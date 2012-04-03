FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-NY softs fall, cocoa ends at 3-mth low
#Non-Cyclical Consumer Goods
April 3, 2012 / 6:26 PM / 6 years ago

CORRECTED-NY softs fall, cocoa ends at 3-mth low

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

(Corrects headline to three-month low from four-month low)	
    April 3(Reuters) - U.S. cocoa futures closed at a
three-month low on Tuesday, on heavy May/July spreading and
chart-based weakness after falling below recent lows, while raw
sugar also fell on investor selling.	
    Arabica coffee ended down a shade but remained rangebound.	
	
 2:00 PM      SETTLE    NET     PCT      LOW    HIGH  CURRENT
                       CHNG    CHNG                       VOL
 Sugar MAY     24.25  -0.33   -1.3%    24.19   24.61   42,703
 Sugar JUL     23.46  -0.32   -1.4%    23.41   23.78   29,442
 Cocoa MAY      2143    -44   -2.0%    2,138   2,188   14,992
 Cocoa JUL      2169    -46   -2.1%    2,163   2,215   10,100
 Coffee MAY   185.35  -0.85   -0.5%   182.35  185.90   12,381
 Coffee JUL   188.05   -0.8   -0.4%   185.00  188.60    6,143
 
 TOTAL MARKET              VOLUME          
                CURRENT   30D AVG  250D AVG
 ICE SUGAR      104,995   111,205    90,629
 ICE COCOA       29,456    19,890    19,328
 ICE COFFEE      22,233    21,882    20,219
                                                              
    RAW SUGAR  
    * May raw sugar futures on ICE dropped 0.33 cent to
close at 24.25 cents per lb. 	
    * Market slips in modest investor sales - brokers.	
    * The market is "showing range-bound behavior," said Country
Hedging Inc analyst Sterling Smith.	
    * Basis spot May contract, the market is trading in a band
between 23.50 and 26 cents.	
    * Cash dealings slow - brokers.	
    * Smith said market waiting for further news out of top
producer Brazil.	
   
    ARABICA COFFEE
    * May arabicas eased 0.85 cent to settle at $1.8535
per lb.	
    * Despite the weak session, the market moved sideways after
climbing up slightly from the recent 17-month low at $1.7445 per
lb, basis May.	
    * Market fell along with the commodity complex - traders.	
    * The strong U.S. dollar also pressured the market -
traders.	
    * Japan's Mitsubishi Corp. bought a 20 percent
stake in Ipanema Coffees, one of Brazil's top coffee farms that
covers an area the size of New York City's Manhattan island.
 	
       	
    COCOA
    * May cocoa contract dropped $44, or 2 percent, to
end at $2,143 a tonne, the lowest settlement since Jan. 6. 	
    * May/July spreading continued to boost the day's volume -
traders.	
    * Spreading due to first notice day for May approaching on
April 17 - ICE.	
    * The weak settlement provides further downside potential
with $2,030 per tonne the next downside target - Boyd Cruel,
softs analyst for Vision Financial Markets in Chicago.	
    *  "New shorts are coming in right now based on technical
weakness." - Cruel.	
    * The total bags of cocoa reported by ICE Futures U.S.
soared by 91,402 bags to 5,485,000 bags on April 1, the highest
since on ICE's records that date back to 1986 - ICE data.	
    * ICE certified stocks tumbled to 85,735 bags on April 2,
from 425,289 bags the business day before as cocoa graded in
December lost certification and was either delivered or sent for
re-certification - ICE data.	
    	
	
 (Reporting by Marcy Nicholson and Rene Pastor; Editing by Alden
Bentley)

