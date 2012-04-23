FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 23, 2012 / 6:16 PM / in 5 years

NY cocoa ends down 2.9 pct, sugar down, coffee flat

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

April 23 (Reuters) - U.S. cocoa futures closed down nearly 3
percent on Monday, on risk-off selling as the dollar climbed and
fears that the euro zone debt crisis could expand to other
countries dampened investor sentiment.	
    Raw sugar closed down only a shade, with investor buying
providing some support while arabica coffee settled flat, after
feeling pressure from the firm U.S. dollar earlier.	
    	
 2:00 PM      SETTLE    NET    PCT      LOW    HIGH   CURRENT
                        CHNG   CHNG                       VOL
 Sugar MAY     21.91   -0.02   -0.1%    21.78   22.26   11,410
 Sugar JUL     21.54   -0.01   -0.1%    21.41   21.85   41,548
 Cocoa MAY      2245     -54   -2.4%    2,245   2,300       28
 Cocoa JUL      2204     -65   -2.9%    2,183   2,278    9,934
 Coffee MAY    177.7       0    0.0%   176.10  178.40      110
 Coffee JUL   178.95       0    0.0%   176.60  180.60    7,362
 
 TOTAL MARKET              VOLUME
                 CURRENT   30D AVG   250D AVG
 ICE SUGAR       84,367   121,670     91,870
 ICE COCOA       14,026    28,240     20,025
 ICE COFFEE      10,428    29,983     20,671
 
     RAW SUGAR  
    * May raw sugar futures on ICE inched down 0.02 cent
to end at 21.91 cents per lb.	
    * Most-active July finished down 0.01 cent at 21.54
cents per lb.	
    * Market firmer earlier on speculative buying and news of
consumer offtake - brokers.	
    * Egypt bought 50,000 tonnes of raw for July shipment.
 	
    * Trade focus also on likely deliveries in May contract,
which expires next Monday.	
    * "People are going to be curious about deliveries," said
Country Hedging Inc. analyst Sterling Smith.	
    	
    ARABICA COFFEE
    * July arabicas settled flat at $1.7895 per lb.	
    *  Volume was thin after the May contract's first
notice day on April 20.	
    * Market pressured earlier in the session by the firm U.S.
dollar - traders.	
    * July pared its losses and briefly turned positive on
late-day buying - traders.	
    * Open interest climbed for the first time in seven session,
rising by a small 627 lots to 143,253 lots on Friday, coming off
a six-week low - ICE data.	
    * Speculators increased their net short position to the
biggest on record, raising it by 3,884 lots to 22,177 lots - 
U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commision (CFTC) data Friday.  	
    	
    COCOA
    * July cocoa closed down $65, or 2.9 percent, at
$2,204 per tonne.	
    * The July contract face strong chart-based resistance, with
the 40-day moving average at $2,282 converging with the 100-day
moving average at $2,281 around the session high - traders.	
    * Market weighed down by origin price fixing and broad based
risk-off selling in the commodity complex - traders.	
    * Adequate rains mixed with sunny spells last week in most
of Ivory Coast's cocoa growing regions provided adequate growth
conditions for the top producer's April to September mid-crop
cocoa - farmers, analysts. 	
    * Speculators added to their net short position in U.S.
cocoa by 1,099 lots to 32,246 lots, in the week ended April 17,
the biggest such position since data first became available in
2006 - CFTC.  	
    	
        	
 (Reporting by Marcy Nicholson and Rene Pastor; editing by M.D.
Golan)

