NY cocoa settles firm, sugar ends at 3-month low

April 13 (Reuters) - U.S. cocoa futures bucked the day's weak trend in commodities and closed higher on Friday, on follow-through buying and support from the lower-than-expected European cocoa grind data. Raw sugar tumbled to close down 3.5 percent at its lowest settlement in three months, extending its losses after falling below the 100-day moving average. Arabica coffee changed direction on Friday to finish lower, succumbing to pressure from the firm U.S. dollar and weak commodity complex. 2:00 PM SETTLE NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT CHNG CHNG VOL Sugar MAY 23.37 -0.85 -3.5% 23.27 24.29 62,684 Sugar JUL 22.81 -0.71 -3.0% 22.71 23.58 56,559 Cocoa MAY 2248 88 4.1% 2,160 2,259 9,377 Cocoa JUL 2200 57 2.7% 2,143 2,217 19,932 Coffee MAY 179.2 -3.7 -2.0% 178.15 186.40 20,866 Coffee JUL 180.2 -4.05 -2.2% 179.15 187.10 20,632 TOTAL MARKET VOLUME CURRENT 30D AVG 250D AVG ICE SUGAR 151,796 110,065 90,519 ICE COCOA 35,016 26,129 19,695 ICE COFFEE 47,453 26,767 20,350 RAW SUGAR * May raw sugar futures on ICE tumbled 0.85 cent, or 3.5 percent, to close at 23.37 cents a lb, the lowest settlement since Jan. 12 for the spot contract. * May closed the week down 4.9 percent, it's biggest drop since late November. * Sugar dropped on spillover weakness from the lower oil market, firm U.S. dollar and lower commodity complex - traders. * Market extended its losses after falling through the 100-day moving average at 23.81 cents per lb. * India is on track to achieve all-time high sugar exports over two straight seasons, 2011/12 (October/September) and 2010/11 - Czarnikow. ARABICA COFFEE * July arabicas sank 4.05 cents, or 2.2 percent, to finish at $1.8020 per lb. * On the week, the July contract closed down 2.9 percent. * Total volume was heavy at roughly 47,450 lots, nearly double the 30-day average as May/July spreads buoyed volume - Thomson Reuters preliminary data. * Market turned lower but remained well within its one-month-long trading range of $1.77-$1.95. * The market was viewed to be in a long period of consolidation after falling sharply to a 17-month low in March - traders. * May/July spreading continued ahead of the May contract's first notice day April 20 - traders. * May/July spread closed at 1 cent, narrowing from 1.35 cents on Thursday. * Erratic weather is showing no mercy to Brazil's coffee crop as conditions turned dry again, depriving beans of a last moisture boost that would help them swell out more before harvesting begins in about a month, forecasters and agronomists said. * Honduras, Central America's top coffee grower, expects a record coffee harvest next season, with exports reaching more than 5.4 million 60-kilogram bags as the country aggressively expands production. COCOA * July cocoa closed up $57, or 2.7 percent, at $2,200 per tonne. * On the week, July closed up 4.4 percent. * July peaked up 3.5 percent intraday at $2,217, the highest level since April 2. * The May/July spread remained active ahead of the May contract's first notice day on Tuesday. * The spread soared to close at $48 premium from $17 on Thursday, when the market first inverted. * Market extended its gains on technical buying, after the July contract failed to make a new three-month low and then closed higher on Thursday - traders.. * Higher-than-expected grind data in Europe also supported the market - traders. * Total open interest climbed by 3,071 lots to 181,940 lots on April 12, the highest since Nov. 8 - ICE data. * "The funds have been getting short on the way down and there's definitely been an inflow of new short selling into the market. Manufacturers and industry buyers have been taking on the weaker price, that's why you're getting a nice build in the open interest." - Drew Geraghty, a commodity broker at ICAP North America in New Jersey. (Reporting by Marcy Nicholson; Editing by Bob Burgdorfer)