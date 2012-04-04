FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
NY coffee and cocoa settle lower, sugar moves up
Sections
Featured
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Yemen
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Wildfires kill 17 in California
U.S.
Wildfires kill 17 in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Non-Cyclical Consumer Goods
April 4, 2012 / 6:31 PM / 6 years ago

NY coffee and cocoa settle lower, sugar moves up

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

April 4(Reuters) - Arabica coffee futures on ICE settled
lower in heavy volume Wednesday after a volatile session spanned
a range of more than 11 cents amid long liquidation and
chart-based buying.	
    U.S. cocoa futures ended at a three-month low, while raw
sugar rebounded to a higher finish. 	
    The markets will be closed on Good Friday and will open late
at 7:30 a.m. EDT (1130 GMT) on Monday.	
    	
 2:04 PM      SETTLE    NET      PCT      LOW    HIGH   CURRENT
                        CHNG    CHNG                       VOL
 Sugar MAY     24.42    0.17    0.7%    24.15    24.72   51,960
 Sugar JUL     23.54    0.08    0.3%    23.35    23.79   40,314
 Cocoa MAY      2083     -60   -2.8%    2,060    2,139   16,309
 Cocoa JUL      2109     -60   -2.8%    2,087   2,165   12,466
 Coffee MAY   184.75    -0.6   -0.3%   178.70   190.45   25,629
 Coffee JUL   187.35    -0.7   -0.4%   181.60   193.00   12,469
 
 TOTAL MARKET              VOLUME
                 CURRENT   30D AVG   250D AVG
 ICE SUGAR      138,043   111,867     90,678
 ICE COCOA       38,695    20,865     19,380
 ICE COFFEE      48,877    22,107     20,209
 
    RAW SUGAR  
    * May raw sugar futures on ICE climbed 0.17 cent to 
finish at 24.42 cents per lb. 	
    * Dealers cited technical buying by speculators after the
spot May contract held near 24.10 cents a lb.	
    * Sugar boosted by expectations of increased ethanol usage,
especially in the United States.	
    * "Sugar is receiving some technical support and ... that is
triggering a rash of short-covering," said Country Hedging Inc
analyst Sterling Smith.	
    * Further gains held in check by macroeconomic worries
sparked by dimming hopes of fresh asset buying by the U.S.
central bank.	
    * Cash business was termed slow by brokers.	
    * Trade waiting for start of the cane harvest in the prime
center-south region of top producer and exporter Brazil.	
   
    ARABICA COFFEE
    * May arabicas dropped 0.60 cent to finish at $1.8475
per lb.	
    * Total volume heavy at nearly 49,000 lots, the highest
since Feb. 13 - Thomson Reuters preliminary data.	
    * Volatile session with prices dropping early on broad-based
liquidation - traders.	
    * Market rebounded sharply and quickly, rising more than 10
cents within 40 minutes to the session high of $1.9045 after
triggering buy-stops - traders.	
    * "I think some big spec selling hit with the higher dollar,
but I also think the market is short-bought in cash so we got it
going the other way." - Jack Scoville, a vice president for The
Price Group in Chicago.  	
    * The market returned to negative territory after the buying
dried up - traders.	
       	
    COCOA
    * May cocoa closed down $60, or 2.8 percent, at
$2,083 a tonne, the lowest finish since Jan. 6. 	
    * May/July spreading dominated dealings and lifted the day's
volume - traders.	
    * The July/September spread continued to widen on abundant
supplies, closed at a $21 discount, the widest since Feb. 10,
from $20 the previous day, the widest since early February.	
    * Total volume was heavy around 38,700 lots, nearly double
the 30-day average - preliminary Thomson Reuters data.	
    * Broad-based liquidation spilled over into the market and
weighed heavily on prices - traders.	
    * Ample supplies also weighed on the market - traders.	
    * The total bags of cocoa reported by ICE Futures U.S.
inched down to 5,484,400 bags by April 3, inching down from the
record high hit the previous day at 5,485,000 bags, the highest
on ICE's records that date back to 1986.	
    * Open interest rose 1,302 lots to 176,650 lots on April 3,
the highest since Jan. 6 - exchange data.	
    * The small and often secretive cocoa industry is losing one
of its most influential figures, a 50-year veteran whose
meticulous, market-moving reports, often from a war-torn
country, will come to a halt this month.   	
	
    	
For related news and prices, click on the codes in brackets:  	
Sugar futures/spreads   Sugar cash prices  	
Coffee futures/spreads  Coffee cash prices 	
Cocoa futures/spreads   Cocoa cash prices    	
       	
RELATED NEWS AND OTHER TOPICS   	
All sugar news            All coffee news         	
All cocoa news            All softs news           	
All commodities news        Softs diary       	
Weather news             Foreign exchange rates    	
SPEED GUIDES                                 
 	
	
 (Reporting by Marcy Nicholson and Rene Pastor)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.