April 10, 2012 / 6:06 PM / in 6 years

NY sugar and cocoa drop, coffee ends up

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

April 10 (Reuters) - Raw sugar futures tumbled along with
the weak commodity complex on Tuesday, closing down more than 2
percent at a one-month low as investor selling triggered
automatic sell-stop orders.	
    U.S. cocoa ended at a three-month trough on pressure from a
weaker sterling, and as May/July spreading narrowed and
dominated the session. Arabica coffee went against the day's
trend to close higher in what analysts called a consolidative
inside session.	
 2:00 PM      SETTLE    NET      PCT      LOW    HIGH   CURRENT
                        CHNG    CHNG                       VOL
 Sugar MAY     23.87   -0.61   -2.5%    23.80    24.58   83,339
 Sugar JUL     23.16   -0.47   -2.0%    23.10    23.75   67,418
 Cocoa MAY      2064     -36   -1.7%    2,052    2,127   19,981
 Cocoa JUL      2070     -42   -2.0%    2,058    2,133   21,630
 Coffee MAY   178.15   -0.15   -0.1%   177.75   182.35   17,797
 Coffee JUL   180.45   -0.25   -0.1%   180.05   184.70   12,928
 
 TOTAL MARKET              VOLUME
                CURRENT   30D AVG   250D AVG
 ICE SUGAR      184,257   109,050     90,342
 ICE COCOA       49,741    23,113     19,487
 ICE COFFEE      36,323    24,285     20,323
 
    RAW SUGAR  
    * May raw sugar futures on ICE sank 0.56 cent, or 2.3
percent, to settle at 23.87 cents a lb, the lowest since March
12.	
    ARABICA COFFEE
    * May arabicas inched up 0.10 cent to finish at
$1.7815 per lb.	
    * May/July spreading continued and boosted the session's
heavy volume ahead of the May contract's first notice day April
20 - traders.	
    * The benchmark May contract moved inside of Monday's
session range, remaining well within the range of roughly
$1.74-$1.90 that it's held for the past month.	
    * Market bucked the day's weak trend in commodities as it
was in consolidative mode after falling nearly 3 percent on
Monday - traders.	
    	
    COCOA
    * July cocoa dropped $48, or 2.3 percent, to close at
$2,070 a tonne, its lowest settlement since Jan. 6. 	
    * Market tumbled along with the weak commodity complex and
lower sterling against the U.S. dollar - traders.	
    * Heavy May/July spreading lifted volume significantly ahead
of the May contract's first notice day April 17 - traders.	
    * The May/July spread narrowed, closing at a $6 discount,
sharply below the $23 discount two sessions previous.	
    * "It's quite early with 5 trading days to go that we would
be this tight. We could well trade a premium on May/July." - one
veteran New York cocoa dealer.	
    * "The specs are short and they might be a little bit caught
on that. The structure is strong even though the market is
weak," - the dealer said.	
    * Cocoa arrivals at ports in top grower Ivory Coast reached
around 1,049,000 tonnes by April 9, exporters estimated on
Monday, compared with 1,038,928 tonnes in the same period of the
previous season. 	
        	
    	
 (Reporting by Marcy Nicholson and Rene Pastor)

