NY cocoa and coffee surge, sugar meanders upward

April 24 (Reuters) - U.S. cocoa futures surged on Tuesday, closing higher on short-covering but paring gains after hitting a four-month peak, while arabica coffee also settled higher. Raw sugar futures closed up a shade, getting a lift from the firm commodity complex but hesitant to venture too far above the previous session's 11-month low as ample supplies were believed to be in the pipeline. 2:37 PM SETTLE NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT CHNG CHNG VOL Sugar MAY 22 0.09 0.4% 21.91 22.21 13,565 Sugar JUL 21.61 0.07 0.3% 21.52 21.82 43,400 Cocoa MAY 2325 80 3.6% 2,269 2,338 53 Cocoa JUL 2284 80 3.6% 2,192 2,312 17,343 Coffee MAY 182.5 4.8 2.7% 178.45 183.00 113 Coffee JUL 183.5 4.55 2.5% 179.00 184.50 12,677 TOTAL MARKET VOLUME CURRENT 30D AVG 250D AVG ICE SUGAR 85,784 123,011 92,238 ICE COCOA 26,990 27,897 20,071 ICE COFFEE 18,604 29,748 20,706 RAW SUGAR * May raw sugar futures on ICE rose 0.09 cent to close at 22.00 cents per lb. * Most-active July finished up 0.07 cent at 21.61 cents per lb, an inside session. * Market climbed on broad-based commodity buying but gains were limited as supplies are seen as ample - traders. * Global sugar surplus is likely to halve to 3 million tonnes in 2012/13 as key producers are unlikely to increase their output to meet a 2 percent rise in annual demand -International Sugar Organization * Brazil's world-leading sugarcane belt will get widespread rain later this week that will help to speed growth in much of the main center-south crop that dry weather in February and March had stunted - Somar. ARABICA COFFEE * July arabicas closed up 4.55 cents, or 2.5 percent, at $1.8350 per lb. * Volume remained thin after the May contract's first notice day on April 20. * Arabica futures got an initial boost from spillover support on the commodity complex and the weak U.S. dollar - traders. * Market extended its gains on short-covering that helped to lift it further away from last week's 18-month low at $1.7390 per lb. * German coffee sales fell by about 1.1 percent in 2011, as demand for traditional filter coffee remained sluggish, but enthusiasm for new drinks made from the commodity helped to offset the fall - Germany's coffee industry association. COCOA * July cocoa jumped $80, or 3.6 percent, to settle at $2,284 per tonne. * July soared 4.9 percent to an intraday four-week high at $2,312 per tonne. * The contract surged through the 40-day moving average at $2,342 and the 100-day moving average at $2,339, after the two levels crossed paths, creating resistance. * When July breached the key moving averages, a flood of short-covering hit the market - traders. * The market also got its initial support higher from the broad-based buying in commodities - traders. * Hershey Co posted a higher-than-expected first-quarter profit, helped by price increases, and raised its full-year outlook, sending the candy maker's shares up more than 5 percent. (Reporting by Marcy Nicholson; editing by Jim Marshall)