FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
NY coffee ends at 1-1/2-year low; cocoa, sugar rise
Sections
Featured
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
World
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
U.S.
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Non-Cyclical Consumer Goods
April 17, 2012 / 6:26 PM / 5 years ago

NY coffee ends at 1-1/2-year low; cocoa, sugar rise

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

April 17 (Reuters) - Arabica coffee futures trading on ICE
settled at their lowest level in 1-1/2 years for a second
straight day on Tuesday, in a choppy session of continued
May/July spreading.	
    U.S. cocoa futures closed up 2.5 percent on short-covering,
while raw sugar recovered mildly from the previous day's tumble.	
    	
 2:04 PM      SETTLE    NET     PCT      LOW    HIGH  CURRENT
                       CHNG    CHNG                       VOL
 Sugar MAY     23.02   0.12    0.5%    22.80   23.26   36,435
 Sugar JUL     22.57   0.26    1.2%    22.20   22.80   72,318
 Cocoa MAY      2319     19    0.8%    2,258   2,327      308
 Cocoa JUL      2281     55    2.5%    2,218   2,292   12,162
 Coffee MAY   173.05  -1.65   -0.9%   172.45  177.30    8,241
 Coffee JUL    174.7  -1.15   -0.7%   174.05  178.40   16,057
 
 TOTAL MARKET              VOLUME          
                CURRENT   30D AVG  250D AVG
 ICE SUGAR      149,182   112,330    90,738
 ICE COCOA       17,344    27,735    19,915
 ICE COFFEE      30,119    29,044    20,554
                                                             
    RAW SUGAR  
    * May raw sugar futures on ICE inched up 0.12 cent,
or 0.5 percent, to settle at 23.02 cents a lb. 	
    * Market in modest recovery on buying by small investors -
brokers.	
    * The Price Group's Jack Scoville said sugar recovering from
fall to a four-month low in previous session.	
    * Upside capped by plentiful supplies - analysts.	
    * Market keeps eye on start of harvest in key Brazil
center-south region.	
    	
    ARABICA COFFEE
    * July arabicas dropped 1.15 cents, or 0.7 percent,
to finish at $1.7470 per lb.	
    * July traded well within the previous session's range.
However, it marked the lowest finish for the second position
since October 2010, for the second straight day.	
    * Market consolidated in a choppy session on both sides of
unchanged, after sinking to a 1-1/2-year low on Monday -
traders.	
    * "We do have some roaster interest in the marketplace.
There's no origin (selling) in place" - coffee dealer in New
York.	
    * May/July spreading continued ahead of the May contract's
first notice day on Friday - traders.	
    * May/July spread widened to close at 1.65 cents, from 1.15
cents on Monday.	
    * Open interest tumbled by 7,457 lots to 150,161 as the
market sank on Monday, setting a one-month low - ICE data.	
    * U.S. green coffee stocks reached 4,372,087 60-kg bags by
the end of February, down 127,930 bags from the previous month -
Green Coffee Association. 	
    * Peru's coffee production is expected to fall by around 15
percent this year due to heavy rains and a shortage of workers,
the country's national council of coffee producers said.
 	
    	
    COCOA
    * July cocoa jumped $55, or 2.5 percent, to close at
$2,281 per tonne.	
    * Market lifted by investor short-covering and a firm pound
 against the U.S. dollar - traders.	
    * It is first notice day for the May contract.	
    * The May/July spread narrowed sharply, closing at a $38
premium from $74 on Monday.	
    * "It was more of a function of people waiting too long to
roll their positions and then the shorts had to pay in" - Nick
Gentile, chief trading officer at Atlantic Capital Advisors, a
commodity fund in New Jersey.	
    * Benchmark July contract climbed for the fifth straight day
after falling to a three-month low last week.	
    * Open interest dropped by 2,197 lots to 175,525 lots on
Monday, the lowest in two weeks - exchange data.	
    	
For related news and prices, click on the codes in brackets:  	
Sugar futures/spreads   Sugar cash prices  	
Coffee futures/spreads  Coffee cash prices 	
Cocoa futures/spreads   Cocoa cash prices    	
       	
RELATED NEWS AND OTHER TOPICS   	
All sugar news            All coffee news         	
All cocoa news            All softs news           	
All commodities news        Softs diary       	
Weather news             Foreign exchange rates    	
SPEED GUIDES                                 
 	
	
 (Reporting by Marcy Nicholson and Rene Pastor; Editing by Dale
Hudson)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.