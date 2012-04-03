CORRECTED-NY softs fall, cocoa ends at 3-mth low

(Corrects headline to three-month low from four-month low) April 3(Reuters) - U.S. cocoa futures closed at a three-month low on Tuesday, on heavy May/July spreading and chart-based weakness after falling below recent lows, while raw sugar also fell on investor selling. Arabica coffee ended down a shade but remained rangebound. 2:00 PM SETTLE NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT CHNG CHNG VOL Sugar MAY 24.25 -0.33 -1.3% 24.19 24.61 42,703 Sugar JUL 23.46 -0.32 -1.4% 23.41 23.78 29,442 Cocoa MAY 2143 -44 -2.0% 2,138 2,188 14,992 Cocoa JUL 2169 -46 -2.1% 2,163 2,215 10,100 Coffee MAY 185.35 -0.85 -0.5% 182.35 185.90 12,381 Coffee JUL 188.05 -0.8 -0.4% 185.00 188.60 6,143 TOTAL MARKET VOLUME CURRENT 30D AVG 250D AVG ICE SUGAR 104,995 111,205 90,629 ICE COCOA 29,456 19,890 19,328 ICE COFFEE 22,233 21,882 20,219 RAW SUGAR * May raw sugar futures on ICE dropped 0.33 cent to close at 24.25 cents per lb. * Market slips in modest investor sales - brokers. * The market is "showing range-bound behavior," said Country Hedging Inc analyst Sterling Smith. * Basis spot May contract, the market is trading in a band between 23.50 and 26 cents. * Cash dealings slow - brokers. * Smith said market waiting for further news out of top producer Brazil. ARABICA COFFEE * May arabicas eased 0.85 cent to settle at $1.8535 per lb. * Despite the weak session, the market moved sideways after climbing up slightly from the recent 17-month low at $1.7445 per lb, basis May. * Market fell along with the commodity complex - traders. * The strong U.S. dollar also pressured the market - traders. * Japan's Mitsubishi Corp. bought a 20 percent stake in Ipanema Coffees, one of Brazil's top coffee farms that covers an area the size of New York City's Manhattan island. COCOA * May cocoa contract dropped $44, or 2 percent, to end at $2,143 a tonne, the lowest settlement since Jan. 6. * May/July spreading continued to boost the day's volume - traders. * Spreading due to first notice day for May approaching on April 17 - ICE. * The weak settlement provides further downside potential with $2,030 per tonne the next downside target - Boyd Cruel, softs analyst for Vision Financial Markets in Chicago. * "New shorts are coming in right now based on technical weakness." - Cruel. * The total bags of cocoa reported by ICE Futures U.S. soared by 91,402 bags to 5,485,000 bags on April 1, the highest since on ICE's records that date back to 1986 - ICE data. * ICE certified stocks tumbled to 85,735 bags on April 2, from 425,289 bags the business day before as cocoa graded in December lost certification and was either delivered or sent for re-certification - ICE data. For related news and prices, click on the codes in brackets: Sugar futures/spreads Sugar cash prices Coffee futures/spreads Coffee cash prices Cocoa futures/spreads Cocoa cash prices RELATED NEWS AND OTHER TOPICS All sugar news All coffee news All cocoa news All softs news All commodities news Softs diary Weather news Foreign exchange rates SPEED GUIDES (Reporting by Marcy Nicholson and Rene Pastor; Editing by Alden Bentley)