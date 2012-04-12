FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
REFILE-NY cocoa and sugar higher, coffee turns up
Sections
Featured
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
World
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Dry weather could propel California wildfires that killed 21
U.S.
Dry weather could propel California wildfires that killed 21
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Non-Cyclical Consumer Goods
April 12, 2012 / 6:30 PM / 5 years ago

REFILE-NY cocoa and sugar higher, coffee turns up

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

(Refiles to complete headline)	
    April 11 (Reuters) - U.S. cocoa futures settled up nearly 2
percent on Thursday, lifted by broad-based buying on the
commodity complex and heavy May/July spreading that pushed the
spot contract to a premium.	
    Raw sugar and arabica coffee futures also finished higher.	
    	
 2:05 PM      SETTLE    NET    PCT      LOW    HIGH   CURRENT
                       CHNG    CHNG                       VOL
 Sugar MAY     24.22   0.27    1.1%    23.90    24.33   47,294
 Sugar JUL     23.52   0.3     1.3%    23.15    23.58   48,710
 Cocoa MAY      2160    57     2.7%    2,061    2,167   11,445
 Cocoa JUL      2143    39     1.9%    2,060    2,154   21,072
 Coffee MAY    182.9   2.25    1.3%   178.90   183.30   22,365
 Coffee JUL   184.25    1.6    0.9%   180.75   184.65   20,351
 
 TOTAL MARKET              VOLUME
                 CURRENT   30D AVG   250D AVG
 ICE SUGAR      126,292   109,699    90,551
 ICE COCOA       40,442    25,233    19,626
 ICE COFFEE      48,649    25,629    20,314
 
    RAW SUGAR  
    * May raw sugar futures on ICE climbed 0.27 cent, or
1.1 percent, to settle at 24.22 cents a lb.	
    * Market steadier on switch trade, spec buying inspired by
firm dollar - brokers.	
    * Players rolling positions out of May before it expires at
month's end.	
    * Higher production estimate by industry group Unica in
Brazil failed to blunt market advance.	
    * Jack Scoville, analyst at The Price Group, said sugar
could continue to drift in switch business into weekend.	
       
    ARABICA COFFEE
    * July arabicas rose 1.60 cents, or 0.9 percent, to
finish at $1.8425 per lb.	
    * Market was weak for most of the session as it lacked
direction, trapped in the well-established range of $1.77-$1.95
that it's held for the past month.	
    * Prices turned higher on late-day buying - traders.	
    * May/July spreading was once again heavy ahead of the May
contract's first notice day April 20 - traders.	
    * May/July spread closed at 1.35 cents, narrowed from 2
cents on Wednesday.	
    * Volume remained heave, at nearly 49,000 lots, almost
double the 30-day average - preliminary Thomson Reuters data. 	
    * World coffee production in the current 2011/2012 crop year
will fall 2.4 percent to nearly 131 million bags mainly due to
lower production following adverse weather in key growing
regions - International Coffee Organization. 	
    	
    COCOA
    * July cocoa climbed $39, or 1.9 percent, to settle
at $2,143 per tonne.	
    * Market firm on broad-based buying in the commodity complex
and the firm pound against the U.S. dollar - traders.	
    * The May contract closed at a $17 premium to July, the
first time the May/July spread inverted since June 2011. This
was a sharp move after closing at a $1 discount on Wednesday.	
    * Heavy May/July spreading continued ahead of May's first
notice day on April 17, closing at a $1 discount from $6 on
Tuesday.	
    * Total volume was heavy, in part due to spreading,
exceeding 40,000 lots, up 60 percent from the 30-day average -
preliminary Thomson Reuters data.	
    * European grind data, an indicator of demand, is scheduled
for release Friday.	
    * For Europe, where 40 percent of the world's cocoa is
consumed, forecasts from analysts contacted by Reuters ranged
from a drop of 3.8 percent to a rise of 3 percent from the first
quarter last year, when 353,103 tonnes of beans were processed. 
 	
        	
    	
For related news and prices, click on the codes in brackets:  	
Sugar futures/spreads   Sugar cash prices  	
Coffee futures/spreads  Coffee cash prices 	
Cocoa futures/spreads   Cocoa cash prices    	
       	
RELATED NEWS AND OTHER TOPICS   	
All sugar news            All coffee news         	
All cocoa news            All softs news           	
All commodities news        Softs diary       	
Weather news             Foreign exchange rates    	
SPEED GUIDES                                 
 	
	
 (Reporting by Marcy Nicholson and Rene Pastor; editing by M.D
Golan)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.