical Consumer Goods
March 30, 2012 / 6:26 PM / 6 years ago

NY coffee ends up 3.4 pct, sugar climbs, cocoa drops

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

March 30 (Reuters) - Arabica coffee soared to close up 3.4
percent on Friday, but ended the first quarter of 2012 sharply
lower as the second-weakest market on the Thomson
Reuters-Jefferies CRB index after heavy speculative
selling.	
    Raw sugar closed the day quietly higher while U.S. cocoa
inched lower in choppy dealings.    	
    Graphic on first-quarter moves: link.reuters.com/kew48n	
    	
 2:18 PM      SETTLE    NET    PCT      LOW    HIGH   CURRENT
                        CHNG    CHNG                       VOL
 Sugar MAY     24.71    0.11    0.5%    24.42    24.90   43,933
 Sugar JUL     23.82    0.14    0.6%    23.48    23.91   29,104
 Cocoa MAY      2219      -4   -0.2%    2,196    2,258   14,738
 Cocoa JUL      2246      -4   -0.2%    2,222    2,282    7,966
 Coffee MAY   182.45       6    3.4%   177.10   184.05   16,938
 Coffee JUL      185    5.85    3.3%   179.20   186.50    8,230
 
 TOTAL MARKET              VOLUME
                 CURRENT   30D AVG   250D AVG
 ICE SUGAR       96,410   111,941     90,452
 ICE COCOA       27,402    19,713     19,310
 ICE COFFEE      30,303    22,162     20,146
 
    RAW SUGAR  
    * May raw sugar futures on ICE rose 0.11 cent to
close at 24.71 cents per lb. 	
    * On the quarter, the market is up 6.05 percent.	
    * For the month, the market is down 3.7 percent.	
    * Market was little changed in slow trade - brokers.	
    * Market players trying to make up their minds whether
problems will actually plague the center-south cane crop in top
producer Brazil.	
    * Trade also uncertain if India still has more sugar for
export going forward.	
    * "You have these two factors fighting each other," said The
Price Group analyst Jack Scoville.	
	
    
    ARABICA COFFEE
    * May arabicas closed up 6 cents, or 3.4 percent, at
$1.8245 per lb.	
    * May closed March down 10 percent.	
    * Spot contract closed the first quarter of 2012 down
19.6 percent, making it the second-weakest performer on the
Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB index next to natural gas.	
    * Market soared, giving back its sharp losses on Thursday,
buoyed by quarter-end fund buying and the weak U.S. dollar -
traders.	
    * Brazil plans to ratchet up the amount of credit it offers
coffee producers to stock beans and defer sales, the agriculture
ministry's top coffee official said Thursday, a measure aimed at
preventing further dramatic falls in prices ahead of the large
upcoming harvest. 	
    * The increased credit also lifted the market - traders.	
    	
    COCOA
    * May cocoa contract closed down $4 at $2,219 a
tonne.	
    * May closed March down 6.9 percent.	
    * The spot contract finished the first quarter of
2012 up 5.2 percent.	
    * ICE Futures U.S. cocoa stocks exceeded 5.39 million bags
on March 29 to set the highest level on record - ICE data.
 	
    * The cocoa is already hedged but the perception will be
bearish. Cocoa really fell alignment with the macro picture and
failure at top end of the range." - veteran U.S. dealer.	
    * The high stocks helped to weigh on the market but the move
lower was smaller than expected - traders.	
    * The increased supply caused the July/September spread to
widen - traders.	
	
 (Reporting by Marcy Nicholson and Rene Pastor; Editing by Bob
Burgdorfer)

