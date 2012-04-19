FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
NY sugar ends at 11-month low, cocoa down, coffee up
#Non-Cyclical Consumer Goods
April 19, 2012 / 6:11 PM / 5 years ago

NY sugar ends at 11-month low, cocoa down, coffee up

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

April 18 (Reuters) - Arabica coffee futures inched to a
higher settlement Thursday, but hovered near a recent 1-1/2-year
low, while raw sugar fell on speculative selling.	
    U.S. cocoa closed down for the second straight session on
profit-taking.	
    	
 2:00 PM      SETTLE    NET     PCT      LOW    HIGH  CURRENT
                       CHNG    CHNG                       VOL
 Sugar MAY     22.05  -0.29   -1.3%    21.96   22.71   23,397
 Sugar JUL     21.77  -0.24   -1.1%    21.67   22.40   75,966
 Cocoa MAY      2258    -25   -1.1%    2,230   2,279       38
 Cocoa JUL      2234    -23   -1.0%    2,200   2,260    9,982
 Coffee MAY   173.65      1    0.6%   172.05  175.00    3,604
 Coffee JUL   175.65   0.65    0.4%   174.35  177.30    9,830
 
 TOTAL MARKET              VOLUME          
                CURRENT   30D AVG  250D AVG
 ICE SUGAR      147,052   118,794    91,319
 ICE COCOA       15,671    28,096    19,972
 ICE COFFEE      16,613    30,603    20,635
                                                             
    	
     RAW SUGAR  
    * May raw sugar futures on ICE dipped 0.29 cent to
close at 22.05 cents per lb, the lowest finish for the spot
contract since May 2011.	
    * The most active July contract finished down 0.24
cent at 21.77 cents per lb.   	
     * Market lost ground speculative sales and switch trade -
brokers.	
    * Sugar got a mild boost in the middle of the session when a
crop analyst in Brazil estimated the center-south cane crop at a
much lower level than had been expected, traders said.	
    * Cane analyst Canaplan forecast the 2012/13 cane crop at
470 million tonnes, much lower than most
projections that the crush would top 500 million tonnes.	
    * "The Canaplan numbers put some doubt for the bears," said
Mike McDougall, senior vice president at brokerage Newedge USA.	
    * But Indian sugar exports weighed on values.	
    * Traders were waiting for the Brazilian center-south cane
harvest to hit full bore and were monitoring the decision by the
U.S. government to import sugar to head off a domestic supply
crunch. 	
    	
    ARABICA COFFEE
    * July arabicas inched up 0.65 cent to finish at
$1.7565 per lb.	
    * Market hovered just above Tuesday's 18-month low of
$1.7890 for most of the session, moving in a tight range.	
    * "The trade is really out of the market. Roasters are
priced pretty far out. Producers are only selling if they really
have to. Even hedgers have pulled back a little bit." - U.S.
roaster.	
    * Light May/July spreading continued ahead of the May
contract's first notice day on Friday - traders.	
    * May/July spread narrowed to close at 2 cents from 2.35
cents on Wednesday.	
    * Open interest continued to drop, falling 1,231 lots to
143,994 lots on Wednesday, the lowest since March 9 - ICE data.	
    	
    COCOA
    * July cocoa dropped $23, or 1 percent, to close at
$2,234 per tonne.	
    * The market extended its losses on profit-taking, dropping
for the second straight session after five consecutive days of
gains, according to traders.	
    * Early strength in the U.S. dollar added pressure,
triggering automatic sell orders below $2,232 and again around
$2,218 - traders.	
    * First quarter 2012 North American grind data was scheduled
for release at 4 p.m. EDT (2000 GMT), with estimates ranging
unusually widely from down 5.5 percent to up 4 percent.
 	
    * The May/July spread narrowed slightly in thin dealings,
with May closing at a $24 premium to July, well below the recent
one-year high at $74.
    * Cameroon's sole cocoa grinder, Sic-Cacaos, purchased
27,935 tonnes of cocoa by the end of March since the start of
the 2011/12 season in August - National Cocoa and Coffee Board. 	
  	
    	
 (Reporting by Marcy Nicholson and Rene Pastor)

