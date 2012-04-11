FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
NY cocoa, coffee and sugar join commods and end up
April 11, 2012 / 6:26 PM / in 6 years

NY cocoa, coffee and sugar join commods and end up

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

April 11 (Reuters) - U.S. cocoa futures closed higher in
heavy volume on Wednesday, after dropping to a three-month low,
responding in a knee-jerk reaction to the strong earthquake in
Indonesia and feeling spillover strength from the firm commodity
complex.	
    Arabica coffee and raw sugar also closed higher, with the
sweetener finding strong support at a key technical level.	
    	
	
 2:00 PM      SETTLE    NET      PCT      LOW    HIGH   CURRENT
                       CHNG    CHNG                       VOL
 Sugar MAY     23.95    0.08    0.3%    23.80   24.06   42,031
 Sugar JUL     23.22    0.06    0.3%    23.06    23.33   46,981
 Cocoa MAY      2103      39    1.9%    2,052    2,126   15,674
 Cocoa JUL      2104      34    1.6%    2,056    2,128   19,535
 Coffee MAY   180.65     2.5    1.4%   177.90   182.95   23,431
 Coffee JUL   182.65     2.2    1.2%   180.15   185.00   18,770
 
 TOTAL MARKET              VOLUME
                CURRENT   30D AVG   250D AVG
 ICE SUGAR      118,196   108,091     90,255
 ICE COCOA       40,974    23,879     19,512
 ICE COFFEE      48,758    24,675     20,293
 
    RAW SUGAR  
    * May raw sugar futures on ICE rose 0.08 cent to
close at 23.95 cents a lb.	
    * "Technical traders and bargain hunters are accepting this
price."  - James Cordier, analyst for brokerage
Optionsellers.com in Florida.	
    * May contract held strong support at the 100-day moving
average at 23.81 cents per lb.	
    * Marex Spectron said it had appointed Ana Puchi-Donnelly as
head of the sugar market making desk in London as part of the
firm's strategy to strengthen its agricultural product offering.
 	
       
    ARABICA COFFEE
    * May arabicas gained 2.50 cents, or 1.4 percent, to
close at $1.8065 per lb.	
    * May/July spreading continued and boosted the session's
heavy volume ahead of the May contract's first notice day April
20 - traders.	
    * Volume soared to nearly 50,000 lots, double the 30-day
average - preliminary Thomson Reuters data. 	
    * Market seen getting a slight lift on broadbased buying in
the commodity complex but remained rangebound.	
    	
    COCOA
    * July cocoa closed up $34, or 1.6 percent, to end at
$2,104 per tonne.	
    * July dipped early in the session to $2,056, the lowest in
three months.	
    * Heavy May/July spreading continued ahead of May's first
notice day on April 17, closing at a $1 discount from $6 on
Tuesday.	
    * Volume was heavy, in part due to spreading, reaching more
than 40,000 lots, nearly double the 30-day average - preliminary
Thomson Reuters data.	
    * A powerful 8.6 magnitude earthquake and strong aftershocks
struck off Indonesia on Wednesday.   	
    * The market's move higher was viewed as a knee-jerk
reaction to the earthquake in the world's third biggest cocoa
grower but its sustained gains were due to spillover support
from the firm commodity complex - traders.	
        	
    	
 (Reporting by Marcy Nicholson; editing by Carol Bishopric)

