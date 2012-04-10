NY sugar and cocoa drop, coffee ends up

April 10 (Reuters) - Raw sugar futures tumbled along with the weak commodity complex on Tuesday, closing down more than 2 percent at a one-month low as investor selling triggered automatic sell-stop orders. U.S. cocoa ended at a three-month trough on pressure from a weaker sterling, and as May/July spreading narrowed and dominated the session. Arabica coffee went against the day's trend to close higher in what analysts called a consolidative inside session. 2:00 PM SETTLE NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT CHNG CHNG VOL Sugar MAY 23.87 -0.61 -2.5% 23.80 24.58 83,339 Sugar JUL 23.16 -0.47 -2.0% 23.10 23.75 67,418 Cocoa MAY 2064 -36 -1.7% 2,052 2,127 19,981 Cocoa JUL 2070 -42 -2.0% 2,058 2,133 21,630 Coffee MAY 178.15 -0.15 -0.1% 177.75 182.35 17,797 Coffee JUL 180.45 -0.25 -0.1% 180.05 184.70 12,928 TOTAL MARKET VOLUME CURRENT 30D AVG 250D AVG ICE SUGAR 184,257 109,050 90,342 ICE COCOA 49,741 23,113 19,487 ICE COFFEE 36,323 24,285 20,323 RAW SUGAR * May raw sugar futures on ICE sank 0.56 cent, or 2.3 percent, to settle at 23.87 cents a lb, the lowest since March 12. * Spot May's session low of 23.84 cents is lowest for spot contract in nearly a month - Thomson Reuters data. * Market sinks on investor, stop-loss sales - brokers. * Sugar also pressured by news Brazil's Conab forecast rise of 5 percent in center-south sugar output. * Country Hedging analyst Sterling Smith said market also hit by harvest sales from Brazil. * Spot May's session low of 23.84 cents is lowest for spot contract in nearly a month - Thomson Reuters data. * Market sinks on investor, stop-loss sales - brokers. * Sugar also pressured by news Brazil's Conab forecast rise of 5 percent in center-south sugar output. * Country Hedging analyst Sterling Smith said market also hit by harvest sales from Brazil. ARABICA COFFEE * May arabicas inched up 0.10 cent to finish at $1.7815 per lb. * May/July spreading continued and boosted the session's heavy volume ahead of the May contract's first notice day April 20 - traders. * The benchmark May contract moved inside of Monday's session range, remaining well within the range of roughly $1.74-$1.90 that it's held for the past month. * Market bucked the day's weak trend in commodities as it was in consolidative mode after falling nearly 3 percent on Monday - traders. COCOA * July cocoa dropped $48, or 2.3 percent, to close at $2,070 a tonne, its lowest settlement since Jan. 6. * Market tumbled along with the weak commodity complex and lower sterling against the U.S. dollar - traders. * Heavy May/July spreading lifted volume significantly ahead of the May contract's first notice day April 17 - traders. * The May/July spread narrowed, closing at a $6 discount, sharply below the $23 discount two sessions previous. * "It's quite early with 5 trading days to go that we would be this tight. We could well trade a premium on May/July." - one veteran New York cocoa dealer. * "The specs are short and they might be a little bit caught on that. The structure is strong even though the market is weak," - the dealer said. * Cocoa arrivals at ports in top grower Ivory Coast reached around 1,049,000 tonnes by April 9, exporters estimated on Monday, compared with 1,038,928 tonnes in the same period of the previous season. For related news and prices, click on the codes in brackets: Sugar futures/spreads Sugar cash prices Coffee futures/spreads Coffee cash prices Cocoa futures/spreads Cocoa cash prices RELATED NEWS AND OTHER TOPICS All sugar news All coffee news All cocoa news All softs news All commodities news Softs diary Weather news Foreign exchange rates SPEED GUIDES (Reporting by Marcy Nicholson and Rene Pastor)