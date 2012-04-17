NY coffee ends at 1-1/2-year low; cocoa, sugar rise

April 17 (Reuters) - Arabica coffee futures trading on ICE settled at their lowest level in 1-1/2 years for a second straight day on Tuesday, in a choppy session of continued May/July spreading. U.S. cocoa futures closed up 2.5 percent on short-covering, while raw sugar recovered mildly from the previous day's tumble. 2:04 PM SETTLE NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT CHNG CHNG VOL Sugar MAY 23.02 0.12 0.5% 22.80 23.26 36,435 Sugar JUL 22.57 0.26 1.2% 22.20 22.80 72,318 Cocoa MAY 2319 19 0.8% 2,258 2,327 308 Cocoa JUL 2281 55 2.5% 2,218 2,292 12,162 Coffee MAY 173.05 -1.65 -0.9% 172.45 177.30 8,241 Coffee JUL 174.7 -1.15 -0.7% 174.05 178.40 16,057 TOTAL MARKET VOLUME CURRENT 30D AVG 250D AVG ICE SUGAR 149,182 112,330 90,738 ICE COCOA 17,344 27,735 19,915 ICE COFFEE 30,119 29,044 20,554 RAW SUGAR * May raw sugar futures on ICE inched up 0.12 cent, or 0.5 percent, to settle at 23.02 cents a lb. * Market in modest recovery on buying by small investors - brokers. * The Price Group's Jack Scoville said sugar recovering from fall to a four-month low in previous session. * Upside capped by plentiful supplies - analysts. * Market keeps eye on start of harvest in key Brazil center-south region. ARABICA COFFEE * July arabicas dropped 1.15 cents, or 0.7 percent, to finish at $1.7470 per lb. * July traded well within the previous session's range. However, it marked the lowest finish for the second position since October 2010, for the second straight day. * Market consolidated in a choppy session on both sides of unchanged, after sinking to a 1-1/2-year low on Monday - traders. * "We do have some roaster interest in the marketplace. There's no origin (selling) in place" - coffee dealer in New York. * May/July spreading continued ahead of the May contract's first notice day on Friday - traders. * May/July spread widened to close at 1.65 cents, from 1.15 cents on Monday. * Open interest tumbled by 7,457 lots to 150,161 as the market sank on Monday, setting a one-month low - ICE data. * U.S. green coffee stocks reached 4,372,087 60-kg bags by the end of February, down 127,930 bags from the previous month - Green Coffee Association. * Peru's coffee production is expected to fall by around 15 percent this year due to heavy rains and a shortage of workers, the country's national council of coffee producers said. COCOA * July cocoa jumped $55, or 2.5 percent, to close at $2,281 per tonne. * Market lifted by investor short-covering and a firm pound against the U.S. dollar - traders. * It is first notice day for the May contract. * The May/July spread narrowed sharply, closing at a $38 premium from $74 on Monday. * "It was more of a function of people waiting too long to roll their positions and then the shorts had to pay in" - Nick Gentile, chief trading officer at Atlantic Capital Advisors, a commodity fund in New Jersey. * Benchmark July contract climbed for the fifth straight day after falling to a three-month low last week. * Open interest dropped by 2,197 lots to 175,525 lots on Monday, the lowest in two weeks - exchange data. For related news and prices, click on the codes in brackets: Sugar futures/spreads Sugar cash prices Coffee futures/spreads Coffee cash prices Cocoa futures/spreads Cocoa cash prices RELATED NEWS AND OTHER TOPICS All sugar news All coffee news All cocoa news All softs news All commodities news Softs diary Weather news Foreign exchange rates SPEED GUIDES (Reporting by Marcy Nicholson and Rene Pastor; Editing by Dale Hudson)