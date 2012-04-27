FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
NY sugar ends at near 1-year low; cocoa, coffee rise
Sections
Featured
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Yemen
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Wildfires kill 17 in California
U.S.
Wildfires kill 17 in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Non-Cyclical Consumer Goods
April 27, 2012 / 6:10 PM / 5 years ago

NY sugar ends at near 1-year low; cocoa, coffee rise

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

April 27 (Reuters) - Raw sugar inched lower on Friday,
closing at its cheapest in nearly a year, bringing its nearby
contract to its smallest premium in nearly 12 months just one
session before its expiry.	
    U.S. cocoa futures climbed on the coattails of firm sterling
while arabica coffee also inched higher with a lift from the UK
currency.	
    	
 1:59 PM      SETTLE    NET     PCT      LOW    HIGH  CURRENT
                       CHNG    CHNG                       VOL
 Sugar MAY     21.22   -0.1   -0.5%    20.90   21.37   15,084
 Sugar JUL     21.21  -0.04   -0.2%    20.89   21.37   58,942
 Cocoa MAY      2364     37    1.6%      000     000       19
 Cocoa JUL      2309     37    1.6%    2,246   2,316   10,065
 Coffee MAY      175    0.3    0.2%   174.70  176.00      112
 Coffee JUL    176.5   0.65    0.4%   175.30  177.95    7,427
 
 TOTAL MARKET              VOLUME          
                CURRENT   30D AVG  250D AVG
 ICE SUGAR      105,720   124,850    92,028
 ICE COCOA       14,887    28,059    20,129
 ICE COFFEE      12,738    29,935    20,810
                                                             
    RAW SUGAR
    * May raw sugar futures on ICE inched down 0.10 cent
to finish at 21.22 cents per lb.	
    * Most-active July eased 0.04 cent to settle at 21.21
cents per lb, the lowest settlement for the second position
since May 11, 2011.	
     * On the week, active July is down 1.6 percent from last
week's close at 21.55 cents.	
    * May/July spread completely vanishes, with premium enjoyed
by May briefly falling into a discount or contango. The May
contract closed at a 0.01 cent premium to July, its smallest
premium since May 2011.	
    * Traders feel deliveries may fall to less than 10,000 or
508,000 tonnes of sugar.	
    * Country Hedging analyst Sterling Smith said market facing
pressure from Brazil center-south harvest.	
    	
    ARABICA COFFEE
    * July arabicas inched up 0.65 cent to close at
$1.7650 per lb.	
    * For the week, July closed down 1.4 percent.	
    * Market continued to consolidate after a volatile week -
traders.	
    * "I think coffee's just recovering from the aftershock of
these whipsaw moves." James Cordier, head trader at
Optionsellers.com.	
    * ICE certified arabica dropped by 2,330 bags to 1,521,747
bags on April 26, with 16,475 bags pending grading - ICE data.	
    	
    COCOA
    * July cocoa rose $37, or 1.6 percent, to finish at
$2,309 per tonne.	
    * On the week, July closed up 1.8 percent. 	
    * July closed above the 100-day moving average that sat at
$2,305 per tonne.	
    * Market moved up on support from the sharply higher pound
 against the U.S. dollar - traders.	
    * The firm commodity complex also provided some support,
although cocoa futures continued to lack clear direction -
traders.  	
    	
        	
For related news and prices, click on the codes in brackets:  	
Sugar futures/spreads   Sugar cash prices  	
Coffee futures/spreads  Coffee cash prices 	
Cocoa futures/spreads   Cocoa cash prices    	
       	
RELATED NEWS AND OTHER TOPICS   	
All sugar news            All coffee news         	
All cocoa news            All softs news           	
All commodities news        Softs diary       	
Weather news             Foreign exchange rates    	
SPEED GUIDES                                 
 	
	
 (Reporting by Marcy Nicholson and Rene Pastor)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.