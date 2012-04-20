FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
NY sugar ends at 11-mth low, coffee and cocoa climb
April 20, 2012 / 6:16 PM / 5 years ago

NY sugar ends at 11-mth low, coffee and cocoa climb

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

April 20 (Reuters) - Raw sugar futures trading on ICE closed
at an 11-month low on long liquidation, the weakest performer on
the Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB index on Friday.	
    Arabica coffee futures finished firm, but remained near this
week's 18-month low, while U.S. cocoa also moved upward. 	
  	
 2:00 PM      SETTLE    NET     PCT      LOW    HIGH  CURRENT
                       CHNG    CHNG                       VOL
 Sugar MAY     21.93  -0.12   -0.5%    21.83   22.34   17,786
 Sugar JUL     21.55  -0.22   -1.0%    21.42   21.94   57,281
 Cocoa MAY      2299     41    1.8%    2,250   2,315       35
 Cocoa JUL      2269     35    1.6%    2,200   2,279    9,188
 Coffee MAY    177.7   4.05    2.3%   173.55  178.40      350
 Coffee JUL   178.95    3.3    1.9%   175.40  179.65   10,531
 
 TOTAL MARKET              VOLUME          
                CURRENT   30D AVG  250D AVG
 ICE SUGAR      119,156   120,385    91,624
 ICE COCOA       16,484    28,083    19,995
 ICE COFFEE      17,621    30,431    20,640
                                                              
  	
     RAW SUGAR  
    * May raw sugar futures on ICE eased 0.12 cent to
close at 21.93 cents per lb.	
    * The most active July contract fell 0.22 cent or 1
percent to close at 21.55 cents a lb, the weakest settlement for
the second position since May 2011.	
    * July closed the week down 5.4 percent, the second
position's biggest weekly tumble in six weeks.   	
    * The May/July spread once again widened, closing at 0.38
cent, versus 0.28 cent per lb on Thursday.	
    * Market fell on long liquidation and abundant nearby
supplies - traders.	
    * Consultancy Kingsman SA trimmed its forecast for 2012/13
cane output in centre-south Brazil to 510 million tonnes, from a
previous forecast of 520 million tonnes estimated in January.  
 	
    	
    ARABICA COFFEE
    * July arabicas rose 3.30 cents, or 1.9 percent, to
finish at $1.7895 per lb.	
    * July closed the week down 0.7 percent.	
    * Market extended its gains above Tuesday's 18-month low of
$1.7890.	
    * Arabica coffee futures felt spillover support from the
firm commodity complex and was buoyed by the weak U.S. dollar
 - traders.	
    * It is first notice day for the May contract.	
    * May/July spread closed at 1.25 cents from 2 cents on
Thursday.	
    * Open interest dropped by 1,368 lots to 142,626 lots on
Thursday, the lowest since March 9 - ICE data.	
    	
    COCOA
    * July cocoa finished up $35, or 1.6 percent, at
$2,269 per tonne.	
    * On the week, July settled up 3.1 percent.	
    * Market saw initial weakness on pressure from the lower
North American cocoa grind data released post-market on
Thursday, but quickly rebounded and turned higher - traders.	
    * The strong pound against the U.S. dollar also
helped lift the market - traders.	
    * North American cocoa grindings in the first quarter
dropped 4.04 percent from the upwardly revised year-ago figure,
data from the National Confectioners Association showed on
Thursday, falling into the lower end of estimates.
 	
    * The first-quarter grind data was up from the previously
reported year-ago figure, causing some dealers to view the data
with a less bearish perspective than it originally appeared -
traders.	
    * "The main crop flow is almost over," said one veteran
cocoa dealer in New York, adding that the lack of origin selling
allowed the market to climb.	
    * The market continued to face resistance at the 100-day
moving average at $2,282 per tonne, basis July - traders.	
    	
        	
 (Reporting by Marcy Nicholson; Editing by Marguerita Choy)

