NY coffee closes lower, cocoa and sugar gain

April 5 (Reuters) - Arabica coffee futures on ICE closed lower Thursday in the face of a firmer dollar while the market consolidated after the previous session's volatile moves. U.S. cocoa futures settled up a shade in heavy volume, consolidating after hitting a three-month low on Wednesday, while raw sugar also meandered upward. The markets will be closed on Good Friday and will open late at 7:30 a.m. EDT (1130 GMT) on Monday. 2:05 PM SETTLE NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT CHNG CHNG VOL Sugar MAY 24.58 0.16 0.7% 24.35 24.73 43,373 Sugar JUL 23.7 0.16 0.7% 23.47 23.83 40,766 Cocoa MAY 2085 2 0.1% 2,068 2,132 19,992 Cocoa JUL 2108 -1 -0.1% 2,094 2,150 14,933 Coffee MAY 183 -1.75 -1.0% 180.95 185.00 14,350 Coffee JUL 185.5 -1.85 -1.0% 183.45 187.60 9,042 TOTAL MARKET VOLUME CURRENT 30D AVG 250D AVG ICE SUGAR 121,422 109,973 90,613 ICE COCOA 41,234 21,523 19,419 ICE COFFEE 29,868 22,404 20,233 RAW SUGAR * May raw sugar futures on ICE rose 0.16 cent, or 0.7 percent, to close at 24.58 cents a lb. * May closed the week down 0.5 percent. * Market continued its sideways move, trapped between 24 and 25 cents. * Concern about dry weather in top grower Brazil's main growing area kept the market firm while expectations for ample supplies in the long-term prevented it from rallying - traders. * The U.S. Climate Prediction Center raised the prospect that El Nino conditions could return after the Northern Hemisphere summer, causing adverse weather. * Indonesia has bought 155,000 tonnes of raw sugar from Thailand, said Heinrich Napitupulu, the chief executive of state trading company PT Perusahaan Perdagangan Indonesia, as the country faces a shortage of the sweetener. ARABICA COFFEE * May arabicas fell 1.75 cent to end at $1.83 per lb, an inside day after Wednesday's volatile session. * On the week, May closed down 0.3 percent. * Market was pressured by the firm U.S. dollar and commercial hedging - traders. * "So many commodity funds are either long or they're out. It appears to be commercial business going on. I would say that's probably pricing in the Brazilian production." - James Cordier, senior analyst of brokerage Optionsellers.com in Florida. * Total open interest climbed by 2,691 contracts to 160,503 contracts, the highest since August 2010 - ICE/Thomson Reuters data. * Brazil cracked down on multinational commodities firms Wednesday with rules to block them from shifting tax liabilities to more favorable countries. COCOA * May cocoa rose $2 to settle at $2,085 a tonne. * On the week, May closed down 6 percent. * Total volume was heavy at more than 41,200 lots, roughly double its 30-day average - preliminary Thomson Reuters data. * May/July spreading continued to boost volume ahead of first notice day for May on April 17 - traders. * Market climbed quietly along with the Thomson Reuters CRB index, consolidating after closing at a three-month low on Wednesday - traders. * Open interest jumped by 4,699 lots to 181,349 lots on April 4, the highest since Nov. 8, 2011 - exchange data. * Higher-than-usual cocoa deliveries to warehouses in Brazil over the past few weeks from local farms and imports are pushing arrivals close to last year's levels as the season draws to a close in April. For related news and prices, click on the codes in brackets: Sugar futures/spreads Sugar cash prices Coffee futures/spreads Coffee cash prices Cocoa futures/spreads Cocoa cash prices RELATED NEWS AND OTHER TOPICS All sugar news All coffee news All cocoa news All softs news All commodities news Softs diary Weather news Foreign exchange rates SPEED GUIDES (Reporting by Marcy Nicholson)