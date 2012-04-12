REFILE-NY cocoa and sugar higher, coffee turns up

(Refiles to complete headline) April 11 (Reuters) - U.S. cocoa futures settled up nearly 2 percent on Thursday, lifted by broad-based buying on the commodity complex and heavy May/July spreading that pushed the spot contract to a premium. Raw sugar and arabica coffee futures also finished higher. 2:05 PM SETTLE NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT CHNG CHNG VOL Sugar MAY 24.22 0.27 1.1% 23.90 24.33 47,294 Sugar JUL 23.52 0.3 1.3% 23.15 23.58 48,710 Cocoa MAY 2160 57 2.7% 2,061 2,167 11,445 Cocoa JUL 2143 39 1.9% 2,060 2,154 21,072 Coffee MAY 182.9 2.25 1.3% 178.90 183.30 22,365 Coffee JUL 184.25 1.6 0.9% 180.75 184.65 20,351 TOTAL MARKET VOLUME CURRENT 30D AVG 250D AVG ICE SUGAR 126,292 109,699 90,551 ICE COCOA 40,442 25,233 19,626 ICE COFFEE 48,649 25,629 20,314 RAW SUGAR * May raw sugar futures on ICE climbed 0.27 cent, or 1.1 percent, to settle at 24.22 cents a lb. * Market steadier on switch trade, spec buying inspired by firm dollar - brokers. * Players rolling positions out of May before it expires at month's end. * Higher production estimate by industry group Unica in Brazil failed to blunt market advance. * Jack Scoville, analyst at The Price Group, said sugar could continue to drift in switch business into weekend. ARABICA COFFEE * July arabicas rose 1.60 cents, or 0.9 percent, to finish at $1.8425 per lb. * Market was weak for most of the session as it lacked direction, trapped in the well-established range of $1.77-$1.95 that it's held for the past month. * Prices turned higher on late-day buying - traders. * May/July spreading was once again heavy ahead of the May contract's first notice day April 20 - traders. * May/July spread closed at 1.35 cents, narrowed from 2 cents on Wednesday. * Volume remained heave, at nearly 49,000 lots, almost double the 30-day average - preliminary Thomson Reuters data. * World coffee production in the current 2011/2012 crop year will fall 2.4 percent to nearly 131 million bags mainly due to lower production following adverse weather in key growing regions - International Coffee Organization. COCOA * July cocoa climbed $39, or 1.9 percent, to settle at $2,143 per tonne. * Market firm on broad-based buying in the commodity complex and the firm pound against the U.S. dollar - traders. * The May contract closed at a $17 premium to July, the first time the May/July spread inverted since June 2011. This was a sharp move after closing at a $1 discount on Wednesday. * Heavy May/July spreading continued ahead of May's first notice day on April 17, closing at a $1 discount from $6 on Tuesday. * Total volume was heavy, in part due to spreading, exceeding 40,000 lots, up 60 percent from the 30-day average - preliminary Thomson Reuters data. * European grind data, an indicator of demand, is scheduled for release Friday. * For Europe, where 40 percent of the world's cocoa is consumed, forecasts from analysts contacted by Reuters ranged from a drop of 3.8 percent to a rise of 3 percent from the first quarter last year, when 353,103 tonnes of beans were processed. For related news and prices, click on the codes in brackets: Sugar futures/spreads Sugar cash prices Coffee futures/spreads Coffee cash prices Cocoa futures/spreads Cocoa cash prices RELATED NEWS AND OTHER TOPICS All sugar news All coffee news All cocoa news All softs news All commodities news Softs diary Weather news Foreign exchange rates SPEED GUIDES (Reporting by Marcy Nicholson and Rene Pastor; editing by M.D Golan)