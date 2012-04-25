FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
NY coffee tumbles, cocoa also ends weak, sugar up
Sections
Featured
Trump open to bilateral pacts if NAFTA talks fail
Politics
Trump open to bilateral pacts if NAFTA talks fail
Winds fan California wildfires
U.S.
Winds fan California wildfires
Venezuelan emigrants reluctantly return home
Venezuela
Venezuelan emigrants reluctantly return home
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Non-Cyclical Consumer Goods
April 25, 2012 / 6:16 PM / 5 years ago

NY coffee tumbles, cocoa also ends weak, sugar up

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

April 25 (Reuters) - Arabica coffee futures turned around
and closed down 3.7 percent on Wednesday, moving in a wide
10-cent range after origin selling took the market off its
highs, and triggered flurries of automatic sell orders and long
liquidation.	
    U.S. cocoa also closed lower, following the weaker sterling
and commodity complex down, while raw sugar managed to hold
firm. 	
    	
 2:01 PM      SETTLE    NET     PCT      LOW    HIGH  CURRENT
                       CHNG    CHNG                       VOL
 Sugar MAY     22.04   0.04    0.2%    22.00   22.42   19,476
 Sugar JUL      21.8   0.19    0.9%    21.67   22.07   55,439
 Cocoa MAY      2302    -23   -1.0%    2,290   2,354        4
 Cocoa JUL      2251    -33   -1.4%    2,231   2,305   10,605
 Coffee MAY   175.95  -6.55   -3.6%   174.90  184.25       86
 Coffee JUL   176.75  -6.75   -3.7%   175.25  185.70   18,771
 
 TOTAL MARKET              VOLUME          
                CURRENT   30D AVG  250D AVG
 ICE SUGAR      108,566   122,918    92,271
 ICE COCOA       15,277    27,787    20,105
 ICE COFFEE      28,378    29,681    20,706
                                                              
 	
    RAW SUGAR
    * May raw sugar futures on ICE inched up 0.04 cent to
settle at 22.04 cents per lb.	
    * Most-active July ended 0.19 cent higher at 21.80
cents per lb.	
    * Market up on speculative buying, main feature is spread
trade - brokers.	
    * Players moving positions out of the spot May contract
 with only three sessions left prior to its expiration on
Monday.	
    * "We're rolling," said Country Hedging Inc. analyst
Sterling Smith.	
    * Open interest in the May contract stood at 51,035 lots or
2.5 million tonnes of raw sugar as of April 24.	
    * Now-benchmark July raw sugar contract seems to be
finding support near or around the 22-cents area, dealers said.	
    	
    ARABICA COFFEE
    * July arabicas sank to finish down 6.75 cents, or
3.7 percent, at $1.7675 per lb.	
    * Volume in the July contract soared as the market dropped,
reaching 18,771 lots - ICE data.	
    * Arabica futures were up earlier in the session, but
changed course as selling from Colombia and Brazil pressured
prices lower - traders.	
    * The market was the day's weakest performer on the Thomson
Reuters-Jefferies CRB index. 	
    * The market turned sharply lower, with the most-active July
contract moving in a wide 10-cent range.	
    * Its losses were extended after triggering sell-stops
around the unchanged level and on spillover pressure from the
commodity complex, which also turned lower - traders.	
    * The market saw heavy long liquidation - traders.	
    * "We're getting some longs from yesterday stopped out and
then continual pressure from the funds." - floor dealer.	
    	
    COCOA
    * July cocoa fell $33, or 1.4 percent, to close at
$2,251 per tonne, an inside day.	
    * Market reversed lower after being unable to breach
Tuesday's four-week high at $2,312 per tonne, basis July.	
    * July futures fell below the 40-day moving average at
$2,276 and the 100-day moving average at $2,279, after the two
levels recently crossed paths.	
    * The market fell along with the sterling which
briefly dropped against the U.S. dollar, but cocoa futures were
unable to regain any upward momentum as the pound returned
slightly higher.	
    * ICE certified stocks dropped by 18,411 bags to 5,268,519
bags on April 24. There were 265 lots certified for the May
contract, more than double from the previous day's 111 lots,
with 412 lots pending grading. - ICE data.	
    	
        	
For related news and prices, click on the codes in brackets:  	
Sugar futures/spreads   Sugar cash prices  	
Coffee futures/spreads  Coffee cash prices 	
Cocoa futures/spreads   Cocoa cash prices    	
       	
RELATED NEWS AND OTHER TOPICS   	
All sugar news            All coffee news         	
All cocoa news            All softs news           	
All commodities news        Softs diary       	
Weather news             Foreign exchange rates    	
SPEED GUIDES                                 
 	
	
 (Reporting by Marcy Nicholson and Rene Pastor; Editing by Jan
Paschal)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.