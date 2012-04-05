FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
NY coffee closes lower, cocoa and sugar gain
#Non-Cyclical Consumer Goods
April 5, 2012 / 6:20 PM / 6 years ago

NY coffee closes lower, cocoa and sugar gain

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

April 5 (Reuters) - Arabica coffee futures on ICE closed
lower Thursday in the face of a firmer dollar while the market
consolidated after the previous session's volatile moves.	
    U.S. cocoa futures settled up a shade in heavy volume,
consolidating after hitting a three-month low on Wednesday,
while raw sugar also meandered upward.    	
    The markets will be closed on Good Friday and will open late
at 7:30 a.m. EDT (1130 GMT) on Monday.	
    	
 2:05 PM      SETTLE    NET     PCT      LOW    HIGH  CURRENT
                       CHNG    CHNG                       VOL
 Sugar MAY     24.58   0.16    0.7%    24.35   24.73   43,373
 Sugar JUL      23.7   0.16    0.7%    23.47   23.83   40,766
 Cocoa MAY      2085      2    0.1%    2,068   2,132   19,992
 Cocoa JUL      2108     -1   -0.1%    2,094   2,150   14,933
 Coffee MAY      183  -1.75   -1.0%   180.95  185.00   14,350
 Coffee JUL    185.5  -1.85   -1.0%   183.45  187.60    9,042
 
 TOTAL MARKET              VOLUME          
                CURRENT   30D AVG  250D AVG
 ICE SUGAR      121,422   109,973    90,613
 ICE COCOA       41,234    21,523    19,419
 ICE COFFEE      29,868    22,404    20,233
                                                             
  	
    RAW SUGAR  
    * May raw sugar futures on ICE rose 0.16 cent, or 0.7
percent, to close at 24.58 cents a lb.	
    * May closed the week down 0.5 percent.	
    * Market continued its sideways move, trapped between 24 and
25 cents.	
    * Concern about dry weather in top grower Brazil's main
growing area kept the market firm while expectations for ample
supplies in the long-term prevented it from rallying - traders.	
    * The U.S. Climate Prediction Center raised the prospect
that El Nino conditions could return after the Northern
Hemisphere summer, causing adverse weather. 	
    * Indonesia has bought 155,000 tonnes of raw sugar from
Thailand, said Heinrich Napitupulu, the chief executive of state
trading company PT Perusahaan Perdagangan Indonesia, as the
country faces a shortage of the sweetener. 	
   
    ARABICA COFFEE
    * May arabicas fell 1.75 cent to end at $1.83 per lb,
an inside day after Wednesday's volatile session.	
    * On the week, May closed down 0.3 percent.	
    * Market was pressured by the firm U.S. dollar and
commercial hedging - traders.	
    * "So many commodity funds are either long or they're out.
It appears to be commercial business going on. I would say
that's probably pricing in the Brazilian production." - James
Cordier, senior analyst of brokerage Optionsellers.com in
Florida.	
    * Total open interest climbed by 2,691 contracts to 160,503
contracts, the highest since August 2010 - ICE/Thomson Reuters
data.	
    * Brazil cracked down on multinational commodities firms
Wednesday with rules to block them from shifting tax liabilities
to more favorable countries. 	
       	
    COCOA
    * May cocoa rose $2 to settle at $2,085 a tonne. 	
    * On the week, May closed down 6 percent.	
    * Total volume was heavy at more than 41,200 lots, roughly
double its 30-day average - preliminary Thomson Reuters data.	
    * May/July spreading continued to boost volume ahead of
first notice day for May on April 17 - traders.	
    * Market climbed quietly along with the Thomson Reuters CRB
 index, consolidating after closing at a three-month low
on Wednesday - traders.	
    * Open interest jumped by 4,699 lots to 181,349 lots on
April 4, the highest since Nov. 8, 2011 - exchange data.	
    * Higher-than-usual cocoa deliveries to warehouses in Brazil
over the past few weeks from local farms and imports are pushing
arrivals close to last year's levels as the season draws to a
close in April. 	
	
    	
 (Reporting by Marcy Nicholson)

