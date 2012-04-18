FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
NY sugar ends at 11-mth trough, coffee up, cocoa down
#Non-Cyclical Consumer Goods
April 18, 2012 / 6:46 PM / in 5 years

NY sugar ends at 11-mth trough, coffee up, cocoa down

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

April 18 (Reuters) - Raw sugar futures trading on ICE fell 3
percent to close at the lowest level in 11 months on Wednesday,
on May/July spreading and investor selling, while arabica coffee
closed up a shade but hovered around a recent 18-month low.	
    U.S. cocoa futures finished weak for the first time in six
sessions, turning lower after hitting a key technical level and
following the commodity complex lower.	
     	
 2:25 PM      SETTLE    NET     PCT      LOW    HIGH  CURRENT
                       CHNG    CHNG                       VOL
 Sugar MAY     22.34  -0.68   -3.0%    22.28   23.44   38,405
 Sugar JUL     22.01  -0.56   -2.5%    21.95   22.92   79,950
 Cocoa MAY      2283    -36   -1.6%    2,264   2,307       49
 Cocoa JUL      2257    -24   -1.1%    2,232   2,293    8,216
 Coffee MAY   172.65   -0.4   -0.2%   171.90  174.00    5,842
 Coffee JUL      175    0.3    0.2%   174.10  176.15   10,815
 
 TOTAL MARKET              VOLUME          
                CURRENT   30D AVG  250D AVG
 ICE SUGAR      159,203   114,936    90,977
 ICE COCOA       11,580    28,053    19,943
 ICE COFFEE      19,804    30,166    20,622
                                                             
     RAW SUGAR  
    * May raw sugar futures on ICE dropped 0.68 cent, or
3 percent, to end at 22.34 cents a lb, the lowest settlement for
the spot contract since May 24, 2011. 	
    * The benchmark July contract fell 0.56 cent, or 2.5
percent, the end at 22.01 cents per lb.	
    * Market weaker due to switch trade as players unwind
positions in spot month - brokers.	
    * Investor sales sparked in part by expectations of more
sugar exports by India also weighing on market.	
    * Chart-wise and fundamentally, markets like sugar are
"vulnerable," said Country Hedging analyst Sterling Smith.	
    * Brazil harvest to put pressure on market.	
    * Market digesting news of additional U.S. sugar imports.
 	
    	
    ARABICA COFFEE
    * July arabicas inched up 0.30 cent to close at $1.75
per lb.	
    * Market was choppy, hovering just above Tuesday's 18-month
low for most of the session and moving in a tight range.	
    * Arabica coffee futures felt pressure from the weak
commodity complex but dealers were hesitant to push it much
lower - traders.	
    * May/July spreading continued but was lighter than in
previous session, ahead of the May contract's first notice day
on Friday - traders.	
    * May/July spread widened to close at 2.35 cents, from 1.65
cents on Tuesday.	
    * Open interest fell sharply for the second straight day,
dropping by 4,936 lots to 145,225 on Tuesday, the lowest since
March 9 - ICE data.	
    	
    COCOA
    * July cocoa dropped $24, or 1.1 percent, to settle
at $2,257 per tonne.	
    * The market fell following five straight days of gains,
ignoring the strong sterling against the U.S. dollar,
which typically provides some market support.	
    * Pressure from the weak commodity complex combined with
chart-based selling, after the July contract inched up above the
100-day moving average at $2,286, which provided chart-based
resistance - traders.	
    * First quarter 2012 North American grind data is scheduled
for release on Thursday at 4 p.m. EDT (2000 GMT), with estimates
ranging unusually widely from down 5.5 percent to up 4 percent.
 	
    * The May/July spread continued to narrow from its recent
one-year high at $74, closing at a $26 premium, following the
first notice day for the May contract on Tuesday.	
    * Open interest dropped by 1,163 lots to 174,362 lots on
Tuesday, the lowest since March 30 - exchange data.	
    * Ghana may fall short of its 950,000-tonne cocoa output
target this season due to dry weather that has hampered growing,
the head of regulator Cocobod said, adding to concerns of a
global supply deficit this year. 	
    	
 (Reporting by Marcy Nicholson and Rene Pastor; editing by M.D.
Golan)

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.